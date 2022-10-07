ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

WNCT

Poll: Majority in US see relations with adversaries souring

WASHINGTON (AP) — A majority of U.S. adults expect America’s relations with foreign adversaries like Russia and North Korea to grow more hostile, according to a new poll, a major shift in public opinion from four years ago under President Donald Trump. Two years into the Biden administration,...
U.S. POLITICS
WNCT

UN ponders rapid armed force to help end Haiti’s crisis

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres submitted a letter to the Security Council on Sunday proposing the immediate activation of a rapid action force following a plea for help from Haiti as gangs and protesters paralyze the country. The letter, which was seen by...
WORLD
The Hill

Globalization is fueling the populism surging across the Western world

Within the last decade, a much-misunderstood political revolution has been gathering force across the Western world. It is not a coordinated or ideologically driven movement but, rather, a series of similar developments occurring in disparate countries that, taken together, constitute a profound shift in the political direction of the West. Commonly called “populism,” it also can be described as “nationalism,” or, in the view of some, “patriotism.” Its fundamental tenet is the principle of sovereignty, the idea that the direction and best interests of independent nation-states should be determined by the democratically elected leaders of those countries and not by external doctrines or supra-national organizations led by unelected officials who are essentially unknown to and unaccountable to the people whose destinies they seek to influence.
ADVOCACY
WNCT

Taliban says 5.1 earthquake jolts northeastern Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A 5.1 magnitude earthquake on Tuesday jolted the Afghan city of Faizabad, the capital city of northeastern Badakhshan province, a Taliban official said. Abdul Wahid Rayan, the director of the Taliban news agency Bakhtar, said the center of the quake was Shaghnan district and it was felt in other parts of the province.
ENVIRONMENT
WNCT

22nd MEU returns to Camp Lejeune from seven-month deployment

MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. – Sailors and Marines assigned to the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit returned home to Camp Lejeune on Sunday after completing a seven-month deployment with the Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) in the U.S. Naval Sixth Fleet area of operations. The Kearsarge ARG is comprised of the Wasp-class amphibious assault […]
CAMP LEJEUNE, NC

