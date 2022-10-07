IEEFA calls for the U.S. Government to cut funding of CCS projects and up the scrutiny in the future to avoid Petra Nova repeat. — The prospects for the Petra Nova carbon capture facility have dimmed significantly after it was announced that NRG Energy just sold its 50 percent stake in the project for a mere $3.6 million. Looking at a larger scale, it represents only half-percent of the projects' $1 billion construction costs. The sale leaves JX Nippon Oil & Gas Exploration Corp. as the sole owner of the 1,904-MW coal-fired Petra Nova power plant in Texas.

TEXAS STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO