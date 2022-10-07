Halloween is one of my favorite holidays! I love the festive fall colors, dressing up in costume and decorating the house with spooky- fun animated décor! There is no added holiday pressure with gift swaps, sales or large holiday meals. Halloween is simply about FUN! One of my favorite ways to kick off a holiday season is with these delicious and easy cut out cookies. This was always a favorite family tradition in my home growing up, and is now something Tyler looks forward to every season. Tyler enjoys being the dedicated “sprinkler” to enhance our creations!

