Read full article on original website
Related
104.1 WIKY
Japanese foreign currency deposits rise at fastest rate since 2015
(Reuters) – Japanese retail foreign currency deposits have jumped this year as local investors switch out of a weakening yen and zero-yielding local bond markets and into overseas markets with rising yields. Bank of Japan data shows foreign currency deposits at domestic banks surged to 26.58 trillion yen ($182.38...
104.1 WIKY
UK labour market exodus drives jobless rate down to 3.5%
LONDON (Reuters) -Britain’s unemployment rate fell to its lowest since 1974 at 3.5% in the three months to August, but the drop was driven by a record jump in the number of people leaving the labour market. The number of people classed as inactive – neither in work nor...
104.1 WIKY
Turkish central bank net reserves rose $3 billion last week -data/bankers
ANKARA (Reuters) – The Turkish Central Bank’s net reserves rose $3 billion last week and total reserves climbed $7 billion, calculations based on preliminary data from five bankers showed on Tuesday. The calculations indicated that net reserves jumped to $12.8 billion last week from $9.7 billion the previous...
104.1 WIKY
Oil takes a breather, eases off 5-week highs
SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Oil prices slipped on Monday, easing off five-week highs, as the market took profits following strong gains last week on expectations of tighter supplies following OPEC+ cuts and ahead of the European Union embargo on Russian oil. Brent crude futures fell 81 cents, or 0.8%, to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
104.1 WIKY
Australia hopes to fend off recession despite global economic dangers-Treasurer
SYDNEY (Reuters) – The Australian economy will likely avoid a recession despite the world economy being in “a dangerous place right now”, Treasurer Jim Chalmers said on Tuesday, ahead of the government’s first budget in two weeks. Speaking to reporters, Chalmers warned the global economy was...
104.1 WIKY
Atlantic basin diesel refining margins hit record as French strikes drag on
(Reuters) – Diesel refining margins in both Europe and the United States have hit all-time highs as strikes at French refineries exacerbate a global shortage of distillate fuels. The price of diesel, heating oil and other refined products was already elevated after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and with overall...
104.1 WIKY
Thai central bank sees average inflation at 3.9% over next 12 months
BANGKOK (Reuters) – Thailand’s central bank expects average inflation at 3.9% over the next 12 months and to remain above the monetary policy target range, the Bank of Thailand said in an open letter to the finance ministry. (Reporting by Bangkok bureau; Writing by Ed Davies; Editing by...
104.1 WIKY
Bank of England to buy inflation-linked UK gilts
LONDON (Reuters) – The Bank of England on Tuesday expanded its emergency bond purchase programme to include inflation-linked British government bonds. The BoE said it will buy up to 5 billion pounds ($5.51 billion) of index-linked gilts per day, starting Tuesday, to run alongside same-sized purchases of conventional long-dated gilts.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
104.1 WIKY
Tesla sells record China-made vehicles in September following Shanghai factory upgrade
(Reuters) – Tesla Inc sold 83,135 China-made vehicles in wholesale in September, smashing its record of monthly sales in China, the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) said on Sunday. (Reporting by Krystal Hu in San Francisco and Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
104.1 WIKY
Marketmind: The song remains the same
(Reuters) – A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever. Another day, another stock market sell-off and round of Asian currency weakness kicked off what is shaping up to be another volatile week. Russia’s bombing of Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities on Monday darkened what...
104.1 WIKY
With eye on rising energy bills, Britons seek cheaper ways to cook -Kantar
LONDON (Reuters) – Faced with soaring energy bills, Britons are searching for cheaper ways to cook as they try to avoid using their ovens, market researcher Kantar said on Tuesday. It said sales of cooking appliances including slow cookers, air fryers and sandwich makers, which generally use less energy,...
104.1 WIKY
Leonteq shares hammered after FT report on unusual trading activity
MILAN (Reuters) -Leonteq shares headed for their biggest two-day drop in six years on Tuesday, losing as much as a quarter of their market value in that time, after the Financial Times reported on unusual trading activity at the Swiss fintech company. The FT reported on Monday that whistleblowers have...
104.1 WIKY
TotalEnergies says it is ready to hold wage talks in October
PARIS (Reuters) – French energy group TotalEnergies on Sunday proposed annual wage negotiations to start this month, subject to the end of industrial action that continues to restrict output at some of its sites. “TotalEnergies calls on everyone to act responsibly so that the company can supply the French...
104.1 WIKY
Indonesia’s president says ‘monetary position’ under control
JAKARTA (Reuters) – Indonesia’s inflation is still under control even after a rise in fuel prices, President Joko Widodo said on Tuesday, noting September’s inflation rate of 5.95%. Speaking at an investment forum, the president also said that interest rates had risen by 75 basis points this...
104.1 WIKY
France taps strategic fuel stocks to avoid sugar factory stoppages
PARIS (Reuters) – France has released strategic fuel reserves for sugar producers after they warned that a lack of diesel impacting the harvesting of sugar beet could lead to factory stoppages, producer group SNFS said on Monday. Strikes over wages at TotalEnergies and Exxon Mobil refineries have disrupted refining...
104.1 WIKY
Robert Walters reports higher quarterly profit
(Reuters) – British recruitment firm Robert Walters on Tuesday reported a jump in its quarterly gross profit, supported by robust hiring as competition heats up to fill vacancies. The company, which specialises in the likes of accountants, legal, and tech staff, said its gross profit rose to 112 million...
104.1 WIKY
Germany’s Scholz urges unity to ease winter energy pain
BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany can weather a winter energy shortage caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine provided companies and households pull together, the German chancellor said on Tuesday before European Union ministers meet again on the energy crisis. EU energy ministers will gather in Prague ahead of a...
104.1 WIKY
Airbus nine-month deliveries reach 437 jets
PARIS (Reuters) – Airbus deliveries sped up in September, bringing the number of jets supplied so far this year to 437 and leaving the European planemaker what one analyst called a manageable task in the traditionally busy fourth quarter, despite supply chains snags. Airbus SE said it had handed...
104.1 WIKY
Russia’s financial monitoring agency adds Meta to ‘extremists’ list -Ifax
MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia’s financial monitoring agency, Rosfinmonitoring, has added U.S. tech giant Meta Platforms Inc. to its list of “terrorists and extremists”, the Interfax news agency reported on Tuesday. A Moscow court in June rejected an appeal by Meta after it was found guilty of...
104.1 WIKY
G20 watchdog tells climate standard setters not to hardwire differences
LONDON (Reuters) – Standard setters must work faster to avoid hardwiring differences between their finalised climate-related company disclosures, which would fragment markets, the G20’s Financial Stability Board (FSB) said on Tuesday. To help meet net-zero carbon emission targets, companies face mandatory rules on telling investors how climate change...
Comments / 0