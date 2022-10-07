Read full article on original website
IN DEPTH: Clayton County Prison
Off the railroad track, past the county dump, the private GEO prison, potter’s field, wrecked vehicles held by the sheriff’s department, and the police firing range, at the end of a rural dead-end road, the Clayton County Correctional Institution‘s foreboding fences await state prisoners. The Clayton Crescent...
Charges dropped against man who spent 6 months in jail for an armed robbery he didn’t commit
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A man who spent six months in the DeKalb County Jail for a crime he did not commit will not have to go to trial. Channel 2′s Mark Winne spent Friday morning putting together a story about two law students whose work they believe proved their boss’ client was innocent of the armed robbery he was accused of.
2 killed in shooting at Clayton County townhome complex
Two men were fatally shot Monday afternoon at a townhome complex in Clayton County, police said.
Mother seeks justice in son's death at East Point motel
The mother of a man in east point wants justice and answers. That’s after her son – 22-year-old Nathaniel Johnson – was gunned down at an east point motel. The killer is still out there.
WXIA 11 Alive
Arrest warrants out for five Georgia women over fight at youth football game
HOGANSVILLE, Ga. — Police in Hogansville issued arrest warrants last week for five women in relation to a fight that happened at a youth football game earlier this month. According to the Hogansville Police Department, the incident happened on the evening of Oct. 3 at Hogansville Elementary School. The...
2 shot, killed at Jonesboro townhome complex, Clayton County Police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County Police are investigating after a shooting left two people dead at a townhome complex in Jonesboro Monday. Authorities said the call came in at 3:19 p.m. Officers are responding to the Riverwood Townhouses at 681 Flint River Rd. 11Alive Skytracker flew over the...
Georgia State law student instrumental in proving man’s innocence dies in crash
ATLANTA — Georgia State’s College of Law announced that one of its students died in a car crash last week. The college said third-year law student Alex Patafio died in the crash on Thursday. “Our deepest condolences go out to Alex’s family, friends and colleagues who are grieving...
Body cam catches suspected gang member attempting to flee
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Deputies said a gang member known to their office was captured on body cam footage trying to run away from police. As you can see in the video later posted to Facebook, investigators were speaking with the suspect when he broke out in a dash. The...
UGA student injured in double shooting near campus; Gwinnett man arrested
A Lawrenceville man has been arrested in a shooting that left two people injured just blocks from the University of Georgia campus Saturday morning, according to police.
Mattie's Call canceled after 19-year-old Newton County man found
COVINGTON, Ga. - A 19-year-old with Schizophrenia was reported missing in Covington Monday morning. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, was issued, but was canceled hours later. Newton County police said Dequandre Smith, who had last been seen on Hidden Pines Drive around 4...
Tex McIver asking judge to be released from jail for overturned murder conviction
ATLANTA — A well-known metro Atlanta lawyer accused of killing his wife could be granted a release months after his conviction was overturned. Claud Lee “Tex” McIver III is scheduled to appear for a bond hearing before a Fulton County judge Friday morning. Channel 2 Action News will be inside the courtroom for the proceedings.
2 children rescued, man taken into custody in Clayton County SWAT standoff, police say
ATLANTA — Two young girls were rescued and a 40-year-old man was taken into custody after a six-hour-long standoff in Clayton County. Clayton County SWAT was called to a home along Pineglen Drive in the Forest Park area around 3 p.m. Monday. 11Alive Skytracker flew over the home as...
More than 450 Fulton County inmates sleeping on floor amid overcrowding woes
ATLANTA — Another inmate has been stabbed at the Fulton County jail just days after Sheriff Patrick Labat warned Atlanta city leaders that lives are in danger. Labat is advocating for some Fulton County inmates to be moved to beds leased at the mostly empty Atlanta City Detention Center amid ongoing problems with overcrowding and staff shortages at the jail.
Cops: Masked robber points Taser, demands cash from DeKalb bank
A man used a Taser to rob a DeKalb County bank Thursday, police said....
Cops: Man charged in fatal DeKalb auto shop shooting claims self-defense
A 60-year-old man charged with murder Tuesday says he shot another man at a DeKalb County business in self-defense, acco...
Female Lyft driver carjacked at gunpoint after picking up 2 passengers, police say
ATLANTA — An Atlanta rideshare driver says her car was stolen at gunpoint while she was on the job on Sunday night. According to police, the woman called police to a home on Central Avenue at 11 p.m. She told officers that she had picked up two men four...
Henry County man gets life in prison for Outback Steakhouse armed robbery
Horror struck a Henry County steakhouse in 2019 when three masked men stormed in with guns, forcing patrons to hide unde...
Hall County authorities seize $170K worth of fentanyl at shipping hub
During a routine check at a Gainesville shipping hub Thursday, Hall County sheriff’s deputies detected and seized more than $170,000 worth of fentanyl tablets.
Judge denies bond for Tex McIver after murder conviction overturned
ATLANTA — A man convicted of killing his wife will not be able to get out of jail while awaiting a new trial. The Georgia Supreme Court overturned Tex McIver’s 2018 conviction. His new court case is scheduled for next month. Friends and former co-workers of Diane McIver,...
2nd arrest made in shooting death of Jefferson High football standout
Two suspects have been arrested in South Carolina in connection with the killing of a 17-year-old boy shot Wednesday night outside a Gwinnett County mall.
