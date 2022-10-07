ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watertown, NY

wwnytv.com

Larry W. Knight, 75, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Larry W. Knight, 75, Watertown, passed away Monday morning at his home with his family at his side and under the direction of Hospice. Among his survivors is his wife Linda, daughter Jennifer (Terrence) Heiler, son Rick and sister Linda Eveleigh. A complete obituary with...
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Jefferson County SPCA: Super-chill Blair

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Blair would likely do well in most homes. Jefferson County SPCA receptionist Jayden Waugh says she’s great with other dogs and did very well with a baby during a recent meet-and-greet. The 1-year-old lab mix is calm, laid back, and gentle and came to...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
wwnytv.com

Halloween is in the air as people Trunk or Treat in Adams Center

ADAMS CENTER, New York (WWNY) - The feeling of Halloween was in the air in Adams Center Sunday afternoon. The Honeyville Baptist Church hosted a Fall Fest Trunk or Treat on Sunday, giving local kids an early opportunity to throw on their favorite costumes and walk around the church, collecting goodies along the way.
ADAMS CENTER, NY
wwnytv.com

Adams American Legion to celebrate 100th birthday

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - American Legion Post 586 in Adams is marking its 100th birthday this Saturday. Jim DuPre appeared on 7 News at Noon on Monday to talk about the event. Watch his interview above. The celebration takes place on Saturday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at...
ADAMS, NY
wwnytv.com

Ridding rubble in Rensselaer Falls

RENSSELAER FALLS, New York (WWNY) - For more than nine months, debris from an apartment building fire in Rensselaer Falls has sat untouched and residents want it gone. Villagers believe the property on Rensselaer Street could be a safety hazard in the community. “We have a lot of people who...
RENSSELAER FALLS, NY
wwnytv.com

Late-session classes start soon at JCC

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Late-session classes begin soon at Jefferson Community College. Director of admission Chelsea Marra says the condensed courses are a great way to jump start your education or catch up on a class or two. Watch the video for her interview on 7 News This Morning.
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Italian flag raised to mark Columbus Day

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -It was a celebration of Italian culture, cuisine and Christopher Columbus. For many Italian Americans, Columbus Day is not just a celebration of the explorer, but of Italian culture as a whole. Members of the Italian American Civic Association commemorated the day by raising the Italian...
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Elizabeth H. “Betty” Boulter, 90, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Elizabeth H. “Betty” Boulter, 90, of Watertown passed away Thursday evening, October 6, 2022, at Samaritan Summit Village. Betty will be remembered as an extremely loving friend, Mom, Grandma and Great-Grandma. She loved children, music and sharing good food and laughter with those around her.
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

A new look for Watertown’s Fall Fest focuses on the arts

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This weekend, artists from across the North Country gathered along the Black River in Watertown. What drew them in? LAFF, which stands for the Locals Arts and Fall Festival. It’s an adaptation of the city’s fall fests of years past. According to event...
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Kenith E. Dunham, 62, of Calcium

CALCIUM, New York (WWNY) - Kenith E. Dunham, 62 , of Calcium, NY, passed away peacefully on October 8, 2022 at his home surrounded by his loving family and friends, following a brief battle with cancer. He was born on November 5, 1959, in Edgemoor, SC, son of Thomasene and...
CALCIUM, NY
wwnytv.com

Meeting scheduled for town of Diana water project

HARRISVILLE, New York (WWNY) - A large water project is in the works for Harrisville, but it needs right-of-way permissions from homeowners. It’s the topic of a meeting on Tuesday evening. Town of Diana officials will explain the project and why it needs permissions from homeowners to install water...
HARRISVILLE, NY
wwnytv.com

Gary L. Fikes, 72, of Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, New York (WWNY) - Gary L. Fikes, 72, of Church Street, passed away, after a courageous battle with cancer, on Wednesday evening, October 5, 2022 at home, while under the care of his family and Hospice of Jefferson County. Born on March 23, 1950 at the House of the...
PHILADELPHIA, NY
wwnytv.com

Anthony Adam “Tom” Bareika Jr, 84, of Lowville

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Anthony Adam “Tom” Bareika Jr, 84, of East Road Adult Home, Lowville NY, formerly of Salem WI, passed away early Sunday morning, October 9, 2022. He was born on February 7, 1938 in Kenosha, WI, a son of the late Anthony Bareika Sr....
LOWVILLE, NY
wwnytv.com

Rally held in Watertown to support abortion rights

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - North country residents rallied for abortion rights in Watertown Monday. Organized by local volunteers in coordination with Planned Parenthood, dozens of people came to show their support for the right to have access to the services, saying their voices are still strong even 3 months after Roe vs. Wade was overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court.
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Becoming sunny by afternoon

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - You might want to grab a jacket if you’re heading out the door this morning. Columbus Day was off to a cool and mainly cloudy start with some misty rain. Temperatures in the 30s and 40s will rise into the mid-50s this afternoon. Skies...
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Cape Vincent seeks $12M from state to improve downtown

CAPE VINCENT, New York (WWNY) - Cape Vincent’s downtown has a wish list and it’s hoping to win a state economic contest to make the wishes come true. The village has submitted $12 million worth of projects to the state’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative and New York Forward programs.
CAPE VINCENT, NY
wwnytv.com

Watertown lawmakers to meet Tuesday about city manager

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown’s city council will sit down Tuesday for an executive session. The topic: City Manager Ken Mix’s surprise decision to leave at the end of 2022. It’s something lawmakers hope to stop. “I think it’s pretty unanimous that all the city council...
WATERTOWN, NY

