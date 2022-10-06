In Monday’s forecast, we will see haze at times with gusty south winds and mild temperatures. Here’s another shot at the “Hunter’s Moon” tonight with a clear sky. Here are Your 4 Things to Know about the upcoming forecast. We’re going to see some haze and sunshine on Monday with a windy afternoon and evening. There will be some dust and fire activity, and we are not expected to see any rain.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 15 HOURS AGO