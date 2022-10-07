Read full article on original website
Related
rigzone.com
IEEFA: More Scrutiny Needed For U.S. CCS Projects
IEEFA calls for the U.S. Government to cut funding of CCS projects and up the scrutiny in the future to avoid Petra Nova repeat. — The prospects for the Petra Nova carbon capture facility have dimmed significantly after it was announced that NRG Energy just sold its 50 percent stake in the project for a mere $3.6 million. Looking at a larger scale, it represents only half-percent of the projects' $1 billion construction costs. The sale leaves JX Nippon Oil & Gas Exploration Corp. as the sole owner of the 1,904-MW coal-fired Petra Nova power plant in Texas.
rigzone.com
BSEE Chooses New Alaska Regional Director
The Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement has chosen Justin Miller to serve as the new regional director of BSEE's Alaska Region. — The Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE) has chosen Justin Miller to serve as the new regional director of BSEE’s Alaska Region. As the...
Comments / 0