Wall of Warmth accepting donations now
Is your closet filled with coats you no longer use? The Wall of Warmth is a great place to donate them. The post Wall of Warmth accepting donations now appeared first on Local News 8.
Ever wanted to be a blacksmith? This Utah family can teach you
MALAD — For some, relaxation is a lake and fishing pole. Others relax with a good book and a comfy chair. Carson Pate relaxes by standing over a 3,000-degree forge and hammering a 1,200-degree piece of steel into submission. Pate took his first blacksmithing class with Neil and Kirt...
3 things to know this morning – October 10, 2022
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Monday. 1. The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare has issued an advisory to not touch the water of Henrys Lake. People, pets, and livestock exposed to the water are at increased risk of illness and possibly liver or kidney damage.
Police determine no threat after report of woman with a gun at ISU
POCATELLO — Local police have confirmed there is no threat to a college campus after it was reported that a woman was seen carrying a firearm into a building. According to an Idaho State University alert, there was a report of a woman that was seen carrying a firearm into the Owen-Redfield Complex. The alert was sent out to students at 4:36 p.m. and asked students to avoid the area.
viatravelers.com
19 Fun & Best Things to Do in Idaho Falls, Idaho
Idaho Falls has a sweet mountain-town charm, due in part to both its location with the stunning Snake River that runs through it and because of the lovely people who live and work here. It is the heart of eastern Idaho culture and commercial spaces with a healthy number of galleries, museums, activities, and fun places like zoos, parks, and the Melaleuca Field Stadium.
89-year-old grandmother is Broulim's longest-tenured employee
RIGBY — In 1986, following the death of her husband, Leona Jones, a checker at Broulim’s in Rigby, got her first-ever paying job. A job that she never knew she would still be working today. “I had never worked outside my home before my husband died,” Jones said. “I had worked in the fields a little during spud season, but that was all — never out in public.” The change...
Local mother, author making the most of life following terminal cancer diagnosis
POCATELLO — An author and lover of the printed word, Elisa Magagna launched her blog — “The Crazy Life of a Writing Mom” — in December 2011. The idea was to share her experiences as a mother of four. But the blog’s subject matter took an abrupt turn in 2020 when Elisa was diagnosed with terminal stage 4 cancer.
I’m thinking about selling my small business. When do I tell my employees?
Dave Says is brought to you by Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, the leading neonatal and pediatric provider in the region. EIRMC offers the most comprehensive and advanced pediatric care, as well as access to pediatric subspecialties for children from birth to 18 years old. It is the only hospital in Idaho Falls with inpatient pediatric care.
Starting a new tradition: the city of Ammon wants a family to decorate a park’s gazebo for the holiday
AMMON – The city of Ammon is hoping to begin a yearly tradition where they pick a local family to decorate McCowin Park’s gazebo and city tree with holiday lights to bring some cheer to the season. “We got the idea just because we are always looking for...
Idaho Falls Police expand K-9 unit
The Idaho Falls Police Department has several new K-9 officers in training as its veteran K-9s prepare for retirement. The department said it has expanded it has increased the number of K-9 officers from three to six. Two other K-9 officers are also preparing to retire.
Woman issues plea to drivers after rock flies through windshield and smashes her face
IDAHO FALLS — Even though it has been nearly three years, it’s still difficult for Brandy Jo Furniss to talk about what happened. The young mother, working as a hospice nurse, was on her way to see a patient on an afternoon in November 2019. Driving down County Line Road, she remembers praying and thanking for such a beautiful day.
Egg-cellent surprise: Local family’s hen lays giant eggs with another one inside
IDAHO FALLS — A backyard hen surprised a local family after they noticed she laid a giant egg only to discover it had another egg inside of it. The most interesting part? It’s happened seven times!. Madison Rosenkrance lives in Idaho Falls with her husband and four kids....
Durand Simpson
Durand Douglas Simpson, 43, of Idaho Falls, passed away October 9, 2022, at his home. Durand was born June 6, 1979, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Douglas B Gray and Donna Marie Simpson. He grew up and attended schools in Idaho Falls and graduated from Skyline High School. He also attended culinary school.
Where Will You Find The Best Chinese Food in Idaho?
Right off the bat, I can tell you it isn't in Boise. Bummer - I know. But, with that being established right off the bat, there's a chance that a Chinese restaurant in Boise could actually top the number one spot for Chinese food in Idaho... right?. According to a...
Downtown Pocatello pub now open for lunch
Beginning Monday, Oct. 10, the Taproom will open for lunch 11 a.m. Monday through Saturday, closed Sundays. The post Downtown Pocatello pub now open for lunch appeared first on Local News 8.
Popular Idaho restaurant closed due to increased food and wage costs
A popular restaurant that was a favorite among the locals has unfortunately closed its doors, citing increased food and wage costs as the main catalysts for the closure. Read on to learn more.
YMCA seeking donations for improvements to indoor sports complex
AMMON – The YMCA in Idaho Falls is seeking the community’s assistance in providing upgrades and improvements to its indoor sports complex. More than 2,000 kids use the building at 3500 South Ammon Road for various sporting events throughout the year. Financial program and development director Donovan Stokes tells EastIdahoNews.com what kind of improvements are needed headed into the fall and winter season.
NeighborWorks Pocatello to break ground on 49-unit complex for low-income senior citizens
POCATELLO — NeighborWorks Pocatello is set to break ground on a 49-unit apartment complex for low-income senior citizens later this month. NeighborWorks Pocatello Executive Director Mark Dahlquist says the project was made possible after the organization applied for a Low-Income Housing Tax Credits, or LIHTC, in August 2021 and received the award in December 2021. “It’s a well-known story that rent prices and the cost of housing have skyrocketed recently,”...
Pocatello Animal Shelter reaches full capacity
A local animal shelter is reaching out to the community for help. The post Pocatello Animal Shelter reaches full capacity appeared first on Local News 8.
Distinguished service award given to INL scientist
IDAHO FALLS – Distinguished scientist and department manager Ron Boring has won the Human Factors and Ergonomics Society’s 2022 Arnold M. Small and Betty M. Sanders President’s Distinguished Service Award. According to the Human Factors and Ergonomics Society, this award “recognizes individuals whose career-long contributions have brought...
