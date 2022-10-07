Read full article on original website
Queens affordable apartments available from $665 a month, gas heat includedBeth TorresQueens, NY
NYC Mayor has announced that he expects migrant crisis cost will exceed one billion dollars this yearPhilosophy BloggerNew York City, NY
Woman Arrested After Fattaly Stabbing a Man On MTA Bronx busAbdul GhaniBronx, NY
Marvel Studios Pauses ‘Blade’ Movie Amid Search for New Director (Exclusive)
Marvel Studios is going to take some extra time to sharpen its Blade feature project. In the wake of parting ways with director Bassim Tariq two weeks ago, the studio is pressing pause on the vampire adventure thriller that is to star Oscar winner Mahershala Ali. Marvel is temporarily shutting down production-related activities in Atlanta, where the project was to have shot starting in November, while it conducts a search for a filmmaker and further develops it.More from The Hollywood ReporterMarvel's 'Blade' Loses Director Bassam Tariq (Exclusive)Mahershala Ali Says He Was "Losing Sleep" Over Blade Voice Cameo in 'The Eternals''Blade': Delroy...
Naomi Campbell Is a Vision in Crystal-Embellished Catsuit with Built-in Boots & Clear Heels for Alexander McQueen Spring 2023 Show
Naomi Campbell brought sparkles to the Alexander McQueen SS23 Womenswear Show today, in London. The supermodel walked the runway in a one-piece crystal-embellished outfit and was photographed wearing the same look as she exit the fashion event. Campbell’s catsuit featured long sleeves and was completely covered in brown, black, and white sequins with explosive patterns. The outfit featured cutouts on the shoulders as well as the thighs. Shed added large drop earrings to the look and wore her hair down in tight waves. The garment covered Campbell’s body from shoulders to toes. The piece included built-in boots, which appeared to be pointed-toe...
Halle Bailey Slips on Square-Toe Mules & Thigh-High Slit Dress for Date-Night with Boyfriend DDG
Halle Bailey and her boyfriend, DDG, were a stylish couple while out in Los Angeles on Monday night. Bailey looked stunning for the evening out, wearing a bronze silk dress. The lightweight garment had thin spaghetti straps, a cowl neckline, fitted bodice and a thigh-high side slit. To amp up the glam factor, “The Little Mermaid” star accessorized with a blinged-out diamond choker necklace, stud earrings and a thin bracelet. Sticking to a chill vibe, Bailey opted for a fresh face no makeup look and pinned a few pieces of her long knotless braids back. When it came down to footwear, the...
Netflix to Open “Immersive” Shopping Experience at The Grove
Netflix is coming to The Grove. The streaming giant says that it will be opening an “immersive retail experience” at the shopping and entertainment complex called “Netflix at The Grove” featuring products from its original shows and experiential elements. The shop will open to the public Oct. 13 and admission will be free.More from The Hollywood ReporterNetflix Unveils Slate of Six Originals From ThailandIn a U.K. First, Netflix Teams With Vue, Cineworld to Bring 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' to CinemasNYCC: 'Wednesday' Trailer Unveils Fred Armisen and Christina Ricci Roles in Netflix Series Programs like Squid Game, Stranger Things, Bridgerton, Cocomelon...
Fans Are Sharing The Funniest Celeb Encounters They've Ever Had, And It's Ridiculously Wholesome
Every story I read about Adam Sandler makes me love him more.
Kathy Najimy Was Afraid "Hocus Pocus" Would Be Offensive To Real Witches — "They Were Health Care Workers And Midwives"
"I just feel supportive of all groups. You know, wether they're women's groups, or gay groups, or racial groups. And I know there are groups of witches out there."
