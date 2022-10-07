Read full article on original website
Mexico names new tax authority chief
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador designated Antonio Martinez to be the new head of Mexico’s new tax authority (SAT) on Monday in replacement of Raquel Buenrostro, who was named as economy minister last week. (Reporting by Kylie Madry)
Germany will discuss US inflation act with Washington – Scholz
BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany will discuss the United States’ Inflation Reduction Act with Washington to address competition concerns, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Tuesday. Germany must cooperate with other countries to prevent “a massive customs war between loud countries”, Scholz told industry representatives at an engineering conference...
Exclusive-Lebanon satisfied with final draft of Israel maritime border deal -top Lebanese negotiator
BEIRUT (Reuters) -Lebanon has received a final draft of a U.S.-mediated maritime border deal with Israel that satisfies all of Lebanon’s requirements and could imminently lead to a “historic deal,” Lebanese lead negotiator Elias Bou Saab told Reuters. “If everything goes well, Amos Hochstein’s efforts could imminently...
UN chief urges Security Council to consider Haiti request for specialized armed force
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – United Nations Secretary General António Guterres has urged the U.N. Security Council to urgently consider Haiti’s request for deployment of an international specialized armed force to address its humanitarian crisis, a U.N. spokesman said. (Reporting by Kanishka Singh and Michelle Nichols in Washington)
Malaysia palace hopes election commission to hold poll as soon as possible
KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – Malaysia’s king did not have a choice but to agree to the prime minister’s request to return the mandate to the people, the palace said on Monday, after Ismail Sabri Yaakob dissolved parliament. King Al-Sultan Abdullah had expressed disappointment with current political developments...
Kremlin: U.S. air defence supplies will extend conflict, inflict pain for Ukraine
MOSCOW (Reuters) – A Kremlin spokesman said on Tuesday that U.S. promises to supply advanced air defence systems to Ukraine will only extend the conflict and inflict more pain for Ukraine. U.S. President Joe Biden pledged to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Monday that the United States will provide...
French government ready to intervene to lift refineries blockade – ministers
PARIS (Reuters) – The French government stands ready to intervene to break the deadlock in the weeks-long refinery strike that have left a third of the country’s fuel stations running short, government ministers said on Tuesday. The strikes have put pressure on President Emmanuel Macron’s government, as rising...
TotalEnergies says it is ready to hold wage talks in October
PARIS (Reuters) – French energy group TotalEnergies on Sunday proposed annual wage negotiations to start this month, subject to the end of industrial action that continues to restrict output at some of its sites. “TotalEnergies calls on everyone to act responsibly so that the company can supply the French...
G7 meeting a chance to re-state opposition to Putin – UK PM Truss and Ukraine’s Zelenskiy
LONDON (Reuters) – Tuesday’s virtual meeting of G7 leaders is a chance to re-emphasise opposition to Russia’s war in Ukraine, British Prime Minster Liz Truss and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy agreed in a call on Monday. “The Prime Minister and President Zelenskiy looked ahead to tomorrow’s virtual...
Five French nationals are currently held in Iran – minister Colonna
PARIS (Reuters) – There are now five French nationals being held in Iran, French Foreign Affairs Minister Catherine Colonna told French radio on Tuesday, after France last week said it was looking to verify if a fifth French national had been held during protests in Iran. Last week, France...
Ukrainian foreign minister: Russian attacks on energy facilities are war crimes
KYIV (Reuters) – Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba accused Russia on Tuesday of committing war crimes by deliberately targeting energy facilities to create “unbearable conditions for civilians”. “Primary targets of Russian strikes are energy facilities. They’ve hit many yesterday and they hit the same and new ones...
Lesotho’s RFP wins most parliamentary seats in election, falls short of majority
MASERU (Reuters) – Lesotho’s Revolution for Prosperity (RFP) party emerged as the single biggest party after it won 56 parliamentary seats in last week’s election, but fell short of a clear majority, the election commission said on Monday. The RFP now has to court other parties to...
Scholz, Biden agree Kremlin’s nuclear threats ‘irresponsible’ in phonecall
BERLIN (Reuters) – German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and U.S. President Joe Biden spoke by phone on Sunday and agreed the Kremlin’s latest nuclear threats were “irresponsible” and its partial mobilization “a serious mistake”, according to a German government statement. The nearly one-hour telephone call...
Ukraine reduces electricity exports to Moldova – Moldovan deputy PM
CHISINAU (Reuters) – Ukraine reduced electricity supplies to Moldova by about 30% early on Tuesday, Moldovan Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Spinu said. Ukraine announced on Monday that it was suspending electricity exports to the European grid after Russian missile strikes that hit its energy network and killed at least 19 people.
Turkish central bank net reserves rose $3 billion last week -data/bankers
ANKARA (Reuters) – The Turkish Central Bank’s net reserves rose $3 billion last week and total reserves climbed $7 billion, calculations based on preliminary data from five bankers showed on Tuesday. The calculations indicated that net reserves jumped to $12.8 billion last week from $9.7 billion the previous...
Israeli PM: Israel, Lebanon have reached historic deal on maritime border
JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Israel and Lebanon have reached “an historic agreement” on their maritime border, Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid said on Tuesday. “This is an historic achievement that will strengthen Israel’s security, inject billions into Israel’s economy, and ensure the stability of our northern border,” Lapid said.
Japan’s Nissan sells Russian assets to state, trade ministry says
MOSCOW (Reuters) -Japanese automaker Nissan is selling its Russian assets to Russian state ownership, with an option to buy back the business within six years, Russia’s industry and trade ministry said on Tuesday. Nissan in a statement said it had decided to exit the Russian market and expected to...
Germany: 952,000 people arrived from Ukraine in Feb-Aug period
BERLIN (Reuters) – Some 952,000 people arrived in Germany from Ukraine in the February-August period of this year, the Federal Statistics Office said on Monday. Most arrived in March (431,000) and April (198,000) — the first two months after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the office added. (Writing...
Pfizer exec says CEO did not negotiate EU COVID vaccine contract via text message
FRANKFURT (Reuters) – A Pfizer executive with a lead role in negotiating a COVID-19 vaccine bulk supply agreement with the European Commission said she “categorically” rules out that the U.S. drugmaker’s chief executive agreed the contract via mobile phone text messages. “As to whether a contract...
France says Belarus could face more sanctions if it gets increasingly involved in Ukraine conflict
PARIS (Reuters) – Belarus could face more sanctions if it gets more and more involved in the Ukraine conflict, French Foreign Affairs Minister Catherine Colonna told French radio on Tuesday. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Monday that he had ordered troops to deploy with Russian forces near Ukraine...
