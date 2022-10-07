Read full article on original website
Soccer-England women head coach Wiegman denies agreeing new deal
(Reuters) – England women’s head coach Sarina Wiegman played down suggestions of agreeing to a new contract but said that she feels happy with her current deal that runs until 2025. British media reported that Wiegman, who led England to their first major title at the European Championship...
Germany’s Scholz urges unity to ease winter energy pain
BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany can weather a winter energy shortage caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine provided companies and households pull together, the German chancellor said on Tuesday before European Union ministers meet again on the energy crisis. EU energy ministers will gather in Prague ahead of a...
French Nobel literature winner, others urge protests against Macron as inflation bites
PARIS (Reuters) – A group of French intellectuals including Nobel literature prize winner Annie Ernaux on Sunday urged people to join protests planned by the left for next week, accusing President Emmanuel Macron of not doing enough to help the poor cope with high prices while some companies make windfall profits.
New Zealand zoo more than doubles its population of endangered lemurs
WELLINGTON (Reuters) – New Zealand’s Wellington Zoo has more than doubled its population of endangered ring-tailed lemurs after its four females gave birth to twins, the zoo’s primate manager said on Tuesday. Ring-tailed lemurs, endemic to Madagascar, are on the endangered list. Wellington Zoo has only had...
