Turkish central bank net reserves rose $3 billion last week -data/bankers
ANKARA (Reuters) – The Turkish Central Bank’s net reserves rose $3 billion last week and total reserves climbed $7 billion, calculations based on preliminary data from five bankers showed on Tuesday. The calculations indicated that net reserves jumped to $12.8 billion last week from $9.7 billion the previous...
Thai central bank sees average inflation at 3.9% over next 12 months
BANGKOK (Reuters) – Thailand’s central bank expects average inflation at 3.9% over the next 12 months and to remain above the monetary policy target range, the Bank of Thailand said in an open letter to the finance ministry. (Reporting by Bangkok bureau; Writing by Ed Davies; Editing by...
Japanese foreign currency deposits rise at fastest rate since 2015
(Reuters) – Japanese retail foreign currency deposits have jumped this year as local investors switch out of a weakening yen and zero-yielding local bond markets and into overseas markets with rising yields. Bank of Japan data shows foreign currency deposits at domestic banks surged to 26.58 trillion yen ($182.38...
Indonesia’s president says ‘monetary position’ under control
JAKARTA (Reuters) – Indonesia’s inflation is still under control even after a rise in fuel prices, President Joko Widodo said on Tuesday, noting September’s inflation rate of 5.95%. Speaking at an investment forum, the president also said that interest rates had risen by 75 basis points this...
Robert Walters reports higher quarterly profit
(Reuters) – British recruitment firm Robert Walters on Tuesday reported a jump in its quarterly gross profit, supported by robust hiring as competition heats up to fill vacancies. The company, which specialises in the likes of accountants, legal, and tech staff, said its gross profit rose to 112 million...
Tesla sells record China-made vehicles in September following Shanghai factory upgrade
(Reuters) – Tesla Inc sold 83,135 China-made vehicles in wholesale in September, smashing its record of monthly sales in China, the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) said on Sunday. (Reporting by Krystal Hu in San Francisco and Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
With eye on rising energy bills, Britons seek cheaper ways to cook -Kantar
LONDON (Reuters) – Faced with soaring energy bills, Britons are searching for cheaper ways to cook as they try to avoid using their ovens, market researcher Kantar said on Tuesday. It said sales of cooking appliances including slow cookers, air fryers and sandwich makers, which generally use less energy,...
Britain’s DS Smith sees annual performance ahead of expectations
(Reuters) -British cardboard maker DS Smith on Monday forecast overall annual performance to be ahead of its expectations, helped by strong revenue growth and cost-cuts. The London-based company, which provides packaging, paper and recycling services, has seen its volumes fall after a fruitful 2022 fiscal year where it tapped growing demand for recyclable boxes and benefited from a boom in online shopping.
Airbus nine-month deliveries reach 437 jets
PARIS (Reuters) – Airbus deliveries sped up in September, bringing the number of jets supplied so far this year to 437 and leaving the European planemaker what one analyst called a manageable task in the traditionally busy fourth quarter, despite supply chains snags. Airbus SE said it had handed...
France taps strategic fuel stocks to avoid sugar factory stoppages
PARIS (Reuters) – France has released strategic fuel reserves for sugar producers after they warned that a lack of diesel impacting the harvesting of sugar beet could lead to factory stoppages, producer group SNFS said on Monday. Strikes over wages at TotalEnergies and Exxon Mobil refineries have disrupted refining...
Bank of England to buy inflation-linked UK gilts
LONDON (Reuters) – The Bank of England on Tuesday expanded its emergency bond purchase programme to include inflation-linked British government bonds. The BoE said it will buy up to 5 billion pounds ($5.51 billion) of index-linked gilts per day, starting Tuesday, to run alongside same-sized purchases of conventional long-dated gilts.
TotalEnergies says it is ready to hold wage talks in October
PARIS (Reuters) – French energy group TotalEnergies on Sunday proposed annual wage negotiations to start this month, subject to the end of industrial action that continues to restrict output at some of its sites. “TotalEnergies calls on everyone to act responsibly so that the company can supply the French...
Japan’s Nissan sells Russian assets to state, trade ministry says
MOSCOW (Reuters) -Japanese automaker Nissan is selling its Russian assets to Russian state ownership, with an option to buy back the business within six years, Russia’s industry and trade ministry said on Tuesday. Nissan in a statement said it had decided to exit the Russian market and expected to...
S.Africa’s Kumba Iron Ore says Transnet strike will hit exports
(Reuters) – South Africa’s Kumba Iron Ore’s production and exports will be hampered by a strike at state-owned logistics company Transnet, the miner said on Monday. Transnet, which operates South Africa’s freight rail network and all of the country’s ports, declared force majeure at its ports on Thursday after some workers began a strike over wages.
German union calls on Amazon workers to strike during sale
BERLIN (Reuters) – German trade union Verdi on Tuesday called on workers at nine Amazon distribution centres across Germany to go on strike this week, during the company’s second major sales event this year, to pressure the retailer into collective bargaining agreements. The union said the strikes would...
Chinese chip makers’ shares slump after U.S. publishes new export rules
SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Shares in Chinese semiconductor companies slumped on Monday, following the latest U.S. crackdown on China’s chipmaking industry to slow Beijing’s technological and military advances. The Biden administration published a sweeping set of export controls on Friday, including a measure to cut China off from...
Germany will discuss US inflation act with Washington – Scholz
BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany will discuss the United States’ Inflation Reduction Act with Washington to address competition concerns, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Tuesday. Germany must cooperate with other countries to prevent “a massive customs war between loud countries”, Scholz told industry representatives at an engineering conference...
Germany’s Scholz urges unity to ease winter energy pain
BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany can weather a winter energy shortage caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine provided companies and households pull together, the German chancellor said on Tuesday before European Union ministers meet again on the energy crisis. EU energy ministers will gather in Prague ahead of a...
Lloyd’s of London says no evidence found of data compromise from cyberattack
(Reuters) – Lloyd’s of London said on Monday that its investigation into a possible cyberattack had found no evidence of data compromise. “The investigation has concluded that no evidence of any compromise was found and as such Lloyd’s has been advised that its network services can now be restored,” a company spokesperson said in an email.
French government ready to intervene to lift refineries blockade – ministers
PARIS (Reuters) – The French government stands ready to intervene to break the deadlock in the weeks-long refinery strike that have left a third of the country’s fuel stations running short, government ministers said on Tuesday. The strikes have put pressure on President Emmanuel Macron’s government, as rising...
