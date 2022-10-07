ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Social Security COLA update coming this week - and it could be huge

Retired Americans collecting Social Security benefits will find out this week just how big their cost-of-living adjustment will be in 2023 as stubbornly high inflation rapidly diminishes their buying power. The Social Security Administration will announce on Thursday the 2023 cost-of-living adjustment for people who receive retirement or disability benefits....
