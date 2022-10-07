ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Comments / 0

Related
104.1 WIKY

Japanese foreign currency deposits rise at fastest rate since 2015

(Reuters) – Japanese retail foreign currency deposits have jumped this year as local investors switch out of a weakening yen and zero-yielding local bond markets and into overseas markets with rising yields. Bank of Japan data shows foreign currency deposits at domestic banks surged to 26.58 trillion yen ($182.38...
BUSINESS
104.1 WIKY

UK labour market exodus drives jobless rate down to 3.5%

LONDON (Reuters) -Britain’s unemployment rate fell to its lowest since 1974 at 3.5% in the three months to August, but the drop was driven by a record jump in the number of people leaving the labour market. The number of people classed as inactive – neither in work nor...
BUSINESS
104.1 WIKY

Turkish central bank net reserves rose $3 billion last week -data/bankers

ANKARA (Reuters) – The Turkish Central Bank’s net reserves rose $3 billion last week and total reserves climbed $7 billion, calculations based on preliminary data from five bankers showed on Tuesday. The calculations indicated that net reserves jumped to $12.8 billion last week from $9.7 billion the previous...
WORLD
104.1 WIKY

Oil takes a breather, eases off 5-week highs

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Oil prices slipped on Monday, easing off five-week highs, as the market took profits following strong gains last week on expectations of tighter supplies following OPEC+ cuts and ahead of the European Union embargo on Russian oil. Brent crude futures fell 81 cents, or 0.8%, to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Linus Business#Business Economics#Government Bond#Euro Zone#European Stocks#The Labor Department#Fed#London Markets Team#Tommy Reggiori
104.1 WIKY

Thai central bank sees average inflation at 3.9% over next 12 months

BANGKOK (Reuters) – Thailand’s central bank expects average inflation at 3.9% over the next 12 months and to remain above the monetary policy target range, the Bank of Thailand said in an open letter to the finance ministry. (Reporting by Bangkok bureau; Writing by Ed Davies; Editing by...
BUSINESS
104.1 WIKY

Bank of England to buy inflation-linked UK gilts

LONDON (Reuters) – The Bank of England on Tuesday expanded its emergency bond purchase programme to include inflation-linked British government bonds. The BoE said it will buy up to 5 billion pounds ($5.51 billion) of index-linked gilts per day, starting Tuesday, to run alongside same-sized purchases of conventional long-dated gilts.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Jobs
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Euro
104.1 WIKY

Marketmind: The song remains the same

(Reuters) – A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever. Another day, another stock market sell-off and round of Asian currency weakness kicked off what is shaping up to be another volatile week. Russia’s bombing of Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities on Monday darkened what...
MARKETS
104.1 WIKY

Leonteq shares hammered after FT report on unusual trading activity

MILAN (Reuters) -Leonteq shares headed for their biggest two-day drop in six years on Tuesday, losing as much as a quarter of their market value in that time, after the Financial Times reported on unusual trading activity at the Swiss fintech company. The FT reported on Monday that whistleblowers have...
STOCKS
104.1 WIKY

TotalEnergies says it is ready to hold wage talks in October

PARIS (Reuters) – French energy group TotalEnergies on Sunday proposed annual wage negotiations to start this month, subject to the end of industrial action that continues to restrict output at some of its sites. “TotalEnergies calls on everyone to act responsibly so that the company can supply the French...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
104.1 WIKY

Indonesia’s president says ‘monetary position’ under control

JAKARTA (Reuters) – Indonesia’s inflation is still under control even after a rise in fuel prices, President Joko Widodo said on Tuesday, noting September’s inflation rate of 5.95%. Speaking at an investment forum, the president also said that interest rates had risen by 75 basis points this...
BUSINESS
104.1 WIKY

France taps strategic fuel stocks to avoid sugar factory stoppages

PARIS (Reuters) – France has released strategic fuel reserves for sugar producers after they warned that a lack of diesel impacting the harvesting of sugar beet could lead to factory stoppages, producer group SNFS said on Monday. Strikes over wages at TotalEnergies and Exxon Mobil refineries have disrupted refining...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
104.1 WIKY

Robert Walters reports higher quarterly profit

(Reuters) – British recruitment firm Robert Walters on Tuesday reported a jump in its quarterly gross profit, supported by robust hiring as competition heats up to fill vacancies. The company, which specialises in the likes of accountants, legal, and tech staff, said its gross profit rose to 112 million...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
104.1 WIKY

Germany’s Scholz urges unity to ease winter energy pain

BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany can weather a winter energy shortage caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine provided companies and households pull together, the German chancellor said on Tuesday before European Union ministers meet again on the energy crisis. EU energy ministers will gather in Prague ahead of a...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
104.1 WIKY

Airbus nine-month deliveries reach 437 jets

PARIS (Reuters) – Airbus deliveries sped up in September, bringing the number of jets supplied so far this year to 437 and leaving the European planemaker what one analyst called a manageable task in the traditionally busy fourth quarter, despite supply chains snags. Airbus SE said it had handed...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
104.1 WIKY

G20 watchdog tells climate standard setters not to hardwire differences

LONDON (Reuters) – Standard setters must work faster to avoid hardwiring differences between their finalised climate-related company disclosures, which would fragment markets, the G20’s Financial Stability Board (FSB) said on Tuesday. To help meet net-zero carbon emission targets, companies face mandatory rules on telling investors how climate change...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy