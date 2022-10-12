S.F. child care survey: How costly is raising kids in The City?

The Examiner wants to hear from you: How much are you spending on child care, and what has your experience been like trying to get it? File

The Examiner wants to hear from you: How much are you spending on child care, and what has your experience been like trying to get it? Take our survey in the Google Form at the bottom of this article or by going here .

About one-third of San Francisco families for California's child care subsidy, according to the Children's Council of San Francisco, with their parents' income falling below $90,000 per year.

Another 20% of families are in a different predicament: Not making enough money to pay for child care on their own, while making too much for the state subsidy. The council estimates that a family needs around $165,000 to reach self-sufficiency.

Where does your family fit? Tell us more below.