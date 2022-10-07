RIGBY — In 1986, following the death of her husband, Leona Jones, a checker at Broulim’s in Rigby, got her first-ever paying job. A job that she never knew she would still be working today. “I had never worked outside my home before my husband died,” Jones said. “I had worked in the fields a little during spud season, but that was all — never out in public.” The change...

RIGBY, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO