Income Tax

Bank of England to buy inflation-linked UK gilts

LONDON (Reuters) – The Bank of England on Tuesday expanded its emergency bond purchase programme to include inflation-linked British government bonds. The BoE said it will buy up to 5 billion pounds ($5.51 billion) of index-linked gilts per day, starting Tuesday, to run alongside same-sized purchases of conventional long-dated gilts.
BUSINESS
Indonesia’s president says ‘monetary position’ under control

JAKARTA (Reuters) – Indonesia’s inflation is still under control even after a rise in fuel prices, President Joko Widodo said on Tuesday, noting September’s inflation rate of 5.95%. Speaking at an investment forum, the president also said that interest rates had risen by 75 basis points this...
BUSINESS
UK Deputy PM: ‘absolutely confident’ people’s pensions are safe

LONDON (Reuters) – British Deputy Prime Minister Therese Coffey said on Tuesday she was confident that people’s pensions were safe, after the Bank of England stepped into the bond market again warning of a risk to the country’s financial stability. Asked whether she could reassure people their...
ECONOMY
Japanese foreign currency deposits rise at fastest rate since 2015

(Reuters) – Japanese retail foreign currency deposits have jumped this year as local investors switch out of a weakening yen and zero-yielding local bond markets and into overseas markets with rising yields. Bank of Japan data shows foreign currency deposits at domestic banks surged to 26.58 trillion yen ($182.38...
BUSINESS
Germany will discuss US inflation act with Washington – Scholz

BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany will discuss the United States’ Inflation Reduction Act with Washington to address competition concerns, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Tuesday. Germany must cooperate with other countries to prevent “a massive customs war between loud countries”, Scholz told industry representatives at an engineering conference...
BUSINESS
G20 watchdog tells climate standard setters not to hardwire differences

LONDON (Reuters) – Standard setters must work faster to avoid hardwiring differences between their finalised climate-related company disclosures, which would fragment markets, the G20’s Financial Stability Board (FSB) said on Tuesday. To help meet net-zero carbon emission targets, companies face mandatory rules on telling investors how climate change...
ENVIRONMENT
Japan’s Nissan sells Russian assets to state, trade ministry says

MOSCOW (Reuters) -Japanese automaker Nissan is selling its Russian assets to Russian state ownership, with an option to buy back the business within six years, Russia’s industry and trade ministry said on Tuesday. Nissan in a statement said it had decided to exit the Russian market and expected to...
BUSINESS
Thai central bank sees average inflation at 3.9% over next 12 months

BANGKOK (Reuters) – Thailand’s central bank expects average inflation at 3.9% over the next 12 months and to remain above the monetary policy target range, the Bank of Thailand said in an open letter to the finance ministry. (Reporting by Bangkok bureau; Writing by Ed Davies; Editing by...
BUSINESS
Security, red banners and COVID curbs: Beijing readies for 20th Congress

BEIJING (Reuters) – Beijing has stepped up security and COVID curbs and decorated the capital Beijing with red political banners as it gears up for a Communist Party congress where President Xi Jinping is poised to become China’s most powerful leader since Mao Zedong. The 20th party congress,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Parties bidding for TIM’s grid want more time for talks

MILAN (Reuters) -The potential bidders for Telecom Italia’s (TIM) network assets have asked for more time for talks given the size of the transaction, Italy’s biggest phone group said on Monday. Italy’s state lender CDP is readying a preliminary offer for TIM’s landline grid as it pursues plans...
ECONOMY
Renault CEO tours Korea unit run with Geely amid strategy reset

(Reuters) – Renault Chief Executive Luca De Meo toured a South Korean factory run with China’s Geely Automobile on Tuesday, as he pitched for sweeping restructuring of an alliance that would allow the French automaker to focus on electric cars. Renault and Nissan said on Monday they were...
BUSINESS
France taps strategic fuel stocks to avoid sugar factory stoppages

PARIS (Reuters) – France has released strategic fuel reserves for sugar producers after they warned that a lack of diesel impacting the harvesting of sugar beet could lead to factory stoppages, producer group SNFS said on Monday. Strikes over wages at TotalEnergies and Exxon Mobil refineries have disrupted refining...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Turkish central bank net reserves rose $3 billion last week -data/bankers

ANKARA (Reuters) – The Turkish Central Bank’s net reserves rose $3 billion last week and total reserves climbed $7 billion, calculations based on preliminary data from five bankers showed on Tuesday. The calculations indicated that net reserves jumped to $12.8 billion last week from $9.7 billion the previous...
WORLD

