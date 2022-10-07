ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakton, VA

Inside Nova

George Mason bucks recent trends, sees higher enrollment this fall

Bucking a statewide trend of declining college enrollment, George Mason University has welcomed its largest student body in school history for the fall 2022 semester, with a freshman class that set a new record for both diversity and academic accomplishment. Enrollment figures released by the State Council of Higher Education...
FAIRFAX, VA
Inside Nova

Huskies win third straight in football; Panthers lose first

Long scoring plays continued for the Flint Hill Huskies as its winning streak grew to three games, while a trio of lost fumbles were costly for the Potomac School Panthers’ in their first loss of the season in Oct. 8 high-school football games. Flint Hill (3-2, 2-0) routed the...
OAKTON, VA
Inside Nova

Madison, McLean gain big yardage in football blowouts

The Madison Warhawks and McLean Highlanders won by blowouts and piled up significant yards in the process in high-school football action the night of Oct. 7. McLean (1-6, 1-2) earned its first victory of the season with a 41-7 home win over the Wakefield Warriors (0-7, 0-3) in a showdown among the winless in Liberty District action.
VIENNA, VA
Inside Nova

Langley falls in football, QB throws for 300-plus yards

The host Langley Saxons (3-3, 1-1) lost to the Washington-Liberty Generals, 35-21, in Liberty District high-school football action Oct. 7. Langley trailed 28-0 at halftime, before staging a modest rally in the second half. Langley’s touchdowns came on passes of 74 and six yards from Brendan Mansinne to Connor Campbell...
MCLEAN, VA
Inside Nova

IN PHOTOS: Thousands flock to the Manassas Fall Jubilee

Crafts and artisans, live performances, delectable treats and an abundance of sunshine brought out the masses to the Manassas Fall Jubilee Saturday. The 39th annual event is sponsored each year by Historic Manassas. Here are some scenes from photographer Doug Stroud.
MANASSAS, VA
Inside Nova

Knights, Patriots, Warriors lose in football action

The Yorktown Patriots (4-3, 1-2) lost to the host Herndon Hornets, 21-13, Saturday afternoon Oct. 8 in a Liberty District high-school football game. Yorktown was without its two starting runningbacks, one out injured and the other sick. With them missing, Yorktown struggled on offense much of the game, trailing 14-6 at halftime, then 21-6 in the third quarter.
HERNDON, VA
Inside Nova

Police: Multiple gunshots fired as chase extends from Arlington into Fairfax

A 27-year-old Arlington man is in custody facing a number of charges after an incident that spanned two jurisdictions and led to multiple shots fired. On Oct. 6, Arlington police attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle in connection with a hit-and-run and brandishing incident, but the driver was able to evade capture, according to police.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Ashburn group developing 21 acres near Dumfries

An Ashburn real estate group is planning to bring a self-storage facility and either a data center or distribution center to the Dumfries area. Interstate Dr LLC, a subsidiary of DSP Real Estate Capital, is seeking a rezoning from Prince William County to support the project at 16781 Interstate Drive.
DUMFRIES, VA
Inside Nova

Arlington Democrats gear up for final push to Election Day

Although this year would not seem to have the urgency of 2021 – more on that later – Arlington County Democratic Committee leaders are anticipating a full complement of volunteers to be staffing the county’s 54 precincts on Election Day. Precinct captains – the backbone of the...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

State trooper injured in crash with tractor-trailer in Fauquier County

A Virginia State Police trooper suffered serious but non life-threatening injuries in a Monday afternoon collision with a tractor-trailer on Route 29 near Meetze Road in Fauquier County. At 2:51 p.m., the trooper was observing traffic while positioned in a crossover. As the trooper saw a traffic violation he attempted...
FAUQUIER COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Prince William Planning Commission opposes increased rural density

Prince William County planners have recommended further limitations on residential density in the proposed Comprehensive Plan update. The Planning Commission last week voted 5-2 to recommend approval of the land-use and electrical services chapters of the Comprehensive Plan with nearly a dozen changes. Commissioners Joseph Fontanella Jr. (Coles) and Tom...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA

