ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Cambodian opposition politician loses defamation case

By STR
AFP
AFP
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xtGsY_0iPwMBuv00
Cambodian opposition politician Son Chhay speaks outside court in Phnom Penh on Friday /AFP

A prominent Cambodian opposition politician with Australian citizenship was convicted of defamation on Friday for criticising local elections in which strongman leader Hun Sen's party won a landslide victory.

Son Chhay -- deputy leader of the Candlelight Party -- alleged the National Election Committee was biased in favour of the ruling Cambodian People's Party.

He also claimed there were instances of vote-buying and voter intimidation.

Both organisations denied the allegations and filed separate defamation cases against Son Chhay, a long-time ally of exiled opposition figurehead Sam Rainsy.

Phnom Penh Municipal Court on Friday found him guilty of the defamation charges and ordered him to pay $750,000 in compensation to the ruling party and a $4,250 fine to the state.

Government critics say the conviction is an attempt to discredit Son Chhay ahead of national elections next year.

Son Chhay's lawyer Choung Chou Ngy told reporters he would appeal.

"I see the case as politically motivated, (they want) to stop him," he said.

Following the hearing on Friday morning, Son Chhay said he wanted to improve the electoral system.

"Stop intimidating, stop threatening, don't buy votes, and don't disturb the work of the political parties that are not in the government," he told reporters, referring to Cambodian authorities.

Prime Minister Hun Sen's party won a landslide in local elections in June, taking roughly 80 percent of seats.

The Candlelight Party, which alleged the elections were not free and fair, managed to gain some traction, polling at 18 percent.

One of the world's longest-serving leaders, Hun Sen has ruled Cambodia for more than 37 years and has vowed to run for office again next year.

In 2018 his party won every seat in a national election.

Critics and rights groups say he has ruthlessly crushed dissent by jailing opponents and activists ahead of every election.

Australia's ambassador to Cambodia Pablo Kang said diplomats attended the hearing Friday.

"Disappointed he was found guilty of defamation re media comments earlier this year. We continue to call for genuine + free political participation in lead-up to 2023 elections," Kang tweeted.

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Malaysia PM calls snap elections

Malaysia's prime minister dissolved parliament Monday to clear the way for snap elections in a bid to restore political stability as the country emerges from the ravages of Covid-19 and a multi-billion dollar corruption scandal. Then incumbent Najib Razak, who was embroiled in a scandal where billions of dollars were alleged to have been looted from the 1MDB sovereign wealth fund, was ousted as prime minister.
POLITICS
AFP

German cybersecurity chief faces sack over alleged Russia ties: sources

Germany's cybersecurity chief is facing the sack over alleged ties with Russian intelligence services, government sources told AFP on Monday, amid heightened vigilance over potential sabotage activities by Moscow. The Handelsblatt daily reported that there was "great annoyance" within the government over the allegations.
EUROPE
AFP

Lesotho tycoon forges coalition after poll breakthrough

A diamond millionaire who scored a stunning breakthrough in nationwide elections in Lesotho last week announced Tuesday that he would head a three-party coalition government. "The leaders of RFP, AD and MEC inform the Basotho nation that we have agreed to form a new coalition government following the announcement of the general election results," Matekane, 64, said.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

Iran students, workers defy protest crackdown

Iranian protesters remained defiant Monday with students staging sit-ins and some industrial workers going on strike despite a crackdown activists say has left dozens dead and hundreds more imprisoned. Students at universities including Tehran Azad also painted their hands red to evoke the crackdown by the authorities on the protests, images showed.
PROTESTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hun Sen
Person
Son Chhay
AFP

Germany probes rail 'sabotage' amid Russia tensions

German police were on Sunday probing an act of "sabotage" on the country's rail infrastructure, with some officials pointing the finger at Russia in the wake of the Nord Stream pipeline explosions. Given that the Nord Stream leaks "pointed to the Kremlin", "we can't rule out that Russia could also be behind the attack on the rail services," he said.
TRAFFIC
AFP

Zelensky pleads for Ukraine 'air shield' after Russian onslaught

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky called on Tuesday for wealthy Western nations to help Kyiv create an "air shield" after a rash of deadly Russian aerial attacks. Following talks with Zelensky, G7 leaders said they would hold Russian President Vladimir Putin to account for the attacks but did not say how. 
POLITICS
AFP

'Not afraid anymore': more violence as Iran protests enter fourth week

Schoolgirls chanted slogans, workers went on strike and protesters clashed violently with security forces across Iran on Saturday, as demonstrations over the death of Mahsa Amini entered a fourth week. Iran has repeatedly accused outside forces of stirring up the protests, and last week announced that nine foreign nationals -- including from France, Germany, Italy, Poland and the Netherlands -- had been arrested.
PROTESTS
AFP

Grief and outrage in Gambia over cough syrup deaths

When Wuri Bailo Keita's two-year-old daughter Fatoumatta developed a fever, he took her to hospital where she was diagnosed with malaria and sent home with a prescription for a paracetamol syrup. The Gambian health authorities, after launching their own investigation in July, on September 23 ordered a recall of all medicines containing paracetamol or promethazine syrup.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Defamation#Australian#The Candlelight Party#Cambodian People S Party
AFP

Israel hails 'historic' sea border deal with Lebanon

Israel said Tuesday it has reached a US-brokered agreement with Lebanon to settle their long-disputed maritime border, hailing a "historic achievement" that potentially unlocks significant offshore gas production for both countries. "Israel and Lebanon have reached an historic agreement settling the maritime dispute," said a statement from Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid's office, in which he hailed "an historic achievement that will strengthen Israel's security".
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

EU energy chief praises Algeria 'partnership'

The European Union's energy commissioner hailed a "long-term strategic partnership" with Algeria Tuesday as the bloc turns to Africa's biggest gas exporter to fill a gap left by Russian supplies. "In this respect we are offering Algeria a long-term strategic partnership."
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

China moves to stamp out Covid outbreaks before Communist Party Congress

China recorded more than 2,000 Covid cases on Monday, its highest level for a month, as officials imposed new lockdowns and restrictions to stop outbreaks from spreading to the capital ahead of the Communist Party Congress. President Xi Jinping, who is expected to secure a historic third term in office, has championed the policy, and any significant outbreak ahead of Sunday's Congress opening would prove highly embarrassing for the party.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Turkey calls for Russia, Ukraine truce ahead of Erdogan-Putin meeting

Turkey on Tuesday called for a ceasefire in Ukraine just days ahead of a meeting between the leaders of Turkey and Russia in the Kazakh capital Astana.  Turkey's call comes ahead of a meeting set for Thursday between Vladimir Putin and Erdogan, who has a good working relationship with the Russian leader despite disagreements on several issues including in Syria.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
AFP

If victorious, Lula will have to battle 'hostile' Congress

Brazil's new right-leaning Congress risks making life difficult for leftist Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva should he win a third presidential term in elections this month, analysts say. But this time, getting allies to pass his program will be "more difficult," said Sergio Praca, a political scientist also at FGV. The only hope for Lula would be, as he did last time, to ally leftist parties in Congress -- about 120 lawmakers in all -- with the center, which holds about 240.
POLITICS
AFP

Guterres pushes for international troop deployment to crisis-hit Haiti

United Nations chief Antonio Guterres has called for the immediate deployment of a special armed force to Haiti to staunch spiraling insecurity, as the already crisis-hit country faces the threat of a cholera epidemic. He called for the establishment of a unit made up of special armed forces personnel from member states, with the efforts led by one member state.
CHINA
AFP

Climate refugees flee as Bangladesh villages washed away

For generations Paban Baroi's family guarded a temple to Shiva, the Hindu god of destruction, until Bangladesh's mighty Padma river wreaked havoc of its own, wiping out the shrine, their home, and 200 other houses in their village. Baroi's family were hereditary custodians of the temple in Bangla Bazar, on the outskirts of the capital Dhaka, the site of an annual festival that long drew Hindu faithful and friends from its majority-Muslim population.
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

Top Democrat urges US block on weapons sales to Riyadh

A powerful US senator called Monday for Washington to freeze all cooperation with Saudi Arabia over its decision to "underwrite" Russia's war in Ukraine by slashing oil production. "The United States must immediately freeze all aspects of our cooperation with Saudi Arabia, including any arms sales and security cooperation beyond what is absolutely necessary to defend US personnel and interests," Menendez said.
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

Thousands march in Haiti to protest calls for intervention

Thousands of Haitians demonstrated Monday in Port-au-Prince to protest against the government and its call for foreign assistance to deal with endemic insecurity, a humanitarian crisis and a burgeoning cholera epidemic. The Haitian government on Friday formalized its request for international assistance to staunch spiraling insecurity.
PROTESTS
AFP

Putin seeks escalation with Ukraine missile blitz: experts

With Russia firing a hail of missiles into Ukraine on Monday and Belarus making fresh threats against Kyiv, President Vladimir Putin is seeking to escalate the nearly eight-month war and compensate for humiliating recent losses, Western analysts say. - Options - Strong-arming Belarus into greater involvement, nuclear threats and increasing the brutality of attacks on Ukraine are seen as some of the few options available to Putin in the short-term as he seeks to change the momentum on the battlefield.
POLITICS
AFP

Ukrainian soldier called back to the front despite strike on his home

Maxim was on leave from the front lines for the first time in six months to celebrate his wife's birthday when Russian missiles slammed into the central Ukrainian city of Dnipro, damaging their home. Here I had the right to celebrate my wife's birthday," he said, his military papers in hand.
MILITARY
AFP

AFP

88K+
Followers
34K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy