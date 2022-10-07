Read full article on original website
Nissan pulls out of Russia, sells all assets to state for 1 Euro
Nissan sold all of its assets in Russia to the state for 1 Euro on Tuesday. The company is only the latest to flee amid increasingly severe sanctions in Russia.
Tyson Foods latest large business to flee Chicago, what sparked the exodus?
With Tyson leaving Chicago, the city has now lost several large and small businesses in what may be a symptom of its growing rates of crime, experts say.
Social Security COLA update coming this week - and it could be huge
Retired Americans collecting Social Security benefits will find out this week just how big their cost-of-living adjustment will be in 2023 as stubbornly high inflation rapidly diminishes their buying power. The Social Security Administration will announce on Thursday the 2023 cost-of-living adjustment for people who receive retirement or disability benefits....
Chicago-area residents can apply for $500 per month guaranteed income program
Certain residents in Cook County, Illinois will receive $500 monthly payments for a period of two years under a new pilot program.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Rite Aid may place all store items in showcases due to theft in New York City
Rite Aid is contemplating putting all store goods in showcases in New York City in an effort to curb retail theft, according to a report from Fox 5 New York.
Kanye West erupts after Adidas puts Yeezy partnership 'under review' following 'White Lives Matter' statement
Kanye West’s partnership with sportswear manufacturer Adidas is "under review," the company said Thursday and the star is not happy about the decision. In a profanity-laced Instagram post, West scrutinized the sports retailer and claimed they "stole" his designs, according to TMZ. "F—K ADIDAS," West said in the since-deleted...
Trucking jobs evaporate as shortage worsens
The truck transportation sector saw a loss of 11,400 jobs in September, according to U.S. Department of Labor data, as the trucker shortage continued.
'Shark Tank's' Robert Herjavec most worried about Fed's 'maniacal' rate hikes weakening the economy
"Shark Tank" star and Cyderes CEO Robert Herjavec used "strong" language on "Varney & Co." Monday to describe the current state of the economy but stopped short of forecasting a "nasty recession" ahead. "I worry more about the Fed and this maniacal drive with interest rates, than I do with...
PayPal user agreement fining users up to $2,500 for promoting 'misinformation' was sent 'in error,' spox says
A new PayPal user agreement that threatens to fine users up to $2,500 if they use the service to "promote misinformation," was sent out "in error," a PayPal spokesperson tells FOX Business. The updated PayPal Acceptable Use Policy effective Nov. 3 included an expansion of "prohibited activities," which includes the...
Larry Kudlow: The Bidens are turning to Venezuela for ‘very dirty oil’
FOX Business host Larry Kudlow criticizes President Biden and his administration for looking to other countries for oil production as opposed to the United States.
Southern border has become the 'Wild Wild West' and Biden, Democrats are to blame: Rep. Gonzales
During an interview on "Varney & Co." Friday, Texas Republican Rep. Tony Gonzales discussed America's dismantled southern border, arguing President Biden and House Democrats are to blame for the "complete chaos." REP. TONY GONZALES: The commissioner is the one that started this. You know, the federal government was flying people...
Biden battles California in Supreme Court fight over how to bring home the bacon
The Biden administration and the state of California will face off today in a case that will decide whether California is applying unconstitutional burden on other states.
Tyson Foods flees Chicago, inflation reports, 3Q earnings and more: Monday's 5 things to know
Here are the key events taking place on Monday that could impact trading. OIL COMPANY BLASTS CALIFORNIA OFFICIALS: Valero hit back at California’s Energy Commission (CEC) last week after the agency demanded oil refinery executives explain why, despite declining crude oil prices, gas prices have spiked. "[C]rude oil prices...
Ex-Trump economist warns September jobs reports shows the worker shortage is 'a real curse'
Former Trump economic adviser Steve Moore argues "crazy" unemployment benefits have prevented the post-pandemic labor force participation rate from improving.
House Oversight ranking member 'confident' the Biden family 'committed a crime': 'This is very serious'
Rep. James Comer says Biden family members potentially collected millions from countries the U.S. had sanctioned while Joe Biden was vice president.
Ye breaks Twitter silence after nearly 2 years, Elon Musk says 'Welcome back'
Performer and business tycoon Ye — birth name is Kanye West — returned to Twitter after nearly two years of absence to lament his deteriorated relationship with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg.
September jobs report could solidify another super-sized Fed rate hike
The September jobs report is unlikely to deter the Federal Reserve from approving a fourth straight 75-basis-point interest rate hike when officials meet next month.
Equities, oil prices slide on recession fears
Stock markets mostly slid and oil prices slumped Tuesday as investors grow increasingly fearful that more big interest rate hikes will tip economies into deep recessions. Traders had hoped that bumper rate increases by the US Federal Reserve this year would begin to drag on the economy and slow runaway prices, allowing policymakers to reduce the pace of monetary tightening.
Energy Department names companies that bought oil from last SPR release
The Department of Energy (DOE) on Friday announced the names of the companies that bought the latest oil released from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve.
Amazon Prime Early Access sale, Consumer Price Index, bank earnings top week ahead
FOX Business takes a look at the upcoming events that are likely to move financial markets in the coming days.
