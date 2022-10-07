Effective: 2022-10-12 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-12 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Corson; Dewey WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the Wind Advisory, northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. For the High Wind Watch, northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Corson and Dewey Counties. * WHEN...For the Wind Advisory, from 1 PM this afternoon to 7 PM CDT this evening. For the High Wind Watch, from Wednesday afternoon through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel could be difficult especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Elevated fire danger will exist this afternoon as well.

CORSON COUNTY, SD ・ 8 HOURS AGO