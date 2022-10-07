ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opelika, AL

Opelika-Auburn News

Robby Ashford's fumble points to bigger trend among Auburn quarterbacks

Robby Ashford’s fumble against Georgia just happens sometimes. “You wonder why it happens,” Bryan Harsin said on Monday. “I played the position. I’ve done the same thing. It just happens.”. Ashford’s moment of “it happens” was ill-fated, however, as it came on one of Auburn’s best...
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Beauregard one win away from region title after beating Elmore County

Beauregard is just one win away from a region title. The Hornets topped Elmore County 33-8 on Friday night on the road. Undefeated Beauregard moved to 7-0 on the season and 4-0 in Region 4-5A. The Hornets close region play with their fifth and final league game next Friday at Central-Clay County — and if they win, they’re region champions and heading to the Class 5A playoffs with a top seed.
OPELIKA, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Opelika business owner, Auburn alums to appear on Family Feud this week

Is Family Feud host Steve Harvey an Auburn fan? Survey says… maybe. At the very least he made a family with Auburn-Opelika connections feel like he was pro-orange and blue when they filmed three episodes of Family Feud earlier this year. The episodes will air this week starting Tuesday.
OPELIKA, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

LEE: 'What coach is going to want to come here?' Look at yourselves

ATHENS, Ga. — Even in resounding defeat, he has his defenders. Even in convincing loss, they remain unconvinced. Their stern voices on the call-in radio shows ring out over the airwaves all across the Plains. He is a man of character, they say angrily in his defense. He needs time, they say. It’s disrespectful to talk about the next chapter, they say. He needs support, they say.
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Bryan Harsin still searching for answers after Georgia loss

About 45 minutes after Auburn’s 42-10 loss to No. 2 Georgia, Bryan Harsin took to a lectern underneath the stands at Sanford Stadium to meet with the media in customary procedure. The Auburn head coach spoke for just under 17 minutes in the wake of his Tigers’ second consecutive...
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

No. 2 Georgia uses run game to demolish Auburn

ATHENS, Ga. — Georgia and Auburn renewed the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry for the 127th time in the past 130 years on Saturday. Fittingly perhaps, an old-school football game broke out. Neither team could throw the football with very well, including the No. 2-ranked Bulldogs, who came in...
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Auburn can't get out of its own way in loss to rival Georgia

ATHENS, Ga. — To say Stetson Bennett had space was an understatement. The Georgia quarterback existed in a wholly unoccupied expanse for a moment between the hedges at Sanford Stadium. There were no white helmets. No white facemasks. No white tops and bottoms with orange and blue trim. There...
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

New restaurant coming to Cheeburger Cheeburger location in downtown Auburn

A prime piece of downtown real estate is about to get a new tenant. The former Cheeburger Cheeburger location at 160 N College St. will soon be replaced with another hamburger place: Jack Brown’s Beer & Burger Joint. While the chain hasn’t officially released an opening date yet, according...
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Opelika neighbors: Obituaries for October 11

Read through the obituaries published today in Opelika-Auburn News. Stephen Samuel TillmanAugust 30, 1966 - October 8, 2022It is with both joy and sadness that we announce Stephen Samuel Tillman's transition to…
OPELIKA, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Oct. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening's outlook for Opelika: Clear. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Opelika will be warm. It should reach a moderate 77 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
OPELIKA, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Auburn man arrested and charged with first-degree rape

On Thursday, Auburn police arrested Koby Kevon Clarke, 22, of Auburn and charged him with first-degree rape. Auburn police said they received a report of a sexual assault that occurred early Thursday morning. Police said they met with the victim who reported that they were assaulted by a male suspect...
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 10, 2022 in Opelika, AL

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Opelika folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a mild 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.
OPELIKA, AL
WSFA

Macon County deputy injured in I-85 crash

MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A deputy with the Macon County Sheriff’s Office is hospitalized after sustaining injuries in an overnight crash. Deputies were assisting the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency with traffic control near Shorter when two patrol vehicles were struck on Interstate 85 northbound, according to Macon County Emergency Management director Frank Lee.
MACON COUNTY, AL
WTVM

22-year-old Auburn man charged with first-degree rape, police say

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A 22-year-old man is behind bars after Auburn police arrest him on a felony warrant for first-degree rape. According to Auburn officials, Koby Kevon Clarke was arrested on Oct. 6 from a report of sexual assault that happened earlier that morning. Police met with the alleged...
AUBURN, AL

