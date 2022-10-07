ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weight Loss

Comments / 0

Related
musictimes.com

Nicki Minaj College Course Offered on UC Berkeley: Here's What Is It About

Attention, Barbz! School is definitely back, as a Nicki Minaj course will now be offered at the University of California Berkeley this coming Spring semester!. The Queen of Rap has evidently made significant contributions in the name of Hip Hop music, for the black community and in paving the way to weave hip-hop and pop music together in the past years.
COLLEGES
musictimes.com

Kid Cudi Contemplates Quitting Music After 'Entergalactic' Album Release: Here's What He Wants To Do

After a succesful rollout of his latest album, Kid Cudi is contemplating his next steps on his career. Surprisingly, it would not be concerning his music career. Released last Sept. 30, 2022, Kid Cudi's "Entergalactic," was released via Republic Records. Coming along with it is a Netflix special of the same name, serving as a companion piece of Kid Cudi's eighth studio album.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Gabourey Sidibe
Person
Tucker Carlson
Person
Kanye
Person
Lizzo
Person
Kathy Hilton
musictimes.com

Hayley Willams Moving On From Controversial Paramore 'Mysery Business' Lyrics

Hayley Williams no longer feels heavy about the controversial lyrics of Paramore's "Misery Business." It used to define her, and she struggled with the thought that others are viewing her a certain way because of it. In 2018, the lead singer of Paramore said that the band would no longer...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy