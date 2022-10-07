ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Falls, NJ

Comments / 0

Related
105.7 The Hawk

This Is New Jersey’s Coolest Small Town According To A New Report

New Jersey is a fun state, we are also an exciting state, and no one can question whether or not we are a cool state. We are. Cool states are full of cool towns, and we certainly have our share of cool towns in the Garden State. With everything from the most amazing beach towns, to gorgeous inland towns with great attractions, it doesn't get much cooler than New Jersey.
TRAVEL
NJ.com

New Jersey’s 24 greatest Italian dishes, ranked

A version of this story was originally published in 2021. Forget New York City; no one does Italian food better than New Jersey. It seems like every Garden State street corner features a pizzeria, trattoria or cafe serving some of the country’s finest Italian imports.
RESTAURANTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
Little Falls, NJ
94.5 PST

Sizzlin’ Hot! Here’s Where to Get The BEST Korean BBQ in NJ

Honestly, who doesn't love the sweet sound of sizzling Korean BBQ?. Korean Barbecue, aka "KBBQ", is a solid dinner option for dining out with family and/or friends, since most restaurants serve their platters on hot, sizzling grill plates right in front you on the table, which makes for a more sensory, interactive experience.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Good Food#Steaks#Rave Reviews#Food Drink#The Steak House
New Jersey 101.5

This legendary bar has been named best in NJ for 2022

New Jersey is home to a lot of great places to get a cocktail, but a legendary New Jersey bar has just received the honor of being the best in the state. New Jersey has always been well known for our watering holes, and we've always had a great reputation for having awesome clubs, bars, and bartenders.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
94.5 PST

The average restaurant tip since the pandemic might shock you

New Jersey restaurants were particularly hard-hit during the pandemic. When Gov. Murphy ordered them shut except for takeout and delivery, it was a death knell for many. They tried, they struggled, they reinvented themselves bravely, but some didn't come back. Then there was the July 2020 debacle when Murphy had...
RESTAURANTS
94.5 PST

This Asbury Park Eatery Named Biggest Foodie Draw In New Jersey

Asbury Park was just crowned as the biggest "foodie draw" in New Jersey. Anyone who knows the Jersey Shore is not surprised. For at least the last five years or so, AP has been on fire preparing the most eclectic and inspired culinary creations I’ve ever seen. This one spot is getting huge attention for being the best eatery in Asbury Park. Any guesses?
ASBURY PARK, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

New Jersey pumpkins more than just a tasty pie

According to an agricultural report from Rutgers University, here in New Jersey pumpkins cover over 2,500 acres of farmland and each acre yields about 11 tons of pumpkins per year. That’s a lot of pumpkins. You should know that 100% of all pumpkins grown here in Jersey are all...
FOOD & DRINKS
105.7 The Hawk

105.7 The Hawk

Toms River, NJ
16K+
Followers
17K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

105.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy