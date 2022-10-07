Read full article on original website
Related
Get Ready To Take A Hike Down New Jersey’s Delicious Pizza Trail
When I lived in Central PA for a couple of years, my wife and I would hike Mount Nittany on occasion, and a few times I hiked the Thousand Steps Trail in Mifflin County. I would never say I'm an avid hiker, but I do enjoy heading out into the great doors and just walking around.
This Is New Jersey’s Coolest Small Town According To A New Report
New Jersey is a fun state, we are also an exciting state, and no one can question whether or not we are a cool state. We are. Cool states are full of cool towns, and we certainly have our share of cool towns in the Garden State. With everything from the most amazing beach towns, to gorgeous inland towns with great attractions, it doesn't get much cooler than New Jersey.
These Have Been Named The Best Nachos In All Of New Jersey
If you asked residents of New Jersey what kind of food is New Jersey's best, some would say Italian food including pizza, some would say seafood, and lots would say we have some great nachos in this state. Of course, every single one of those answers is absolutely true, plus...
New Jersey’s 24 greatest Italian dishes, ranked
A version of this story was originally published in 2021. Forget New York City; no one does Italian food better than New Jersey. It seems like every Garden State street corner features a pizzeria, trattoria or cafe serving some of the country’s finest Italian imports.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Jersey’s Beer Drinking Rank Will Make You Want A Cold One
It seems to me that the residents of New Jersey have plenty of reasons to pop open a cold one after a long day at work, but the data about Garden State beer drinking is going to surprise you. The list of reasons New Jersey dwellers want to pop open...
This is New Jersey’s favorite grocery store
Even with rising food costs, visits to grocery stores in the country actually rose in the second quarter of 2022 when compared to Q2 of 2021, by 2.9%. Maybe people who got used to making their own meals at home during the pandemic decided they’d rather eat in instead of going to a restaurant.
Sizzlin’ Hot! Here’s Where to Get The BEST Korean BBQ in NJ
Honestly, who doesn't love the sweet sound of sizzling Korean BBQ?. Korean Barbecue, aka "KBBQ", is a solid dinner option for dining out with family and/or friends, since most restaurants serve their platters on hot, sizzling grill plates right in front you on the table, which makes for a more sensory, interactive experience.
Ghosts of New Jersey: The real stories behind these haunted places
Since moving to New Jersey, I have heard of thousands of tourist attractions I have to visit. A few of my favorites are going to a show at The Stone Pony in Asbury Park in the summer, hiking the Delaware Water Gap in the spring, and finding historic small towns like Lambertville to discover.
IN THIS ARTICLE
This Is Where You’ll Find New Jersey’s Absolutely Best Pancakes
Whether you call them pancakes, flapjacks, or just plain delicious, there is no denying New Jersey has a love affair with the pancake. For many of us, the mere mention of a light, fluffy pancake has us drooling, and also brings us back to happy times in our lives, including magical memories of our childhood.
This legendary bar has been named best in NJ for 2022
New Jersey is home to a lot of great places to get a cocktail, but a legendary New Jersey bar has just received the honor of being the best in the state. New Jersey has always been well known for our watering holes, and we've always had a great reputation for having awesome clubs, bars, and bartenders.
This is the saddest imitation of a New Jersey bagel I’ve ever seen
A lot of people are moving out of New Jersey. It's not that I don't understand why: cost of living, taxes, pollution, over-crowded, traffic, loud and attitude-filled. But there are also quite a few reasons why many people have told me it was a mistake to move out of the Garden State.
These are the pizzerias on the official New Jersey ‘Pizza Trail’
We all know that New Jersey has some of the finest pizzerias anywhere; last year, Food and Wine named New Jersey the best pizza state in the country. Now, New Jersey has its own “official” Pizza Trail, compiled by the people at Visit New Jersey. They refer to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Popular Chicken Chain Might Open New Restaurant In Ocean County, NJ
If I asked you: Where should I get to get the best fried chicken, where would you send me?. I would like it to be juicy and tender on the inside with a nice crunchy outside, please. Chick-fil-A? Wrong. KFC?. Nope, you're wrong again. Man, I thought you'd be better...
This Popular Restaurant Just Closed 2 Locations in New Jersey, Will it Affect Ocean County?
A popular restaurant chain just closed two locations in New Jersey. There is one in Ocean County, will it affect Ocean County?. This restaurant is very popular and has really good food. I always enjoyed it whenever I went to this restaurant. There are currently 8 of these restaurants in...
The average restaurant tip since the pandemic might shock you
New Jersey restaurants were particularly hard-hit during the pandemic. When Gov. Murphy ordered them shut except for takeout and delivery, it was a death knell for many. They tried, they struggled, they reinvented themselves bravely, but some didn't come back. Then there was the July 2020 debacle when Murphy had...
This Asbury Park Eatery Named Biggest Foodie Draw In New Jersey
Asbury Park was just crowned as the biggest "foodie draw" in New Jersey. Anyone who knows the Jersey Shore is not surprised. For at least the last five years or so, AP has been on fire preparing the most eclectic and inspired culinary creations I’ve ever seen. This one spot is getting huge attention for being the best eatery in Asbury Park. Any guesses?
Barstool's Portnoy Raves About Trendy But Pricey And Maybe Inconvenient Jersey City Pizzeria
The pies go for about $40 and they're only available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Barstool Sports CEO Dave Portnoy will be the first to say, that price is steep and the hours aren't convenient.But apparently Bread + Salt can get away with it because, well, the food is good. Portnoy raved about the f…
New Jersey pumpkins more than just a tasty pie
According to an agricultural report from Rutgers University, here in New Jersey pumpkins cover over 2,500 acres of farmland and each acre yields about 11 tons of pumpkins per year. That’s a lot of pumpkins. You should know that 100% of all pumpkins grown here in Jersey are all...
The most creative cocktail at the most romantic restaurant in NJ
This particular restaurant has won the title of the best date night destination in New Jersey. The views are epic, the food exquisite, and the drinks are nothing short of pure art. This is not just a romantic date night, it is an experience. So many people want a dining...
Explore NJ: 45 hidden gem restaurants around South Jersey
Raise your hand if you like to find new and fun places to eat, that are off the beaten path. Here in the Atlantic City area, we're very lucky that we have the Atlantic City Casinos filled with some great restaurants. Often though, especially if you're a local, you like to try some places that are well, local.
105.7 The Hawk
Toms River, NJ
16K+
Followers
17K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
105.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0