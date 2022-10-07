Read full article on original website
WNCT
Poll: Majority in US see relations with adversaries souring
WASHINGTON (AP) — A majority of U.S. adults expect America’s relations with foreign adversaries like Russia and North Korea to grow more hostile, according to a new poll, a major shift in public opinion from four years ago under President Donald Trump. Two years into the Biden administration,...
WNCT
UN ponders rapid armed force to help end Haiti’s crisis
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres submitted a letter to the Security Council on Sunday proposing the immediate activation of a rapid action force following a plea for help from Haiti as gangs and protesters paralyze the country. The letter, which was seen by...
Globalization is fueling the populism surging across the Western world
Within the last decade, a much-misunderstood political revolution has been gathering force across the Western world. It is not a coordinated or ideologically driven movement but, rather, a series of similar developments occurring in disparate countries that, taken together, constitute a profound shift in the political direction of the West. Commonly called “populism,” it also can be described as “nationalism,” or, in the view of some, “patriotism.” Its fundamental tenet is the principle of sovereignty, the idea that the direction and best interests of independent nation-states should be determined by the democratically elected leaders of those countries and not by external doctrines or supra-national organizations led by unelected officials who are essentially unknown to and unaccountable to the people whose destinies they seek to influence.
3 US-based economists receive Nobel Prize for work on banks
This year’s Nobel Prize in economic sciences has been awarded to the former chair of the U.S. Federal Reserve, Ben S. Bernanke, and two U.S.-based economists, Douglas W. Diamond and Philip H. Dybvig, “for research on banks and financial crises.”
US headed to recession that was ‘totally avoidable,’ chief economist says
One economist says the U.S. is heading toward a "totally avoidable" recession.
Ukraine sees more widespread strikes, gets Western backing
Russian forces have carpeted Ukraine with a fresh barrage of missiles and munition-carrying drones
WNCT
Taliban says 5.1 earthquake jolts northeastern Afghanistan
ISLAMABAD (AP) — A 5.1 magnitude earthquake on Tuesday jolted the Afghan city of Faizabad, the capital city of northeastern Badakhshan province, a Taliban official said. Abdul Wahid Rayan, the director of the Taliban news agency Bakhtar, said the center of the quake was Shaghnan district and it was felt in other parts of the province.
22nd MEU returns to Camp Lejeune from seven-month deployment
MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. – Sailors and Marines assigned to the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit returned home to Camp Lejeune on Sunday after completing a seven-month deployment with the Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) in the U.S. Naval Sixth Fleet area of operations. The Kearsarge ARG is comprised of the Wasp-class amphibious assault […]
