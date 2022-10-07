Read full article on original website
Monday Weathercast
Secret Wall Partners with SUPERPLASTIC for live art competition. Fresh coffee is a "brew-tiful" thing, and coffee connoisseur Sandrea Riggen has known that for a long time. Vermont lawmakers consider changes at the Statehouse as COVID continues.
Has something crucial been left out of climate change models?
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont has set ambitious climate goals for the future: a 40% reduction below the 1990 levels in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, and an 80% reduction below those levels by 2050. When modeling for those gas reductions there often is one element missing-- the human response...
Vermont business breaking barriers with disabled employees
Fresh coffee is a "brew-tiful" thing, and coffee connoisseur Sandrea Riggen has known that for a long time. Vermont lawmakers consider changes at the Statehouse as COVID continues.
YCQM: Oct. 9, 2022
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - On this “You Can Quote Me,” the results of a new political poll, commissioned by WCAX News. Plus, it’s a constitutionally guaranteed right to vote, but Election Day is challenging for Americans who struggle to read. We speak with experts and activists working to insure the “Right to Read.”
Day two if the Gurung trial is underway
Central Vermont Medical Center helps nursing students learn on the job. Vermont has been facing a nursing shortage for years, especially as the pandemic continues, but one program that began right before the pandemic is working to retain nurses who are studying at the same time. Five people face multiple...
Vermont celebrates Indigenous Peoples Day
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - From helping the pilgrims survive a harsh winter to speaking in a code that helped the Allies win World War II, Vermont is celebrating Indigenous Peoples Day. It falls on the same day as Columbus Day as a way to honor the people who already lived...
More cameras on the way to boost security at Vermont Statehouse
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Legislature is moving forward with plans to install more security cameras at the Statehouse. Vermont recently got a quarter of a million dollars from the Department of Homeland Security to help pay for them. There are some cameras outside, but Capitol Police say there...
Where will they go? Vermont scrambles to find housing for violent juvenile offenders
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - State leaders are working on a plan to house Vermont’s youngest violent offenders. It’s been 10 days since lawmakers told the Scott administration to come up with a plan to house those offenders. Since the closure of the Woodside detention facility several years ago,...
Vermont lawmakers consider changes at the Statehouse as COVID continues
Secret Wall Partners with SUPERPLASTIC for live art competition. Fresh coffee is a "brew-tiful" thing, and coffee connoisseur Sandrea Riggen has known that for a long time. Monday Weathercast.
Vermont Department of Health encourages WIC sign-ups
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermonters in need are being encouraged to sign up for the WIC program during national enrollment week. The Women, Infants, and Children program provides federal grants to states so low- and moderate-income pregnant, breastfeeding and postpartum people along with infants and children can get access to health and nutrition.
NY Gov. Hochul makes statement on Sukkot
ALBANY, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on Sunday wished Jewish New Yorkers a happy Sukkot. In a statement, Hochul, D-New York, said, in part: “In backyards and on terraces across New York, Jewish New Yorkers are gathering with family and friends inside a Sukkah to share a festive meal in honor of the first night of Sukkot. After the solemnity of Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur, the harvest festival of Sukkot is a time to joyously celebrate the bounties we have received and can share with others.”
MiVT: Brown & Jenkins
Vermont lawmakers are trying to figure out what the upcoming legislative session should look like as COVID continues. Federal lawsuit claims PCBs at Burlington High School made educators sick.
Over-the-counter hearing aids are for sale but they are not for everyone
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - According to the FDA, over-the-counter hearing aids will start hitting shelves this month after they got the greenlight. Dr. Carissa McCauley, an audiologist at Rutland Regional Medical Center, has mixed emotions about over-the-counter hearing aids, saying they’ll help some people, but they’re not for everyone.
