Politics

Mexico names new tax authority chief

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador designated Antonio Martinez to be the new head of Mexico’s new tax authority (SAT) on Monday in replacement of Raquel Buenrostro, who was named as economy minister last week. (Reporting by Kylie Madry)
AMERICAS
Germany will discuss US inflation act with Washington – Scholz

BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany will discuss the United States’ Inflation Reduction Act with Washington to address competition concerns, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Tuesday. Germany must cooperate with other countries to prevent “a massive customs war between loud countries”, Scholz told industry representatives at an engineering conference...
BUSINESS
UN chief urges Security Council to consider Haiti request for specialized armed force

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – United Nations Secretary General António Guterres has urged the U.N. Security Council to urgently consider Haiti’s request for deployment of an international specialized armed force to address its humanitarian crisis, a U.N. spokesman said. (Reporting by Kanishka Singh and Michelle Nichols in Washington)
WORLD
Malaysia palace hopes election commission to hold poll as soon as possible

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – Malaysia’s king did not have a choice but to agree to the prime minister’s request to return the mandate to the people, the palace said on Monday, after Ismail Sabri Yaakob dissolved parliament. King Al-Sultan Abdullah had expressed disappointment with current political developments...
ELECTIONS
TotalEnergies says it is ready to hold wage talks in October

PARIS (Reuters) – French energy group TotalEnergies on Sunday proposed annual wage negotiations to start this month, subject to the end of industrial action that continues to restrict output at some of its sites. “TotalEnergies calls on everyone to act responsibly so that the company can supply the French...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Five French nationals are currently held in Iran – minister Colonna

PARIS (Reuters) – There are now five French nationals being held in Iran, French Foreign Affairs Minister Catherine Colonna told French radio on Tuesday, after France last week said it was looking to verify if a fifth French national had been held during protests in Iran. Last week, France...
POLITICS
Ukrainian foreign minister: Russian attacks on energy facilities are war crimes

KYIV (Reuters) – Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba accused Russia on Tuesday of committing war crimes by deliberately targeting energy facilities to create “unbearable conditions for civilians”. “Primary targets of Russian strikes are energy facilities. They’ve hit many yesterday and they hit the same and new ones...
POLITICS
Scholz, Biden agree Kremlin’s nuclear threats ‘irresponsible’ in phonecall

BERLIN (Reuters) – German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and U.S. President Joe Biden spoke by phone on Sunday and agreed the Kremlin’s latest nuclear threats were “irresponsible” and its partial mobilization “a serious mistake”, according to a German government statement. The nearly one-hour telephone call...
POLITICS
Ukraine reduces electricity exports to Moldova – Moldovan deputy PM

CHISINAU (Reuters) – Ukraine reduced electricity supplies to Moldova by about 30% early on Tuesday, Moldovan Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Spinu said. Ukraine announced on Monday that it was suspending electricity exports to the European grid after Russian missile strikes that hit its energy network and killed at least 19 people.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Turkish central bank net reserves rose $3 billion last week -data/bankers

ANKARA (Reuters) – The Turkish Central Bank’s net reserves rose $3 billion last week and total reserves climbed $7 billion, calculations based on preliminary data from five bankers showed on Tuesday. The calculations indicated that net reserves jumped to $12.8 billion last week from $9.7 billion the previous...
WORLD
Israeli PM: Israel, Lebanon have reached historic deal on maritime border

JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Israel and Lebanon have reached “an historic agreement” on their maritime border, Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid said on Tuesday. “This is an historic achievement that will strengthen Israel’s security, inject billions into Israel’s economy, and ensure the stability of our northern border,” Lapid said.
MIDDLE EAST
Japan’s Nissan sells Russian assets to state, trade ministry says

MOSCOW (Reuters) -Japanese automaker Nissan is selling its Russian assets to Russian state ownership, with an option to buy back the business within six years, Russia’s industry and trade ministry said on Tuesday. Nissan in a statement said it had decided to exit the Russian market and expected to...
BUSINESS
Germany: 952,000 people arrived from Ukraine in Feb-Aug period

BERLIN (Reuters) – Some 952,000 people arrived in Germany from Ukraine in the February-August period of this year, the Federal Statistics Office said on Monday. Most arrived in March (431,000) and April (198,000) — the first two months after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the office added. (Writing...
IMMIGRATION

