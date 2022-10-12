ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

S.F. child care survey: How costly is raising kids in The City?

By Marcus White, File
San Francisco Examiner
San Francisco Examiner
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nGVwj_0iPwLraI00
The Examiner wants to hear from you: How much are you spending on child care, and what has your experience been like trying to get it? File

The Examiner wants to hear from you: How much are you spending on child care, and what has your experience been like trying to get it? Take our survey in the Google Form at the bottom of this article or by going here .

About one-third of San Francisco families for California's child care subsidy, according to the Children's Council of San Francisco, with their parents' income falling below $90,000 per year.

Another 20% of families are in a different predicament: Not making enough money to pay for child care on their own, while making too much for the state subsidy. The council estimates that a family needs around $165,000 to reach self-sufficiency.

Where does your family fit? Tell us more below.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
San Francisco Examiner

$16.2 million grant aims to strengthen state's caregiving workforce

California's caregiving workforce has gotten a huge boost, to the tune of $16.2 million. Homebridge, a San Francisco-based caregiving organization, received a state grant Thursday, which will help it launch the In-Home Supportive Services Career Pathways Program. The IHSS program, which debuts this month, will provide an array of training and career opportunities to 550,000 IHSS providers who serve more than 650,000 residents statewide. The IHSS program is administered by...
CALIFORNIA STATE
San Francisco Examiner

Why creating a homeless accountability commission is the epitome of what’s wrong with San Francisco

Pretty much all ballot initiatives and city commissions are bad ideas. At their best, they are perversions of representative democracy and vehicles for political patronage. At their worst, they are buck-passing, ass-covering diversions by elected and appointed officials who aren’t getting their jobs done. The Nov. 8 ballot offers a particularly useless referendum that oozes sclerotic political governance on both counts. It is Proposition C, a measure to create a Commission on Homelessness that would provide oversight of The City’s hapless Department of Homelessness and...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Brooke Jenkins, S.F. judges fight over jail plan for drug dealers

Imagine a sold-out Oracle Park. Now imagine every one of those spectators dead from a fentanyl overdose. Prosecutors in District Attorney Brooke Jenkins’ office are drawing dramatic pictures for judges, hoping to illustrate the danger that people accused of dealing drugs pose to the public — and asking judges to hold them in jail. In a recent case from August, officers found more than 450 grams of fentanyl, plus methamphetamine...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Government
San Francisco, CA
Society
County
San Francisco, CA
State
California State
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Society
Local
California Government
San Francisco Examiner

What to do in San Francisco this week

Bark the Vote Let’s be honest. Most voter registration drives — where someone is blocking the sidewalk with a clipboard — are kind of annoying. This one is different: It has iconic views of the Painted Ladies and is four-leg friendly. The Bay Woof and the Alamo Square Neighborhood Association join forces to create a fun gathering of dog lovers in the lead up to the midterms. Not only can you register to vote at the event (deadline is Oct. 25), but you can meet...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Homeless families demand action, march on City Hall

San Francisco's population of homeless families took a stand for their needs on Tuesday afternoon. We are here! Let’s transform Coordinated Entey! pic.twitter.com/xaG2faZz6V— Jennifer Friedenbach (@fbach4) October 11, 2022 About 50 people, unhoused families and supporters, marched on the Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing to protest the department's system of resource allocation. The demonstration,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Bay Area's cost of living spurs Waymo unionization efforts

Food service workers at Waymo, Google's self-driving car business, are forming a union, as first reported by NBC News. Employees cite the high expense of living in the Bay Area and a lack of benefits as reasons for their move. Waymo is owned by Google's parent company, Alphabet, Inc. and its food service workers are contracted through Sodexo, the French food services and facilities management company that operates in 55 countries. ...
LABOR ISSUES
San Francisco Examiner

Brooke Jenkins wants to hold accused drug dealers in jail but judges aren't buying it

Imagine a sold-out Oracle Park. Now imagine every one of those spectators dead from a fentanyl overdose. Prosecutors in District Attorney Brooke Jenkins’ office are drawing dramatic pictures for judges, hoping to illustrate the danger that people accused of dealing drugs pose to the public — and asking judges to hold them in jail. In a recent case from August, officers found more than 450 grams of fentanyl, plus methamphetamine...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#S F#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance
San Francisco Examiner

Prop. C endorsement: Yes, San Francisco's homeless programs need oversight, accountability

The most important question about Proposition C is why San Francisco does not already have proper auditing and oversight of The City’s homeless programs and services. In a city that has recently spent over $1 billion a year on this issue, such accountability measures seem like a no-brainer. San Franciscans have watched for years as our population of unhoused people seems to grow along with our budget for solving homelessness. ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Eadweard Muybridge’s 1878 panorama reveals a lost San Francisco

Eadweard Muybridge is having a moment. The eccentric — possibly even insane — 19th century photographer and cinema pioneer is the subject of a new documentary, Exposing Muybridge, and his famous horse-in-motion footage is prominently featured in the recent Jordan Peele film, Nope. The Examiner recently resurfaced the story of Muybridge murdering his wife's lover and getting away with it on an insanity plea, an event feverishly covered in these...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Years before 1st Fleet Week, Navy quietly sprayed S.F. with germs

Seventy-two years ago this month, a San Francisco man checked back into a local hospital after his recent prostate surger y, setting off a chain of events that revealed the existence of a covert U.S. military test conducted in the Bay Area. Just three weeks later, 75-year-old Edward Nevin was dead, after bacteria once thought harmless spread to his heart. Doctors found the same bacteria in 10 other patients over...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Flooded S.F. luxury apartment residents sue 'negligent' developer

Dozens of displaced residents of a flooded San Francisco high rise are suing the luxury apartment owners after the same water main burst twice earlier this year, alleging that the Texas developer was negligent in maintaining the building before the leaks and in securing it afterward. More than 50 tenants at 33 Tehama St. sued Houston-based Hines in San Francisco Superior Court on Friday. The residents paid between $1,450 and $5,901 per month to live in the building. ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Kids
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Google
San Francisco Examiner

San Francisco supervisor writes check for election proposal

Supervisor Dean Preston has poured $50,000 of his own money behind a proposal to shift San Francisco elections to even years. Preston has opened up his wallet in support of Proposition H, which would alter the election schedule of several top city positions to even years instead of odd. The proposal on November ballots would align The City with state and federal elections in a bid to increase voter turnout in key city elections. ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

San Francisco voting: Where to cast your 2022 ballot in The City

It's election season in The City. Elections officials have mailed ballots to every registered voter, which can now be mailed or dropped off at any of 34 ballot boxes in San Francisco at any point before 8 p.m. on Nov. 8. San Franciscans can also vote in person at one location before having the option of voting at their registered polling place on Election Day, and unregistered voters have until Oct. 24 to register with the Department of Elections. ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

In-dish-enous meals for Indigenous People's Day

For the Bay Area, the growth of Native American cuisine in the restaurant world has been a welcome addition to the rich tablecloth of the Californian palate. In honor of the fourth annual Indigenous People's Day in California, the Examiner has created a list of places in the Bay Area to enjoy a traditional local meal by Native chefs. 1. Wahpehpah's Kitchen in Oakland: the first of its kind in...
OAKLAND, CA
San Francisco Examiner

SFPD obtains warrant for Bill Gene Hobbs, alleged serial stalker

San Francisco police have obtained an arrest warrant for a serial alleged harasser of women in The City, officials announced on Friday A judge on Thursday issued a 16-count warrant for the arrest of Bill Gene Hobbs, the 34-year-old who had misdemeanor counts of child molestation and battery dismissed last year after he allegedly stalked and grabbed a teenager in 2020. Hobbs appeared in headlines in a number of local...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

How much money Muni gets for those Lunchables ads, and why it matters

A single pack of Lunchables Ham and American Cracker Stackers at Walmart costs $1.82. The cost to wrap a depiction of that same Lunchable around 30 San Francisco Muni buses will set you back a few more bucks. The Lunchables advertising campaign adorning Muni buses has drawn ire and chuckles from riders (and even operators). But for the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency, the campaign has drawn sweet, sweet cash. ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

S.F. radio staple bets on sports gambling as ballot props falter

A Bay Area radio staple is going all-in on a pivot to sports gambling, even as a pair of state ballot initiatives that would legalize it face long odds in next month's election. KGO-AM, which broadcast news and talk programming for the better part of 60 years, rebranded on Monday as "810 THE SPREAD." The station abruptly cut its programming last Thursday morning, teasing the new format in advertisements that featured songs about money and betting. ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Police investigate 6 hoax school shooting threats across Bay Area

Bay Area law enforcement are investigating at least six hoax calls of active shooter threats at high schools across the region on Wednesday. Unknown callers informed police departments throughout the region on Wednesday morning of an active shooter at San Francisco’s George Washington High School, South San Francisco High School, Woodside High School, McClymonds High School in Oakland, San Jose’s Lincoln High School and Irvington High School in Fremont. Police...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

S.F. laps state in California EV mandate support, new poll shows

More than a decade before California will require all new cars sold in the state to be electric or plug-in hybrids, San Francisco Bay Area residents have a gas-free future on the top of their minds. Sixty-eight percent of registered Bay Area voters told last month’s Berkeley IGS Poll said they favor state regulators’ rule that would ban the sale of new gasoline-powered vehicles by 2035, while 69% of them said their next vehicle purchase would be a plug-in hybrid (42%) or an all-electric vehicle...
CALIFORNIA STATE
San Francisco Examiner

San Francisco Examiner

San Francisco, CA
789
Followers
429
Post
81K+
Views
ABOUT

The San Francisco Examiner, founded in 1863 as the Democratic Press, examines politics, crime, sports and culture in The City with a focus on solutions-based journalism.

 https://www.sfexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy