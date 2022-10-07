ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Alligator Army

Florida 24, Missouri 17: Gators spark up, stave off Missouri in second half

Florida’s 10-0 lead over Missouri in the first half of Saturday’s Homecoming clash turned out to be a mirage — as one might expect an advantage built on a field goal after an unexpectedly great punt return and a pick-six to be. And by halftime, the Gators had coughed all of it up, and left fans choking on a dyspeptic bit of game management.
GAINESVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy