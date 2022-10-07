Marvel Studios is going to take some extra time to sharpen its Blade feature project. In the wake of parting ways with director Bassim Tariq two weeks ago, the studio is pressing pause on the vampire adventure thriller that is to star Oscar winner Mahershala Ali. Marvel is temporarily shutting down production-related activities in Atlanta, where the project was to have shot starting in November, while it conducts a search for a filmmaker and further develops it.More from The Hollywood ReporterMarvel's 'Blade' Loses Director Bassam Tariq (Exclusive)Mahershala Ali Says He Was "Losing Sleep" Over Blade Voice Cameo in 'The Eternals''Blade': Delroy...

MOVIES ・ 10 MINUTES AGO