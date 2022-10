MESA, ARIZ. — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged the sale of a 67,709-square-foot portion of Greenfield Gateway, a 349,143-square-foot retail center in Mesa. Southern California-based investor Greenfield Gateway LLC sold the asset to an entity formed by the Hinkson Co. for $18.9 million. Situated on 10.1 acres, the sold...

MESA, AZ ・ 3 HOURS AGO