Wind Advisory issued for Adams, Bowman, Grant, Hettinger, Sioux, Slope by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-11 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-11 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Target Area: Adams; Bowman; Grant; Hettinger; Sioux; Slope WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM MDT /NOON CDT/ THIS MORNING TO 6 PM MDT /7 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest North Dakota. * WHEN...From 11 AM MDT /Noon CDT/ this morning to 6 PM MDT /7 PM CDT/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Things left unsecured outside will be blown around.
Special Weather Statement issued for Buffalo, Campbell, Corson, Dewey, Edmunds, Faulk, Hand, Hughes by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-12 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-11 10:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Buffalo; Campbell; Corson; Dewey; Edmunds; Faulk; Hand; Hughes; Hyde; Jones; Lyman; McPherson; Potter; Stanley; Sully; Walworth Much of central and north central South Dakota is expected to see elevated fire danger this afternoon. The cause for elevated fire danger is a wind shift brought on by a sharp cold frontal passage, as well as increasing northwest winds behind the front. At the same time that northwest winds are increasing to 25 to 30 mph or greater with gusts to 45 mph or greater, relative humidity will be falling through the 25 to 35 percent range. The combination of strong and gusty winds, low humidity, and cured fine fuels will result in a few hours of elevated fire weather conditions this afternoon over portions of central and north central South Dakota.
High Wind Watch issued for Campbell, Hughes, Jones, Lyman, Potter, Stanley, Sully by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-12 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-12 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Campbell; Hughes; Jones; Lyman; Potter; Stanley; Sully; Walworth HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Campbell, Walworth, Potter, Stanley, Sully, Hughes, Jones and Lyman Counties. * WHEN...From Wednesday afternoon through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel could be difficult especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Elevated fire danger will exist this afternoon as well.
Wind Advisory issued for Corson, Dewey by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-11 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-11 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Corson; Dewey WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the Wind Advisory, northwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. For the High Wind Watch, northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Corson and Dewey Counties. * WHEN...For the Wind Advisory, until 7 PM CDT this evening. For the High Wind Watch, from Wednesday afternoon through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel could be difficult especially for high profile vehicles.
High Wind Watch issued for Corson, Dewey by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-12 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-12 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Corson; Dewey WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the Wind Advisory, northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. For the High Wind Watch, northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Corson and Dewey Counties. * WHEN...For the Wind Advisory, from 1 PM this afternoon to 7 PM CDT this evening. For the High Wind Watch, from Wednesday afternoon through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel could be difficult especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Elevated fire danger will exist this afternoon as well.
