Halloween Cookies

Halloween is one of my favorite holidays! I love the festive fall colors, dressing up in costume and decorating the house with spooky- fun animated décor! There is no added holiday pressure with gift swaps, sales or large holiday meals. Halloween is simply about FUN! One of my favorite ways to kick off a holiday season is with these delicious and easy cut out cookies. This was always a favorite family tradition in my home growing up, and is now something Tyler looks forward to every season. Tyler enjoys being the dedicated “sprinkler” to enhance our creations!
FOOD & DRINKS
Five Simple Tips To Keep Your Pets Safe This Halloween

Halloween is so much fun for us..but honestly, it's probably pretty horrifying for our pets who don't understand a thing about our scary celebrations. I spoke with Dr. Nancy at Companions Animal Hospital and Vicki Davis from the Tri-County Humane Society, and they gave me some great tips I've kept in mind over the years. I hope these are helpful to you as well.
PETS
