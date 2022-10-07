Serving all of Janesville, Susanville, Litchfield,. Standish and Lake Forest for Over 40 Years. Charming Home on Emerald Court in Susanville !!! MLS 202200483 $254,000. Charming 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Susanville has been Meticulously maintained inside and out. Feels like new with updated porcelain tile flooring, newer carpeting, remodeled Bathrooms with new vanities, toilets, tiled tub/shower in guest bath and tiled walk in shower in the master. There’s a newer water heater, additional outlets installed in the garage and a special outlet for the buyer’s generator. The home has been recently painted inside and out as well.

