Economy

Marketmind: The song remains the same

(Reuters) – A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever. Another day, another stock market sell-off and round of Asian currency weakness kicked off what is shaping up to be another volatile week. Russia’s bombing of Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities on Monday darkened what...
Chinese chip makers’ shares slump after U.S. publishes new export rules

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Shares in Chinese semiconductor companies slumped on Monday, following the latest U.S. crackdown on China’s chipmaking industry to slow Beijing’s technological and military advances. The Biden administration published a sweeping set of export controls on Friday, including a measure to cut China off from...
Britain’s DS Smith sees annual performance ahead of expectations

(Reuters) -British cardboard maker DS Smith on Monday forecast overall annual performance to be ahead of its expectations, helped by strong revenue growth and cost-cuts. The London-based company, which provides packaging, paper and recycling services, has seen its volumes fall after a fruitful 2022 fiscal year where it tapped growing demand for recyclable boxes and benefited from a boom in online shopping.
Leonteq shares hammered after FT report on unusual trading activity

MILAN (Reuters) -Leonteq shares headed for their biggest two-day drop in six years on Tuesday, losing as much as a quarter of their market value in that time, after the Financial Times reported on unusual trading activity at the Swiss fintech company. The FT reported on Monday that whistleblowers have...
Oil takes a breather, eases off 5-week highs

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Oil prices slipped on Monday, easing off five-week highs, as the market took profits following strong gains last week on expectations of tighter supplies following OPEC+ cuts and ahead of the European Union embargo on Russian oil. Brent crude futures fell 81 cents, or 0.8%, to...
S.Africa’s Kumba Iron Ore says Transnet strike will hit exports

(Reuters) – South Africa’s Kumba Iron Ore’s production and exports will be hampered by a strike at state-owned logistics company Transnet, the miner said on Monday. Transnet, which operates South Africa’s freight rail network and all of the country’s ports, declared force majeure at its ports on Thursday after some workers began a strike over wages.
Robert Walters reports higher quarterly profit

(Reuters) – British recruitment firm Robert Walters on Tuesday reported a jump in its quarterly gross profit, supported by robust hiring as competition heats up to fill vacancies. The company, which specialises in the likes of accountants, legal, and tech staff, said its gross profit rose to 112 million...
Viatris weighs sale of consumer health assets in Europe – Bloomberg News

(Reuters) – Drugmaker Viatris Inc is considering a potential sale of its consumer health assets in Europe in a deal that could be valued at over 3 billion euros ($2.9 billion), Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter. Viatris is working with Jefferies Financial Group...
Spanish fast car charger startup Zunder reaches 400 million euro valuation

MADRID (Reuters) – Zunder, a startup setting up and operating ultra-fast chargers for electric cars, reached a valuation of 400 million euros ($388.40 million) after its latest funding round, shareholder White Summit Capital said on Tuesday. Mirova, a fund manager associated to French bank Natixis, poured 100 million euros...
BUSINESS

