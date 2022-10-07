ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildlife

Soccer-England women head coach Wiegman denies agreeing new deal

(Reuters) – England women’s head coach Sarina Wiegman played down suggestions of agreeing to a new contract but said that she feels happy with her current deal that runs until 2025. British media reported that Wiegman, who led England to their first major title at the European Championship...
Germany’s Scholz urges unity to ease winter energy pain

BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany can weather a winter energy shortage caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine provided companies and households pull together, the German chancellor said on Tuesday before European Union ministers meet again on the energy crisis. EU energy ministers will gather in Prague ahead of a...
New Zealand zoo more than doubles its population of endangered lemurs

WELLINGTON (Reuters) – New Zealand’s Wellington Zoo has more than doubled its population of endangered ring-tailed lemurs after its four females gave birth to twins, the zoo’s primate manager said on Tuesday. Ring-tailed lemurs, endemic to Madagascar, are on the endangered list. Wellington Zoo has only had...
