Larry W. Knight, 75, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Larry W. Knight, 75, Watertown, passed away Monday morning at his home with his family at his side and under the direction of Hospice. Among his survivors is his wife Linda, daughter Jennifer (Terrence) Heiler, son Rick and sister Linda Eveleigh. A complete obituary with...
Jefferson County SPCA: Super-chill Blair
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Blair would likely do well in most homes. Jefferson County SPCA receptionist Jayden Waugh says she’s great with other dogs and did very well with a baby during a recent meet-and-greet. The 1-year-old lab mix is calm, laid back, and gentle and came to...
Halloween is in the air as people Trunk or Treat in Adams Center
ADAMS CENTER, New York (WWNY) - The feeling of Halloween was in the air in Adams Center Sunday afternoon. The Honeyville Baptist Church hosted a Fall Fest Trunk or Treat on Sunday, giving local kids an early opportunity to throw on their favorite costumes and walk around the church, collecting goodies along the way.
Out of the Darkness Walk brings awareness to suicide at Thompson Park
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Names of people who have lost their lives to suicide are read every year at the Out of the Darkness Walk at Watertown’s Thompson Park. A darkness which survivor Bobby Palmer says is possible to overcome. “I didn’t want to be here anymore, it...
Adams American Legion to celebrate 100th birthday
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - American Legion Post 586 in Adams is marking its 100th birthday this Saturday. Jim DuPre appeared on 7 News at Noon on Monday to talk about the event. Watch his interview above. The celebration takes place on Saturday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at...
Ridding rubble in Rensselaer Falls
RENSSELAER FALLS, New York (WWNY) - For more than nine months, debris from an apartment building fire in Rensselaer Falls has sat untouched and residents want it gone. Villagers believe the property on Rensselaer Street could be a safety hazard in the community. “We have a lot of people who...
Late-session classes start soon at JCC
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Late-session classes begin soon at Jefferson Community College. Director of admission Chelsea Marra says the condensed courses are a great way to jump start your education or catch up on a class or two. Watch the video for her interview on 7 News This Morning.
Italian flag raised to mark Columbus Day
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -It was a celebration of Italian culture, cuisine and Christopher Columbus. For many Italian Americans, Columbus Day is not just a celebration of the explorer, but of Italian culture as a whole. Members of the Italian American Civic Association commemorated the day by raising the Italian...
Elizabeth H. “Betty” Boulter, 90, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Elizabeth H. “Betty” Boulter, 90, of Watertown passed away Thursday evening, October 6, 2022, at Samaritan Summit Village. Betty will be remembered as an extremely loving friend, Mom, Grandma and Great-Grandma. She loved children, music and sharing good food and laughter with those around her.
A new look for Watertown’s Fall Fest focuses on the arts
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This weekend, artists from across the North Country gathered along the Black River in Watertown. What drew them in? LAFF, which stands for the Locals Arts and Fall Festival. It’s an adaptation of the city’s fall fests of years past. According to event...
Kenith E. Dunham, 62, of Calcium
CALCIUM, New York (WWNY) - Kenith E. Dunham, 62 , of Calcium, NY, passed away peacefully on October 8, 2022 at his home surrounded by his loving family and friends, following a brief battle with cancer. He was born on November 5, 1959, in Edgemoor, SC, son of Thomasene and...
Late firefighter Peyton Morse honored at National Fallen firefighters Memorial
EMITTSBURG, Maryland (WWNY) - Fallen Watertown firefighter Peyton Morse was honored during a ceremony in Emmitsburg, Maryland Sunday. It’s part of National Fallen firefighters Memorial weekend, which serves as an official tribute to all firefighters who have died in the line of duty. Peyton was one of several firefighters...
Meeting scheduled for town of Diana water project
HARRISVILLE, New York (WWNY) - A large water project is in the works for Harrisville, but it needs right-of-way permissions from homeowners. It’s the topic of a meeting on Tuesday evening. Town of Diana officials will explain the project and why it needs permissions from homeowners to install water...
Gary L. Fikes, 72, of Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA, New York (WWNY) - Gary L. Fikes, 72, of Church Street, passed away, after a courageous battle with cancer, on Wednesday evening, October 5, 2022 at home, while under the care of his family and Hospice of Jefferson County. Born on March 23, 1950 at the House of the...
Anthony Adam “Tom” Bareika Jr, 84, of Lowville
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Anthony Adam “Tom” Bareika Jr, 84, of East Road Adult Home, Lowville NY, formerly of Salem WI, passed away early Sunday morning, October 9, 2022. He was born on February 7, 1938 in Kenosha, WI, a son of the late Anthony Bareika Sr....
Rally held in Watertown to support abortion rights
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - North country residents rallied for abortion rights in Watertown Monday. Organized by local volunteers in coordination with Planned Parenthood, dozens of people came to show their support for the right to have access to the services, saying their voices are still strong even 3 months after Roe vs. Wade was overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court.
Becoming sunny by afternoon
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - You might want to grab a jacket if you’re heading out the door this morning. Columbus Day was off to a cool and mainly cloudy start with some misty rain. Temperatures in the 30s and 40s will rise into the mid-50s this afternoon. Skies...
Cape Vincent seeks $12M from state to improve downtown
CAPE VINCENT, New York (WWNY) - Cape Vincent’s downtown has a wish list and it’s hoping to win a state economic contest to make the wishes come true. The village has submitted $12 million worth of projects to the state’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative and New York Forward programs.
Watertown lawmakers to meet Tuesday about city manager
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown’s city council will sit down Tuesday for an executive session. The topic: City Manager Ken Mix’s surprise decision to leave at the end of 2022. It’s something lawmakers hope to stop. “I think it’s pretty unanimous that all the city council...
Grab a jacket, even though you’ll probably ditch later
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We’re off to a cold start, but it will warm up for a couple of days. There’s a frost advisory until 8 a.m. from Jefferson and Lewis counties and northern parts of St. Lawrence County. It will be sunny today with highs in...
