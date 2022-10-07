Read full article on original website
Will Levis is still ‘day to day’ as Kentucky football starts prep for Mississippi State
Kentucky football quarterback Will Levis remains uncertain with a foot injury as the Wildcats prepare for another top-25 matchup with Mississippi State. Levis, who was unable to play in Kentucky’s 24-14 loss to South Carolina, was still listed as the No. 1 quarterback on Kentucky’s new depth chart released Monday, but UK Coach Mark Stoops said his status remains day to day. Levis told the SEC Network broadcast crew before the South Carolina game he expected to play against Mississippi State, but Stoops said after the game he was uncertain when the projected first-round NFL Draft pick would be available again.
Davante Adams has police report filed against him, facing potential suspension
Las Vegas Raiders star wide receiver Davante Adams was highly frustrated following the team’s Week 5 loss to the division-rival
'I Have Done Nothing Wrong': NFL Legend Brett Favre Speaks Out As Investigation Into Mississippi Welfare Fraud Scandal Heats Up
NFL legend Brett Favre said it's "past time to set the record straight" about his involvement in the Mississippi welfare fraud scandal, RadarOnline.com can confirm, declaring that he's done nothing wrong and his reputation is being "unjustly smeared."The famed former quarterback slammed bombshell allegations that he worked with government officials to obtain $5 million from state welfare funds to funnel into a new volleyball court at his alma mater, while also shutting down claims he kept over $1 million in welfare funds for speaking engagements that he never attended.RadarOnline.com should note Favre has not been criminally charged in the case....
The downfall of Matt Rhule: How and why he got fired by the Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper has often said, when referring to his attempts to rebuild the team into a playoff-caliber squad, that “Rome wasn’t built in a day.”. But Tepper abruptly decided that Matt Rhule wasn’t the right head contractor to build the shining city that the owner envisions but has never been able to make happen. Tepper fired Rhule Monday, less than a third of the way through the coach’s third season as the Panthers’ head coach. Steve Wilks will serve as the team’s interim head coach for the rest of the 2022 season.
Draymond Green will be away from Warriors indefinitely
Draymond Green: Warriors star facing disciplinary action after altercation with teammate Jordan Poole. "It's the NBA, it's professional sports, these things happen. Nobody likes it. We don't condone it but it happened," team president Bob Myers said.
Jesse Agler: "I think every team is vulnerable in a best-of-5"
Jesse Agler joined Ben & Woods on Tuesday morning! Listen here as Jesse talks about the weekend series in New York, Mike Clevinger getting the start in Game 1 tonight, and MUCH more as we look ahead to the start of the NLDS!
