Lassen Family Services Holds Annual Law Enforcement Wreath Laying Ceremony
On Friday, October 7th, on the lawn at the Lassen County Sheriff’s Office, the annual wreath laying ceremony was held honoring the memory of Lassen County Deputy Larry Griffith, Susanville Police Officer Robert McElrath, Modoc County Deputy Jack Hopkins and other law enforcement personnel who put their lives on the line to protect victims of crime and to end domestic violence in our community.
Agenda: October 11th, 2022 Lassen County Board of Supervisors Meeting
There will be a Lassen County Board of Supervisors Meeting on Tuesday, October 11thth, 2022, at 9:00a.m. at the Board Chambers, 707 Nevada Street, Susanville.
The Good Stuff by Shelley Bennett
Homecoming Week 2022 was a blast and I’m soaking up all the memories of fun dress-up days with my colleagues, original floats and skits from every class, and incredible performances from the drill team, cheerleaders, and band. It’s always good to start your day with positive energy and a...
CHP Holding ‘Coffee with a Cop’ Event Wednesday in Chester
This Wednesday, October 12th, officers from the California Highway Patrol Chester Resident Post and community members will come together in an informal, neutral space to discuss community issues, have coffee, and build relationships. All community members are invited to attend the event which begins at 1:00p.m., at The Coffee Station...
LMUD Presents: This Day in Susanville History for October 11th
The Torrey Rexall Drug Store on Main Street was looted of $500.50 last Saturday evening during open hours. Ardel Torrey, owner, discovered the loss about 8:20 p.m. shortly after he heard the crossbar of the rear door drop. The thief apparently walked in with the ordinary customers. And then went...
Job Announcement: Susanville Indian Rancheria: Tribal Historic Preservation Officer
Susanville Indian Rancheria: Tribal Historic Preservation Officer. SUBJECT TO P.L. 101-630: Yes, This position works with and around our children and youth and is therefore subject to P.L. 101-630. GENERAL STATEMENT OF RESPONSIBILITIES:. The Tribal Historic Preservation Officer (THPO) will do background research pertaining to cultural and environmental issues and...
Lassen Land & Homes Real Estate Listings for October 9th
Serving all of Janesville, Susanville, Litchfield,. Standish and Lake Forest for Over 40 Years. Charming Home on Emerald Court in Susanville !!! MLS 202200483 $254,000. Charming 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Susanville has been Meticulously maintained inside and out. Feels like new with updated porcelain tile flooring, newer carpeting, remodeled Bathrooms with new vanities, toilets, tiled tub/shower in guest bath and tiled walk in shower in the master. There’s a newer water heater, additional outlets installed in the garage and a special outlet for the buyer’s generator. The home has been recently painted inside and out as well.
Michael Allen Stewart – July 22, 2022
Born Jan 9, 1962, in Susanville CA to Olis and Sylvia Stewart. Michale entered into rest on July 22. Mike attended Lassen High School. After high school Mike worked for Turn Tom Tires, then worked for several logging companies. Mike loved being in the outdoors. He loved hunting, and fishing, and was a devoted 49’rs fan. He loved his dog named Stupid.
Gold Run Realty Real Estate Listings for October 9th
Here is your chance to get away to your Mountain Retreat. We are so pleased to bring you this 3,825 square foot, scribe fit real log home set on 11.57 beautifully treed acres in Janesville Ca just about 80 miles from Reno Nv with its International Airport and several medical centers. Lassen Banner Hospital in Susanville is just 10 miles away.
Melissa and the T&C Team Real Estate Listings for October 9th
As the top producing Susanville real estate team, we pride ourselves on providing our clients with the finest customer service available. Our top-notch team of brokers and agents have the expertise you can rely on to make your home buying and/or selling experience one you’ll remember…for all the right reasons!
CHP Incident: Three Suffer Major Injuries in Highway 139 Collision
Three people were injured Friday morning in a three-car collision that occurred approximately five miles south of the Termo/Grasshopper Road on Highway 139. According to details provided by the Susanville office of the California Highway Patrol, at around 8:13a.m., the driver of a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado, identified as Portland resident Brian Madison, was travelling southbound on the highway at an unknown speed.
