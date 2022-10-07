Read full article on original website
Related
macaronikid.com
Halloween Cookies
Halloween is one of my favorite holidays! I love the festive fall colors, dressing up in costume and decorating the house with spooky- fun animated décor! There is no added holiday pressure with gift swaps, sales or large holiday meals. Halloween is simply about FUN! One of my favorite ways to kick off a holiday season is with these delicious and easy cut out cookies. This was always a favorite family tradition in my home growing up, and is now something Tyler looks forward to every season. Tyler enjoys being the dedicated “sprinkler” to enhance our creations!
Five Simple Tips To Keep Your Pets Safe This Halloween
Halloween is so much fun for us..but honestly, it's probably pretty horrifying for our pets who don't understand a thing about our scary celebrations. I spoke with Dr. Nancy at Companions Animal Hospital and Vicki Davis from the Tri-County Humane Society, and they gave me some great tips I've kept in mind over the years. I hope these are helpful to you as well.
ohmymag.co.uk
This heartbroken dog can’t bear to spend another Christmas in kennels and urgently needs a home
This pup survived the heartbreak of his owner leaving him behind due to poor health and a Christmas in lonely kennels. But he so would like to become a part of a loving household before the holiday countdown begins, and has so much canine wisdom and love to give in return.
Why Vets Are Saying Your Dog Shouldn’t Sleep With You
As autumn starts to settle in, the colder temperatures may tempt you to let your furry friends cuddle in bed with you. But experts are letting dog parents know that there’s more than one good reason you shouldn’t let your dog sleep with you. Firstly, it’s important to note that there are plenty of good […] The post Why Vets Are Saying Your Dog Shouldn’t Sleep With You appeared first on DogTime.
IN THIS ARTICLE
msn.com
German Shepherd's Hilarious Playtime with Toddler Melts Hearts Online
The relationship between man and dog is meant to be the best out there, but what about child and dog?. A heartwarming interaction between a toddler and a German shepherd has been melting hearts online, after gaining more than 27 million TikTok views. Dog-lover and new mom Jessica Berlin from...
pethelpful.com
Video of Golden Retrievers 'Practicing Trick-or-Treating' Is Pure Internet Gold
With Halloween just a few weeks away, it's time to finish up decorating, finalize your costume and run to the store for candy. You know, all the usual Halloween stuff. But this year you might want to add purchasing dog treats to the list. Apparently, dogs are making their rounds...
Pet Of The Week: Gunther
Stop by and visit Gunther and other wonderful shelter pets Monday through Saturday from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Corpus Christi Animal Care Services, located at 2626 Holly Rd.
topdogtips.com
Recipe: Homemade Kibble for Dogs
Most homemade dog food recipes you can find online or in books will make a moist recipe. If you would prefer to feed a dry dog food, this homemade kibble for dogs is a great recipe to start with. It's easy to make and healthy for most adult dogs. Just be sure to touch base with your veterinarian before making a change to your pup's diet.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ohmymag.co.uk
Why is your cat constantly meowing and should you be worried?
Meowing, along with body language, is an adult cat’s main way of communicating with people. It’s known that some breeds meow more than others, and some fluff-balls are simply talkative. But when the sound is relentless, loud, and repetitive, it can be a problem. Not only is it unpleasant to your ears but it can also indicate an underlying health condition.
pawtracks.com
Want to see the cutest owls ever? Check out these 3 dancing
We’ve all seen hilarious video clips of dogs busting a move and “dancing” out of excitement, but have you ever seen a trio of owls get taken by the rhythm of the music? Well, you still won’t with this video clip because one of these owls just does not care, but its two little buddies do their best to bust a move.
Best Cat Breeds To Have As Pets
Are you looking for a new feline friend? You're in luck! Science has determined the best cat breeds for pets based on personality and health traits. There's a perfect match if you're looking for a low-maintenance pet or a cuddly companion.
theprairiehomestead.com
Tips for Training Your Dog to Be Chicken Friendly
There is one homesteading animal that tends to be forgotten among the cows, chickens, and goats. For centuries, dogs, aka “man’s best friend” has been a part of the homesteading lifestyle by protecting, herding, and providing company. Some dog breeds are specifically bred and raised to protect and/or herd other homesteading animals. However, it’s super important to realize that all dogs need some form of training to show them the way.
pawesome.net
Genius 9 Week Old Golden Retriever Puppy Shows Off His Tricks
Adding a new puppy to the family is a special time. But with a new puppy comes new experiences such as teething and training. Of course, it’s best to start dog training early for a well-behaved dog, but teaching a puppy a new trick is also fun. This adorable...
msn.com
Golden Retriever Jumping for Joy as Parents Return From Trip Melts Hearts
An adorable video of an excited Golden Retriever reuniting with its owners after they went away for a week on holiday has gone viral on TikTok with over half a million views. Posted by @tobey.shenobi, and captioned: "When mom and dad come home after a week away," the video shows an excited Golden Retriever in a garden suddenly realizing that one of his owners has come home.
7 best advent calendars for dogs in 2022
CHRISTMAS often calls for a bit of indulgence and if you want to get your pooch involved in the festivities, the best advent calendars for dogs will make a pawfect addition. While your furry friend awaits the arrival of Santa claws, there's no better way to countdown than with a tasty snack they can enjoy each day.
CVAS: Meet Frappe and Gypsy, pets of the week
Meet Frappe and Gypsy, this week’s CVAS pets of the week. These are just two of the amazing animals residing at area animal shelters. Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter has many adorable pets looking for forever homes. While Frappe and Gypsy would like to meet you, check out all the other adorable animals available for adoption also. Go to this Animal Shelter link to see all their residents.
pawesome.net
Samoyed and Owner Have The Best Matching Halloween Costumes
It’s that spooky time of the season. The time to dress up in costume and have fun. This is the perfect time for all pet parents to dress up their dogs in a cute, adorable, and maybe a tiny bit scary Halloween costume. It’s time to get ready for ghosts, ghouls, and goblins.
thebiochronicle.com
How to Relieve Anxiety in Your Dog
Anxiety can keep your dog from enjoying life and even be stressful to you as the owner. Anxiety happens for many reasons, including noises and stress in your dog’s environment. If your dog is suffering from anxiety problems, here are some steps for you to take to relieve your...
dailypaws.com
Watch This Rambunctious Cavapoo Puppy Have the Most Fun With a Rope of Bells Attached to a Door
You know, I bet the bells affixed to the door for this rambunctious Cavapoo puppy seemed like a pretty good idea at the time. Instead of using the rope of bells to tell his humans he needs to use the outdoors, puppy Nash decides to latch onto the end and make beautiful music—aka an infernal racket that makes everyone laugh.
princesspinkygirl.com
Marshmallow Fudge
This easy Marshmallow Fudge recipe requires only 4 ingredients and a microwave and can be made in 8 fast minutes from start to finish. With a smooth, creamy chocolate base and soft, chewy mini marshmallows mixed in, a fuss-free and foolproof fudge is just as delicious as any long-cooked candy; no cooking on the stovetop or candy thermometer needed.
Comments / 0