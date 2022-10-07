Read full article on original website
Related
musictimes.com
Taylor Swift Fans Rejoice After Kanye West Gets Restricted on Twitter, Instagram
Kanye West has been making headlines over the past few weeks due to his aggressive posts on social media, and now two of the biggest platforms have restricted him from their website. After the news made rounds online, Taylor Swift's fans, dubbed as "Swifties," rejoice in the comment sections. According...
musictimes.com
Kanye West Health Condition: Rapper 'Hurt' When Called THIS Because of Pre-Existing Disorder?
In the past few days, Instagram has been a whirlwind after Kanye West seemed to have awakened everyone with a flurry of tirades against the Black Lives Matter Movement with the release of his statement shirt "White Lives Matter." And in the course of his public display of outrage among...
musictimes.com
Nicki Minaj College Course Offered on UC Berkeley: Here's What Is It About
Attention, Barbz! School is definitely back, as a Nicki Minaj course will now be offered at the University of California Berkeley this coming Spring semester!. The Queen of Rap has evidently made significant contributions in the name of Hip Hop music, for the black community and in paving the way to weave hip-hop and pop music together in the past years.
musictimes.com
Kid Cudi Contemplates Quitting Music After 'Entergalactic' Album Release: Here's What He Wants To Do
After a succesful rollout of his latest album, Kid Cudi is contemplating his next steps on his career. Surprisingly, it would not be concerning his music career. Released last Sept. 30, 2022, Kid Cudi's "Entergalactic," was released via Republic Records. Coming along with it is a Netflix special of the same name, serving as a companion piece of Kid Cudi's eighth studio album.
RELATED PEOPLE
musictimes.com
Hayley Willams Moving On From Controversial Paramore 'Mysery Business' Lyrics
Hayley Williams no longer feels heavy about the controversial lyrics of Paramore's "Misery Business." It used to define her, and she struggled with the thought that others are viewing her a certain way because of it. In 2018, the lead singer of Paramore said that the band would no longer...
musictimes.com
Charlie Puth Opens Up About Leaving Ellen DeGeneres' Label: 'They Just Disappeared'
Charlie Puth became a viral sensation singer after he uploaded a video of himself singing Adele's "Someone Like You", and in 2011, he signed a label deal with Ellen DeGeneres' eleveneleven label, and the rest is history. Although there is no bad blood between the 30-year-old and the 64-year-old, he...
musictimes.com
Kendrick Lamar 2023 GRAMMY Win Possible With 'Mr. Morale' Despite Tight AOTY Race
The race for the 2023 GRAMMY Awards is becoming tight as ever as predictions for the highly-awaited list of nominees have been emerging here and there since the eligibility period closed weeks ago. One of the strongest contenders for the Big four categories is Kendrick Lamar's "Mr. Morale & The...
musictimes.com
Nicki Minaj, Lil Baby, Pete Davidson, MORE Team Up For 'Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2' Trailer [WATCH]
'Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2' is gearing up for its release, and it enlisted the help of some of the biggest personalities and artists to spread the news of its arrival. #NickiMinaj #LilBaby #PeteDavidson #KaneBrown #Trailer. The video game franchise released the live-action trailer for "Modern Warfare 2," which...
Comments / 0