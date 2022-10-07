Read full article on original website
2 arrested, facing felony charges after business broken into in Greenville
GREENVILLE — Two men are facing felony charges after a business was broken into and damaged in Greenville Monday. Greenville Police Department said in the early morning hours of Oct. 10, two men allegedly broke into Buckeye Beverage on Wagner Avenue and stole numerous items while also damaging the business.
Police: Homicide suspect with gun killed by Hamilton officers
HAMILTON — Authorities in southwestern Ohio say police shot and killed a man who pulled out a handgun when confronted by officers, about an hour after he allegedly fled the scene of a fatal shooting. Police in Hamilton, a city north of Cincinnati, said a car crash at a...
Man shot, killed in Anderson; police questioning 3 suspects
ANDERSON, Ind. — Police are investigating after a 23-year-old Anderson man was shot and killed Sunday morning. Anderson police were called to a report of multiple gunshots in the 2200 block of Fulton Street just before 10 a.m. When officers arrived at the scene, witnesses directed them to a...
Unanswered questions remain as Trotwood police continue ‘suspicious’ death investigation
TROTWOOD — An investigation is still underway twelve days after a man was found dead in Trotwood under what police are calling “suspicious circumstances.”. Police found the man, identified as 61-year-old John Mullins, near the 6500 block of Midway Avenue around 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 29, the police department said.
Van crashes into Harrison Twp. home, driver detained
Police said the van backed out of the home and drove off. The woman driving the van was detained two minutes later.
Three arrested in Kettering after mail, weed found in car
The officer saw the car had expired registration and pulled the driver over.
Wayne County patrolman in crash with suspected drunken driver
A Richmond woman was arrested on allegations she hit a Wayne County Sheriff's deputy's vehicle while she was driving while intoxicated, police say.
2 men, teen arrested in Kettering post office theft
KETTERING — Three people were arrested over the weekend in connection to suspected mail thefts in Kettering. Kettering officers initiated a traffic stop on a suspicious vehicle leaving the parking lot of the post office at 1490 Forrer Blvd. jut after midnight on Saturday. A Kettering officer was conducting...
Man shows up at MVH with gunshot wound
According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, a man showed up at Miami Valley Hospital around 1 a.m. on Monday saying he had been shot.
Police shoot, kill 1 in Butler County; BCI investigating
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP — Ohio’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) was requested by the Fairfield Township Police Department to investigate an officer shooting a suspect involved in a murder, according to our news partners at WCPO. Hamilton Police were called to an altercation in the 1900 block of Fairgrove...
Man dead after motorcycle crash in Middletown ID’d
The Butler County Coroner's Office has since identified the man as 42-year-old Christopher C. Parshall of Middletown.
Anderson police investigating homicide after 23-year-old man's death Sunday
A man has died following a shooting in Anderson on Sunday. According to Anderson police, officers responded to a report of multiple gunshots in the 220 block of Fulton Street.
Police asking for public’s help after multiple car windows shot out
ST. MARYS — An area police department is asking the public for help after receiving reports of multiple car windows shot out in Auglaize County. St. Marys Police Department said they received multiple calls on Oct. 8 of people reporting someone driving by and shooting their car windows out.
Police: 1 person 'fatally wounded' in Hamilton
One person was 'fatally wounded' Saturday evening in Hamilton on Fairgrove Avenue after what began as a car accident turned into a felonious assault and ultimately a fatality.
Gunshot would victim shows up at hospital; Crews investigating in Dayton
DAYTON — Crews are investigating in Dayton after a man showed up at Miami Valley Hospital with a gunshot wound Monday. Just after 1 a.m., crews were alerted of a man with a gunshot wound at Miami Valley Hospital, according to Montgomery County dispatch. The man said he had...
1 person flown to hospital after crash in Darke County
DARKE COUNTY — A 51-year-old man was flown by CareFlight to the hospital after an injury accident in Darke County Saturday afternoon. >>Man flown to hospital with life-threating injuries after crash in Shelby County. Deputies responded to Red River West Grove Road and Fourman Road at 1:49 p.m., according...
Fox 19
Tri-State police officer shot in head back home, family says
CLEARCREEK TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A Clearcreek Township police officer who was shot in the head is back home enjoying college football and eating pizza, his family says. Officer Eric Ney says he thanks everyone for all the prayers, letters and well wishes. Ney, a 14-year police veteran, suffered a...
PD: Motorcyclist dead after Saturday afternoon two-vehicle crash in Middletown
Around 2:15 p.m., Middletown police said they responded to a crash involving a motorcycle and a car at Roosevelt Boulevard and Carolina Street. When police arrived they found the motorcyclist dead.
hometownstations.com
Lima woman who did not show up for September sentencing hearing is now in custody
A Lima woman who skipped her sentencing hearing for felonious assault is currently in the Allen County Jail. According to the Allen County Jail website, 23-year-old Janicqua Bailey was booked into the jail Sunday night. She didn't show up in court for her sentencing hearing in September. Bailey was indicted on a charge of felonious assault after a bar fight at J's Pub back in January that left Brandin Fisher-Jones with serious injuries to his face and body. No word when her sentencing will be scheduled. Donovan Denson and Nicholas Williams, who were also charged with the crime, were sentenced to four to six years in prison. A fourth individual, Tysheen Polk was arrested in September and is going through the trial process.
sent-trib.com
Lima man arrested for fighting
A Lima man has been arrested for fighting and providing a fake ID. On Saturday at 2:50 a.m., a Bowling Green police officer observed a food truck employee yelling at a male wearing a red shirt in the 300 block of East Wooster Street. The male then started walking eastbound...
