Hazy sunshine and gusty afternoon winds – Mark
In Monday’s forecast, we will see haze at times with gusty south winds and mild temperatures. Here’s another shot at the “Hunter’s Moon” tonight with a clear sky. Here are Your 4 Things to Know about the upcoming forecast. We’re going to see some haze and sunshine on Monday with a windy afternoon and evening. There will be some dust and fire activity, and we are not expected to see any rain.
Slightly cooler and hopefully clearer weather for Tuesday – Kris
We are tracking a dry cold front that will cool things down very slightly for Tuesday. Hopefully, it will push wildfire smoke from North Idaho out of the region. However, it will usher wildfire smoke from the Cascades into the Spokane area Monday night. Plan your Tuesday. We are hoping...
Sunshine and then afternoon winds for Monday – Mark
It’s the start of the week! We’ll see sunny conditions with morning haze, then gusty afternoon winds. It’s looking like we’ll have above average highs in our area. We are tracking winds today and very mild weather the rest of the week. We’ll see sunshine with...
A hazy and warm Sunday forecast – Matt
SPOKANE, Wash.– Dress for the warmer weather. We won’t be pulling out heavy coats for a good while. High pressure remains locked in along with wildfire smoke around the Inland Northwest. Monday night and Tuesday a system will bring relief with gusty winds and should improve air quality temporarily. Then we’re back to the sunny and warm conditions for several days after that. That means we’ll probably see hazy skies return by the end of the week.
