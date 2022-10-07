Read full article on original website
The Italian village with a 'blood-melting miracle'
Amaseno, in the province of Lazio, Italy, is home to a precious vial which locals believe contains the blood and flesh of St. Lawrence. Every August, around the saint's feast day, it 'melts.'
architecturaldigest.com
Inside the Venice Beach Bungalow of a Former Apple Design Lead
Most people want the design of their home to be the very antithesis of their workspace. But industrial designer Christopher Stringer and his wife, artist Elizabeth Paige Smith, aren’t like most people. The creative duo wanted their dwelling to closely reflect their professional lives. “We’re fortunate because we have obsessions that happen to be our jobs,” says Stringer, a former top designer at Apple. “And the design of our home, the way we live in it, it seeps into our work.” But first, they had to find a home that could match their bold style.
The Island of Sardinia Will Pay You $15K to Live There
What’s better than living on a scenic island located in the Mediterranean? This is not a trick question. The answer is “getting paid to live on a scenic island located in the Mediterranean.” As it turns out, Sardinia — located off of Italy’s western coast — is looking to address a loss of people by offering potential new residents a very lucrative incentive to make the island their home.
American Tourist Smashes Ancient Statues at the Vatican After Being Denied a Meeting with the Pope
An American tourist smashed two 2,000-year-old statues after his request to speak with Pope Francis while visiting the Vatican’s Chiaramonti Museum was denied. The disgruntled man directed his anger toward an ancient bust, which toppled to the floor. While fleeing the scene, he also damaged another sculpture. The incident occurred earlier around 12 p.m. noon on Thursday in Rome. “The person who knocked down the statues was stopped by the Vatican police and has been handed over to the Italian authorities,” reads a statement from the Vatican. The statement continued, “Now the experts are weighing the damage and proceeding to recover the...
All the restaurants Stanley Tucci visited in season two of 'Searching for Italy'
After watching the wanderlust-inducing "Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy," you'll undoubtedly be hungry.
NBC News Correspondent Savannah Sellers Is Married! Inside Her Three-Day Tuscany Wedding Celebration
Congratulations are in order for Savannah Sellers and Alex Yaraghi!. When Sellers and her new investment analyst husband began planning their Italian nuptials, they both agreed it had to be an epic celebration. "We were like, 'Let's go big,'" Sellers tells PEOPLE exclusively. And that's exactly what they did. On...
Complex
American Tourist Demands to See Pope, Destroys Two Ancient Vatican Busts
An American tourist has been arrested after he broke two ancient sculptures at the Vatican when he was told he couldn’t see Pope Francis. Per CNN via Italian newspaper Il Messaggero, the unnamed 50-something demanded to see Pope Francis when he visited the Museo Chiaramonti Vatican museum on Wednesday. When he was informed he couldn’t see the Pope, he flew into a fight of rage and broke one of the ancient Roman busts on display. During his attempt to escape the scene and the museum’s security, he knocked over a second sculpture. The two artworks, which are approximately 2,000 years old, have since been taken to an in-house workshop at the museum to assess the damage.
Why this Venice Biennale curator didn't need quotas to show more women artists than ever
Cecilia Alemani doesn't like quotas. Instead the Venice Biennale curator used time capsules to feature a record-breaking number of women artists.
Amsterdam's Rijksmuseum crawling with giant ants
AMSTERDAM, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Amsterdam's Rijksmuseum, home to Dutch masterpieces like Rembrandt's "Nightwatch", will temporarily have its walls and windows overrun by 700 giant ants, as part of a new exhibit.
msn.com
The most beautiful desert hotels in the world
Slide 1 of 26: Dry, desolate and delightfully empty, deserts are hard to beat if you want to switch off from the noise of modern life and relax in nature. The endless expanse of swirling sands and starry nights is perfect for people wanting to reconnect with nature and have a relaxing, crowd-free vacation with some adventure thrown in. From Bedouin tents to stylish spa hotels, here are the most beautiful and unique desert hotels around the world.
FodorsTravel
There’s an Italian Town Where Witches Waged War Over Wine
The hidden history of an Italian village where witches battled to determine if wine would spoil that season. In Friuli-Venezia Giulia, a region of northwest Italy where Dolomite peaks slice into the sky and expansive vineyards stretch out alongside them, witches have historically been in control of both wine and crop production. Starting in the 1500s, four times a year, an epic battle between good and evil witches decided the future of the region’s haul. If the crops failed, the evil witches had won. But if the crops and wine thrived, that meant the Benandanti emerged victorious.
Rome MIA New Chief Gaia Tridente on Boosting the Curated Content Market’s International Standing
Rome’s innovative MIA market dedicated to international TV series, feature films, and documentaries kicks off its eighth edition Tuesday, headed by new chief Gaia Tridente, who has added an animation section and been busy raising the curated mart’s international profile. The Oct. 11-15 MIA mart – its acronym stands for the Mercato Internazionale Audiovisivo or International Audiovisual Market – this year is positioned prior to the Mipcom content market and conference that runs Oct. 17-20 in Cannes, since Mipcom has shifted its dates back. But this non-voluntary repositioning has not impacted the number of registered MIA attendees, which is up more than 12%...
Ancient Naples’ aqueducts could be the key to cooling cities
While looking for a solution to climate change today, recent research has revealed that ancient Naples could have solved the problem. Researchers are looking into how the region's ancient streams might provide refuge from intense heat as the planet warms. Established as Cool City Project, Italian and American design students...
architecturaldigest.com
This 1930s Spanish Casita in LA Got a Wild and Whimsical Makeover
In an upstairs boudoir of a 1930s Spanish home in Silver Lake sits a chair that once belonged to the set of Big Little Lies. Of course, the theatrical decor isn’t just a coincidence—it’s a subtle hat tip to its actor owners, Barbadian-born Deidrie Henry Dickerman (also a writer and activist) and creative life coach Douglas Dickerman, whose wild and whimsical signature extends well beyond the bedroom seating. “But it wasn’t always this pretty, and finding Faith was the great adventure,” laughs Deidrie.
Food & Wine
7 Ways to Channel Your Inner Stanley Tucci in Italy's 'Food Valley'
Any trip to Italy promises its share of memorable meals. But to go straight to the source, travelers should head to Emilia-Romagna, a region that has become synonymous with food. Boasting the country's highest number — an incredible 44 total — of PDO (Protected Designation of Origin) and PGI (Protected Geographical Indication) products, including Parmigiano Reggiano, Prosciutto di Parma, and traditional balsamic vinegar, Emilia-Romagna is also the birthplace of an outsized amount of globally beloved Italian dishes, such as tortellini, piadina, and bolognese. Without Emilia-Romagna's farmers, cheesemakers, butchers, winegrowers, and chefs, it would be difficult to imagine Italian cuisine as we know it.
homedit.com
Art Nouveau Architecture: Understanding Its Defining Features and Style
Art Nouveau architecture flourished as a decorative building style between the 1890s to the early 1910s. It was prominent in Europe and the United States. Art Nouveau architecture is a style that is recognizable for its use of natural themes, stained glass, and its broad use of arches and curves.
thezoereport.com
Live Out Your French Renaissance Fantasies In Loire Valley’s Magnificent Châteaux
Close your eyes and picture gliding up the stone steps of a French renaissance château, peering out a large open window onto a maze of gardens and a tranquil river floating beneath you. What’s more — it’s the same view Catherine de' Medici gazed upon in the 16th century. If you’re up on your European history, you know by know it’s Château de Chenonceau being described and that immersive experiences at historic landmarks like these are not uncommon in France’s Loire Valley. In fact, they’re commonplace. “Visiting the castles of the Loire Valley offers a plunge into the landscape as well as into history. The Loire Valley is indeed listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site as a cultural landscape,” Sandrine Mahaut of Domaine de Chaumont-Sur-Loire tells TZR. “And of course, the river is omnipresent; it infuses its poetry and reflects the light like nowhere else.”
Jean Paul Gaultier Sued by Florence’s Uffizi Gallery
I’M YOUR VENUS: The Uffizi Gallery in Florence is taking legal action against the Jean Paul Gaultier brand – and a woman is at the centre of the dispute. The Italian museum is suing the fashion house for the “unauthorized use” of the imagery from “The Birth of Venus,” the famous 15th-century painting by Sandro Botticelli showcased at the Florentine institution.
getnews.info
Excelsior Palace Portofino Coast: luxury hospitality with a breathtaking Portofino view
The Excelsior Palace Portofino Coast is an elegant and exclusive hotel on the most romantic bay in the world, where one can feel like a privileged guest. It is considered an icon of hospitality in the world. The Excelsior Palace Portofino Coast in Rapallo is located in a privileged position...
