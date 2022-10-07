Read full article on original website
Related
104.1 WIKY
Australia hopes to fend off recession despite global economic dangers-Treasurer
SYDNEY (Reuters) – The Australian economy will likely avoid a recession despite the world economy being in “a dangerous place right now”, Treasurer Jim Chalmers said on Tuesday, ahead of the government’s first budget in two weeks. Speaking to reporters, Chalmers warned the global economy was...
104.1 WIKY
Bank of England to buy inflation-linked UK gilts
LONDON (Reuters) – The Bank of England on Tuesday expanded its emergency bond purchase programme to include inflation-linked British government bonds. The BoE said it will buy up to 5 billion pounds ($5.51 billion) of index-linked gilts per day, starting Tuesday, to run alongside same-sized purchases of conventional long-dated gilts.
104.1 WIKY
Indonesia’s president says ‘monetary position’ under control
JAKARTA (Reuters) – Indonesia’s inflation is still under control even after a rise in fuel prices, President Joko Widodo said on Tuesday, noting September’s inflation rate of 5.95%. Speaking at an investment forum, the president also said that interest rates had risen by 75 basis points this...
104.1 WIKY
UK Deputy PM: ‘absolutely confident’ people’s pensions are safe
LONDON (Reuters) – British Deputy Prime Minister Therese Coffey said on Tuesday she was confident that people’s pensions were safe, after the Bank of England stepped into the bond market again warning of a risk to the country’s financial stability. Asked whether she could reassure people their...
RELATED PEOPLE
104.1 WIKY
Japanese foreign currency deposits rise at fastest rate since 2015
(Reuters) – Japanese retail foreign currency deposits have jumped this year as local investors switch out of a weakening yen and zero-yielding local bond markets and into overseas markets with rising yields. Bank of Japan data shows foreign currency deposits at domestic banks surged to 26.58 trillion yen ($182.38...
104.1 WIKY
With eye on rising energy bills, Britons seek cheaper ways to cook -Kantar
LONDON (Reuters) – Faced with soaring energy bills, Britons are searching for cheaper ways to cook as they try to avoid using their ovens, market researcher Kantar said on Tuesday. It said sales of cooking appliances including slow cookers, air fryers and sandwich makers, which generally use less energy,...
104.1 WIKY
G7 meeting a chance to re-state opposition to Putin – UK PM Truss and Ukraine’s Zelenskiy
LONDON (Reuters) – Tuesday’s virtual meeting of G7 leaders is a chance to re-emphasise opposition to Russia’s war in Ukraine, British Prime Minster Liz Truss and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy agreed in a call on Monday. “The Prime Minister and President Zelenskiy looked ahead to tomorrow’s virtual...
104.1 WIKY
Germany will discuss US inflation act with Washington – Scholz
BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany will discuss the United States’ Inflation Reduction Act with Washington to address competition concerns, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Tuesday. Germany must cooperate with other countries to prevent “a massive customs war between loud countries”, Scholz told industry representatives at an engineering conference...
IN THIS ARTICLE
104.1 WIKY
G20 watchdog tells climate standard setters not to hardwire differences
LONDON (Reuters) – Standard setters must work faster to avoid hardwiring differences between their finalised climate-related company disclosures, which would fragment markets, the G20’s Financial Stability Board (FSB) said on Tuesday. To help meet net-zero carbon emission targets, companies face mandatory rules on telling investors how climate change...
104.1 WIKY
Japan’s Nissan sells Russian assets to state, trade ministry says
MOSCOW (Reuters) -Japanese automaker Nissan is selling its Russian assets to Russian state ownership, with an option to buy back the business within six years, Russia’s industry and trade ministry said on Tuesday. Nissan in a statement said it had decided to exit the Russian market and expected to...
104.1 WIKY
Thai central bank sees average inflation at 3.9% over next 12 months
BANGKOK (Reuters) – Thailand’s central bank expects average inflation at 3.9% over the next 12 months and to remain above the monetary policy target range, the Bank of Thailand said in an open letter to the finance ministry. (Reporting by Bangkok bureau; Writing by Ed Davies; Editing by...
104.1 WIKY
French government ready to intervene to lift refineries blockade – ministers
PARIS (Reuters) – The French government stands ready to intervene to break the deadlock in the weeks-long refinery strike that have left a third of the country’s fuel stations running short, government ministers said on Tuesday. The strikes have put pressure on President Emmanuel Macron’s government, as rising...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
104.1 WIKY
Security, red banners and COVID curbs: Beijing readies for 20th Congress
BEIJING (Reuters) – Beijing has stepped up security and COVID curbs and decorated the capital Beijing with red political banners as it gears up for a Communist Party congress where President Xi Jinping is poised to become China’s most powerful leader since Mao Zedong. The 20th party congress,...
104.1 WIKY
Parties bidding for TIM’s grid want more time for talks
MILAN (Reuters) -The potential bidders for Telecom Italia’s (TIM) network assets have asked for more time for talks given the size of the transaction, Italy’s biggest phone group said on Monday. Italy’s state lender CDP is readying a preliminary offer for TIM’s landline grid as it pursues plans...
104.1 WIKY
Lebanon hopes to announce maritime demarcation deal with Israel as soon as possible – president
BEIRUT (Reuters) – Lebanon hopes to announce a final deal maritime border demarcation deal with Israel as soon as possible, especially as the draft was “satisfying” for Beirut, President Michel Aoun said in a tweet on Tuesday. Aoun added he would hold consultations with the prime minister...
104.1 WIKY
Renault CEO tours Korea unit run with Geely amid strategy reset
(Reuters) – Renault Chief Executive Luca De Meo toured a South Korean factory run with China’s Geely Automobile on Tuesday, as he pitched for sweeping restructuring of an alliance that would allow the French automaker to focus on electric cars. Renault and Nissan said on Monday they were...
104.1 WIKY
France taps strategic fuel stocks to avoid sugar factory stoppages
PARIS (Reuters) – France has released strategic fuel reserves for sugar producers after they warned that a lack of diesel impacting the harvesting of sugar beet could lead to factory stoppages, producer group SNFS said on Monday. Strikes over wages at TotalEnergies and Exxon Mobil refineries have disrupted refining...
104.1 WIKY
Turkish central bank net reserves rose $3 billion last week -data/bankers
ANKARA (Reuters) – The Turkish Central Bank’s net reserves rose $3 billion last week and total reserves climbed $7 billion, calculations based on preliminary data from five bankers showed on Tuesday. The calculations indicated that net reserves jumped to $12.8 billion last week from $9.7 billion the previous...
104.1 WIKY
Exclusive-Lebanon satisfied with final draft of Israel maritime border deal -top Lebanese negotiator
BEIRUT (Reuters) -Lebanon has received a final draft of a U.S.-mediated maritime border deal with Israel that satisfies all of Lebanon’s requirements and could imminently lead to a “historic deal,” Lebanese lead negotiator Elias Bou Saab told Reuters. “If everything goes well, Amos Hochstein’s efforts could imminently...
104.1 WIKY
Atlantic basin diesel refining margins hit record as French strikes drag on
(Reuters) – Diesel refining margins in both Europe and the United States have hit all-time highs as strikes at French refineries exacerbate a global shortage of distillate fuels. The price of diesel, heating oil and other refined products was already elevated after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and with overall...
Comments / 0