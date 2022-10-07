Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opelika-Auburn News
Robby Ashford’s fumble points to bigger trend among Auburn quarterbacks
Robby Ashford’s fumble against Georgia just happens sometimes. “You wonder why it happens,” Bryan Harsin said on Monday. “I played the position. I’ve done the same thing. It just happens.”. Ashford’s moment of “it happens” was ill-fated, however, as it came on one of Auburn’s best...
Opelika-Auburn News
Beauregard one win away from region title after beating Elmore County
Beauregard is just one win away from a region title. The Hornets topped Elmore County 33-8 on Friday night on the road. Undefeated Beauregard moved to 7-0 on the season and 4-0 in Region 4-5A. The Hornets close region play with their fifth and final league game next Friday at Central-Clay County — and if they win, they’re region champions and heading to the Class 5A playoffs with a top seed.
Opelika-Auburn News
Tigers win again! Auburn volleyball tops Georgia in five-set thriller, sweeps rivalry weekend
Seventeen matches into 2022 and there aren’t many superlatives left to describe Auburn Volleyball. Erasing three match points, the Tigers capped off the weekend sweep of Georgia with a virtually indescribable, 3-2 (25-22, 25-21, 15-25, 24-26, 16-14), victory. Just like Saturday, Jackie Barrett began the match operating the offense...
Longtime Montgomery radio personality Mel Marshall dies from traffic crash
Longtime Montgomery radio personality Melvin “Mel” Marshall, 69, died Thursday in a traffic crash. According to Alabama State University, Marshall had just finished his early morning show on the Alabama State National Public Radio station. He had hosted a show on WVAS for more than 30 years. WSFA...
Opelika-Auburn News
Listen now: O-A News Overtime Episode 83: A rivalry loss and a reunion special
Justin Lee and Adam Cole are joined by former Overtime host Jordan Hill of Dawgs247 to discuss Auburn's loss to Georgia and the future of Auburn football. Listen above or wherever you listen to podcasts. Episodes are available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify.
Opelika-Auburn News
Opelika business owner, Auburn alums to appear on Family Feud this week
Is Family Feud host Steve Harvey an Auburn fan? Survey says… maybe. At the very least he made a family with Auburn-Opelika connections feel like he was pro-orange and blue when they filmed three episodes of Family Feud earlier this year. The episodes will air this week starting Tuesday.
Opelika-Auburn News
LEE: ‘What coach is going to want to come here?’ Look at yourselves
ATHENS, Ga. — Even in resounding defeat, he has his defenders. Even in convincing loss, they remain unconvinced. Their stern voices on the call-in radio shows ring out over the airwaves all across the Plains. He is a man of character, they say angrily in his defense. He needs time, they say. It’s disrespectful to talk about the next chapter, they say. He needs support, they say.
Opelika-Auburn News
Bryan Harsin still searching for answers after Georgia loss
About 45 minutes after Auburn’s 42-10 loss to No. 2 Georgia, Bryan Harsin took to a lectern underneath the stands at Sanford Stadium to meet with the media in customary procedure. The Auburn head coach spoke for just under 17 minutes in the wake of his Tigers’ second consecutive...
Opelika-Auburn News
No. 2 Georgia uses run game to demolish Auburn
ATHENS, Ga. — Georgia and Auburn renewed the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry for the 127th time in the past 130 years on Saturday. Fittingly perhaps, an old-school football game broke out. Neither team could throw the football with very well, including the No. 2-ranked Bulldogs, who came in...
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn can’t get out of its own way in loss to rival Georgia
ATHENS, Ga. — To say Stetson Bennett had space was an understatement. The Georgia quarterback existed in a wholly unoccupied expanse for a moment between the hedges at Sanford Stadium. There were no white helmets. No white facemasks. No white tops and bottoms with orange and blue trim. There...
Scarbinsky: Auburn will be helpless and hopeless until it is Harsin-less
I’m glad Pat Dye wasn’t alive to see this. With his roots in Georgia and his legacy at Auburn, the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry moved him like no other, in a different way than the Iron Bowl, which he lifted to a level all its own. Dye...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Rick Neuheisel faces backlash during CBS broadcast of Auburn at Georgia
Rick Neuheisel and Tom McCarthy were on the call for the Auburn-Georgia game as part of the “SEC on CBS” double header with Texas A&M and Alabama being the primetime nightcap. Neuheisel was in the place SEC fans normally see Gary Danielson, where criticism is usually at a...
Opelika-Auburn News
New restaurant coming to Cheeburger Cheeburger location in downtown Auburn
A prime piece of downtown real estate is about to get a new tenant. The former Cheeburger Cheeburger location at 160 N College St. will soon be replaced with another hamburger place: Jack Brown’s Beer & Burger Joint. While the chain hasn’t officially released an opening date yet, according...
Opelika-Auburn News
Opelika neighbors: Obituaries for October 11
Read through the obituaries published today in Opelika-Auburn News. Stephen Samuel TillmanAugust 30, 1966 - October 8, 2022It is with both joy and sadness that we announce Stephen Samuel Tillman's transition to…
Opelika-Auburn News
Oct. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening's outlook for Opelika: Clear. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Opelika will be warm. It should reach a moderate 77 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
etxview.com
Arrest and incident reports of the Alexander City Police Department from Sept. 28 to
• Collen Gray, 39, of Alexander City was arrested for domestic violence. • Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City. • Neftali Godinez Lopez, 19, of Alexander City was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol. • Harassment was reported in Alexander City. • Domestic violence was reported in...
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn man arrested and charged with first-degree rape
On Thursday, Auburn police arrested Koby Kevon Clarke, 22, of Auburn and charged him with first-degree rape. Auburn police said they received a report of a sexual assault that occurred early Thursday morning. Police said they met with the victim who reported that they were assaulted by a male suspect...
Opelika-Auburn News
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 10, 2022 in Opelika, AL
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Opelika folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a mild 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.
WSFA
Macon County deputy injured in I-85 crash
MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A deputy with the Macon County Sheriff’s Office is hospitalized after sustaining injuries in an overnight crash. Deputies were assisting the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency with traffic control near Shorter when two patrol vehicles were struck on Interstate 85 northbound, according to Macon County Emergency Management director Frank Lee.
WTVM
22-year-old Auburn man charged with first-degree rape, police say
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A 22-year-old man is behind bars after Auburn police arrest him on a felony warrant for first-degree rape. According to Auburn officials, Koby Kevon Clarke was arrested on Oct. 6 from a report of sexual assault that happened earlier that morning. Police met with the alleged...
