Darke County, OH

WTHR

Man shot, killed in Anderson; police questioning 3 suspects

ANDERSON, Ind. — Police are investigating after a 23-year-old Anderson man was shot and killed Sunday morning. Anderson police were called to a report of multiple gunshots in the 2200 block of Fulton Street just before 10 a.m. When officers arrived at the scene, witnesses directed them to a...
ANDERSON, IN
Liberty Township, OH
Darke County, OH
WHIO Dayton

2 men, teen arrested in Kettering post office theft

KETTERING — Three people were arrested over the weekend in connection to suspected mail thefts in Kettering. Kettering officers initiated a traffic stop on a suspicious vehicle leaving the parking lot of the post office at 1490 Forrer Blvd. jut after midnight on Saturday. A Kettering officer was conducting...
KETTERING, OH
WHIO Dayton

Police shoot, kill 1 in Butler County; BCI investigating

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP — Ohio’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) was requested by the Fairfield Township Police Department to investigate an officer shooting a suspect involved in a murder, according to our news partners at WCPO. Hamilton Police were called to an altercation in the 1900 block of Fairgrove...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

1 person flown to hospital after crash in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — A 51-year-old man was flown by CareFlight to the hospital after an injury accident in Darke County Saturday afternoon. >>Man flown to hospital with life-threating injuries after crash in Shelby County. Deputies responded to Red River West Grove Road and Fourman Road at 1:49 p.m., according...
DARKE COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Tri-State police officer shot in head back home, family says

CLEARCREEK TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A Clearcreek Township police officer who was shot in the head is back home enjoying college football and eating pizza, his family says. Officer Eric Ney says he thanks everyone for all the prayers, letters and well wishes. Ney, a 14-year police veteran, suffered a...
WARREN COUNTY, OH
hometownstations.com

Lima woman who did not show up for September sentencing hearing is now in custody

A Lima woman who skipped her sentencing hearing for felonious assault is currently in the Allen County Jail. According to the Allen County Jail website, 23-year-old Janicqua Bailey was booked into the jail Sunday night. She didn't show up in court for her sentencing hearing in September. Bailey was indicted on a charge of felonious assault after a bar fight at J's Pub back in January that left Brandin Fisher-Jones with serious injuries to his face and body. No word when her sentencing will be scheduled. Donovan Denson and Nicholas Williams, who were also charged with the crime, were sentenced to four to six years in prison. A fourth individual, Tysheen Polk was arrested in September and is going through the trial process.
LIMA, OH
sent-trib.com

Lima man arrested for fighting

A Lima man has been arrested for fighting and providing a fake ID. On Saturday at 2:50 a.m., a Bowling Green police officer observed a food truck employee yelling at a male wearing a red shirt in the 300 block of East Wooster Street. The male then started walking eastbound...
LIMA, OH

