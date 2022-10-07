(Reuters) -British cardboard maker DS Smith on Monday forecast overall annual performance to be ahead of its expectations, helped by strong revenue growth and cost-cuts. The London-based company, which provides packaging, paper and recycling services, has seen its volumes fall after a fruitful 2022 fiscal year where it tapped growing demand for recyclable boxes and benefited from a boom in online shopping.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO