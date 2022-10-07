Shop the best Amazon Prime tech deals on Apple, LG and Samsung ahead of Black Friday 2022

Shop the best early Black Friday tech deals during Amazon's October Prime Day sale. Reviewed

With less than 24 hours before the October Prime Day sale , Amazon is ramping things up with an epic lineup of doorbuster deals on laptops, TVs, headphones and tech essentials. Scoop early Black Friday savings on Apple, LG and Samsung devices during the highly-anticipated Prime Early Access sale —keep scrolling for all the best already-live discounts.

If you've been waiting for deep discounts on TVs, headphones, smartwatches or a new laptop, the Prime Early Access sale is your time to shop. Although the two-day sale officially starts tomorrow, October 11 , we've already combed through all the best Amazon Prime tech deals available to find you the biggest savings, so take advantage now before these deals are gone.

The best Amazon Prime Early Access tech deals you can already shop

Here are our top ten favorite Prime Day tech deals you can shop right now, including an incredible 55-inch Neo QLED TV and a pair of solid Apple laptop .

Amazon Prime Early Access TV deals

These days, you can land a good, dependable smart TV for a super-affordable price. With Prime Early Access, you'll spend even less. Here are some of the best Prime Early Access deals on TVs that you can already shop today.

Get a better view of your favorite shows and movies with these TV deals at Amazon. Samsung/Amazon/Reviewed

Amazon Prime Early Access headphones deals

Nothing enhances a workout, commute or walk in the park quite like a comfortable pair of headphones. Here are the best already-live Prime Early Access headphone deals.

Play your favorite tunes on the go with these Amazon headphone deals for Prime Day. Samsung/Apple/Amazon/Reviewed

Amazon Prime Early Access laptop, computer and tablet deals

If you're ready for a new laptop, you can scoop these early Prime Day deals to help make the process a lot easier.

Bring computer tech on the go with these Amazon deals on laptops and tablets. Apple/Asus/Amazon/Reviewed

Amazon Prime Early Access tech accessory deals

From streaming sticks and soundbars to smartwatches and gaming gear, there are plenty of excellent Amazon deals available on tech accessories.

Whether you need smartphone tech on your wrist or a cool pair of headphones, these tech accessories can be yours for Prime Day prices. Apple/HyperX/Amazon/Reviewed

Amazon October Prime Day 2022: Shopping guide

What is the Prime Early Access sale?

The Prime Early Access sale is Amazon's October Prime Day sales event. The first ever Prime Early Access sale starts tomorrow, October 11 and continues through Wednesday, October 12 . Similar to Amazon Prime Day held in July, Amazon Prime members can expect rock-bottom prices on everything from fashion and tech to home essentials and kitchen items. The exclusive two-day sale is available to both new and existing Prime members. Not an Amazon Prime subscriber yet? Don't worry, you can sign up right now to access the early Black Friday discounts.

When is Amazon Prime Early Access?

Amazon's two-day sales event starts tomorrow, October 11 and runs through Wednesday, October 12 . Luckily, there are already plenty of early Black Friday deals available to shop before the big event!

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is an annual, two-day sale where Amazon Prime members can shop a variety of discounts on everything from headphones to home appliances . We saw huge deals during Amazon Prime Day 2022 on Tuesday, July 12 and Wednesday, July 13 , and the highly-anticipated Prime Early Access sale is expected to have many of the same Black Friday-level markdowns. If you want to get ready for the savings, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial of Prime right now. You can also find out which Prime membership you qualify for today.

Sign up for Amazon Prime

Do I need a Prime membership to shop Prime Early Access deals?

Yes, both Prime Day and Prime Early Access are exclusive shopping events for Amazon Prime members only. If you don't already have an account, you'll have to sign up for an Amazon Prime membership in order to shop the early Black Friday deals.

What retailers have competing Amazon Prime tech deals?

Other retailers like Walmart , Target , Samsung and Best Buy are all offering stellar tech deals to rival Amazon's October Prime Day. Whether you're after appliances, smart gadgets or best-in-class visuals, you can enjoy some of the lowest prices of the year on several of our favorite tech brands. Stretch your dollar ahead of Black Friday 2022 by checking out all the best competing Prime Day sales available now.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Shop the best Amazon Prime tech deals on Apple, LG and Samsung ahead of Black Friday 2022