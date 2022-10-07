Read full article on original website
Inside Nova
George Mason bucks recent trends, sees higher enrollment this fall
Bucking a statewide trend of declining college enrollment, George Mason University has welcomed its largest student body in school history for the fall 2022 semester, with a freshman class that set a new record for both diversity and academic accomplishment. Enrollment figures released by the State Council of Higher Education...
Inside Nova
Huskies win third straight in football; Panthers lose first
Long scoring plays continued for the Flint Hill Huskies as its winning streak grew to three games, while a trio of lost fumbles were costly for the Potomac School Panthers’ in their first loss of the season in Oct. 8 high-school football games. Flint Hill (3-2, 2-0) routed the...
Inside Nova
Madison, McLean gain big yardage in football blowouts
The Madison Warhawks and McLean Highlanders won by blowouts and piled up significant yards in the process in high-school football action the night of Oct. 7. McLean (1-6, 1-2) earned its first victory of the season with a 41-7 home win over the Wakefield Warriors (0-7, 0-3) in a showdown among the winless in Liberty District action.
Inside Nova
Langley falls in football, QB throws for 300-plus yards
The host Langley Saxons (3-3, 1-1) lost to the Washington-Liberty Generals, 35-21, in Liberty District high-school football action Oct. 7. Langley trailed 28-0 at halftime, before staging a modest rally in the second half. Langley’s touchdowns came on passes of 74 and six yards from Brendan Mansinne to Connor Campbell...
Inside Nova
IN PHOTOS: Thousands flock to the Manassas Fall Jubilee
Crafts and artisans, live performances, delectable treats and an abundance of sunshine brought out the masses to the Manassas Fall Jubilee Saturday. The 39th annual event is sponsored each year by Historic Manassas. Here are some scenes from photographer Doug Stroud.
Inside Nova
Knights, Patriots, Warriors lose in football action
The Yorktown Patriots (4-3, 1-2) lost to the host Herndon Hornets, 21-13, Saturday afternoon Oct. 8 in a Liberty District high-school football game. Yorktown was without its two starting runningbacks, one out injured and the other sick. With them missing, Yorktown struggled on offense much of the game, trailing 14-6 at halftime, then 21-6 in the third quarter.
Inside Nova
More than 90% of schools in Prince William, Manassas, Manassas Park fully accredited
With Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration looking to tighten accreditation standards for the state’s public schools, 98 of 107 schools in Prince William County, Manassas and Manassas Park met full state accreditation requirements for the 2022-23 school year. The remaining 8.4% of the area’s public schools were accredited with...
Inside Nova
State: Fairfax on-time-graduation rate down slightly, but more earn advanced degrees
On-time graduation among members of Fairfax County Public Schools’ Class of 2022 declined slightly from a year before, but more graduates earned advanced degrees, according to new state data. Fairfax’s Class of 2022 saw an on-time-graduation rate of 94.2 percent, down from 94.6 percent a year before, according to...
Inside Nova
InFive: Top election official resigns, school accreditation and a sunny day
Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond. Prince William County’s top election official announced Friday that he’s quitting his job later this year due to stress and called out what he described as a “bullshit” ploy by local Republicans to try to undermine his office by installing their own people in jobs overseeing polling places.
Inside Nova
Police: Multiple gunshots fired as chase extends from Arlington into Fairfax
A 27-year-old Arlington man is in custody facing a number of charges after an incident that spanned two jurisdictions and led to multiple shots fired. On Oct. 6, Arlington police attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle in connection with a hit-and-run and brandishing incident, but the driver was able to evade capture, according to police.
Inside Nova
Ashburn group developing 21 acres near Dumfries
An Ashburn real estate group is planning to bring a self-storage facility and either a data center or distribution center to the Dumfries area. Interstate Dr LLC, a subsidiary of DSP Real Estate Capital, is seeking a rezoning from Prince William County to support the project at 16781 Interstate Drive.
Inside Nova
Arlington Democrats gear up for final push to Election Day
Although this year would not seem to have the urgency of 2021 – more on that later – Arlington County Democratic Committee leaders are anticipating a full complement of volunteers to be staffing the county’s 54 precincts on Election Day. Precinct captains – the backbone of the...
Inside Nova
Arlington civic leader's death seems case of wrong time in wrong place
The death of an Arlington civic activist in the Turks & Caicos Islands appears to be a case of being in the wrong place at the wrong time coupled with increasing – and apparently largely uncontrolled – gang activity in the British overseas territory southeast of the Bahamas.
Inside Nova
Rippon Middle School student charged with hate crime against classmate
A 13-year-old student at Rippon Middle School in Woodbridge has been charged with a hate crime in connection with an Oct. 7 assault on a classmate. The school resource officer last week concluded an investigation into the Sept. 22 incident in a classroom at the school on Blackburn Road. During...
Inside Nova
State trooper injured in crash with tractor-trailer in Fauquier County
A Virginia State Police trooper suffered serious but non life-threatening injuries in a Monday afternoon collision with a tractor-trailer on Route 29 near Meetze Road in Fauquier County. At 2:51 p.m., the trooper was observing traffic while positioned in a crossover. As the trooper saw a traffic violation he attempted...
Inside Nova
Prince William Planning Commission opposes increased rural density
Prince William County planners have recommended further limitations on residential density in the proposed Comprehensive Plan update. The Planning Commission last week voted 5-2 to recommend approval of the land-use and electrical services chapters of the Comprehensive Plan with nearly a dozen changes. Commissioners Joseph Fontanella Jr. (Coles) and Tom...
