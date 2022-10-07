Read full article on original website
Jeremy Smart
4d ago
Congrats at least they can arrest someone for a hit and run in Berlin.... Guess the driver of the car must not have had enough money and pull in the local "good Ole boy club". Lord knows they don't press charges on them like they do those of lesser means.
WMDT.com
Two injured in Seaford shooting, investigation continuing
SEAFORD, Del. – Seaford Police are continuing to investigate a shooting that injured two people late Saturday night. Just before midnight, officers responded to Perkins Street for a report of shots fired. When officers arrived at the scene, they learned that two victims had gone to TidalHealth for non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Both victims were treated for their injuries.
WBOC
Two Sent to Hospital Following Seaford Shooting
SEAFORD, Del.- Two people were taken to the hospital following a shooting in Seaford late Saturday night. Police say the shooting happened just before midnight on Perkins Street. They tell us the shots came from a car that left the scene by the time officers arrived. The two victims were...
WBOC
Truck Crashes into Rehoboth Home after Driver is Ejected
REHOBOTH, Del.- A pickup truck ran into a house after the driver was ejected Friday afternoon. The Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company says the crash happened around 2:30 p.m. at a house on Warrington Rd. The driver of truck was found in the middle Warrington Rd. in front of the Arbor-Lyn subdivision.
WBOC
Virginia Man Charged With Murder After Stabbing in Milford
MILFORD, Del. - A Virginia man is facing murder and related charges in connection with the weekend stabbing of a man in Milford. Milford police said that at around 11 a.m. Saturday, officers were called to a home on the 200 block of North Rehoboth Boulevard for a report of a serious assault that occurred.
WMDT.com
Seaford Police investigating shots fired complaint on Perkins Street
SEAFORD, Del. – Seaford Police are investigating a shots fire complaint that happened Saturday night. Police say around 11:56 p.m., they were dispatched to the call on Perkins Street. Investigators say two subjects were shot. Both were taken to the hospital, according to police. The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone...
WMDT.com
Woman in serious condition following hit-and-run, police explain how they located the vehicle
BERLIN, Md. – A woman is in serious condition, following a hit-and-run Thursday night in Berlin. 59-year-old Terri Wattay was walking her dog in the 11000 block of Grays Corner Road, when she was hit. Maryland State Police tell 47ABC, they have located the driver and the vehicle but...
WBOC
Somerset Neighbors On Edge After String of Arsons
CRISFIELD, Md.- After another arson in Somerset County Sunday morning, neighbors say they are fearful of another fire. “I was in bed and got a phone call at 1:30 and uh I thought, I’m scared to death, who's hurt? And my neighbor said there is a fire!,” said one neighbor. “It does make me a little bit concerned, the break in the fires… there are some crazy people.”
WMDT.com
UPDATE: Victim in Berlin hit and run identified, suspect located
BERLIN, Md. – Maryland State Police are continuing to investigate a hit and run crash involving a pedestrian that happened Thursday evening in Berlin. Shortly before 8:15 p.m., troopers were called to respond to the 11000 block of Grays Corner Road for a report of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle. The victim, later identified as 59-year-old Terri Wattay, was found lying on the ground off the north side of the roadway.
WBOC
Early Morning Fire Intentionally Set at Crisfield Home
CRISFIELD, Md.- A fire was intentionally set at a Crisfield home early Sunday morning. The State Fire Marshal says the fire started in the exterior of a vacant three story wood framed family home at 2 West Main St. around 1:30 a.m. It took 20 firefighters from the Crisfield Fire...
Ocean City Today
Bishopville man sentenced to 15 years for 2020 crash
A Bishopville man was sentenced to 15 years in jail after being convicted of two counts of negligent homicide while under the influence, in connection to an incident in 2020. The Honorable Thomas C. Groton III, a retired Worcester County Circuit Court judge, sentenced Jon Kaleb Michael Gray, 35, to time in jail on Sept. 27 after Gray pleaded guilty to the offenses on Aug. 5.
Monthlong Investigation Into Crack, Cocaine Sales In Maryland Leads To Drug Bust: Sheriff
An alleged drug dealer in Maryland is being held without bail following a monthlong investigation into the distribution of cocaine and crack cocaine in St. Mary's County. Lexington Park resident Colin Dion Cutchember, 44, is facing multiple charges after being arrested by members of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff's Office, authorities announced on Friday, Oct. 7.
Cape Gazette
Pickup damages pump station on Warrington Road
A pickup truck crashed near a home on Warrington Road Oct. 7 damaging property and a county sewer pump station. The crash happened about 2:30 p.m. when responders with the Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Co. found the driver in the middle of Warrington Road and the pickup 500 feet away, said Ken Swarts, captain with the Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Co.
WBOC
2,040 Vaccinations Administered at TidalHealth’s Salisbury Drive-Thru Flu Clinic
SALISBURY – TidalHealth is thanking the 2,040 people on Delmarva who were vaccinated against the flu during the 2022 Salisbury Drive-Thru Flu Clinic on Oct. 7 at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium. TidalHealth also wanted to express its appreciation to the Delmarva Shorebirds for their long-standing partnership and the use...
WBOC
Neighbors Asking for Changes to Grays Corner Road
BERLIN, Md. -- Another hit-and-run on Grays Corner Road within a matter of months has caused growing concern among neighbors in the area. Some of those neighbors are now asking for changes to be made so people can safely walk along the road. Police say 59 year old Terri Wattay...
Helicopter services required at vehicle crash with ‘serious bodily injuries’ in Eastern Shore
The crash occurred on Thursday, Oct. 6 on Route 175 near Coardtown Road in Accomack County. Police said Medflight services were called to assist, and the Virginia Department of Transportation is at the scene handling traffic impacts.
Surveillance camera capture images of would-be car thieves
An auto dealership owner is looking to find the people who attempted to break-in and steal expensive cars from his lot.
WMDT.com
16 charged in months-long drug investigation in Wicomico Co.
SALISBURY, Md. – 16 people have been charged following a months-long investigation into open-air drug activity. We’re told throughout the course of the investigation, six search and seizure warrants were authorized. On September 20th, the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office participated in a joint MCIN Operation with the Salisbury City Police Department and Maryland State Police in an attempt to combat the open-air drug markets. A search warrant was served in the 800 block of West Road, at which point four suspects reportedly fled from the rear of the residence. All four subjects were located and taken into custody and identified as 20-year-old Nizer Barnes, 20-year-old Ferguson Milford, 26-year-old Taisha Johnson, 46-year-old Terrence Gray, and 27-year-old Elijah Hudson. While fleeing from police, Milford allegedly threw a .25 caliber handgun and Barnes threw cocaine and heroin, all of which were recovered.
Cape Gazette
UPS driver Rhonda Fitzhugh back on the job after fall
Roughly five months after breaking her leg, Rehoboth Beach’s longtime UPS driver Rhonda Fitzhugh has returned to delivery packages. To celebrate, she was chauffeured Oct. 6 up and down Rehoboth Avenue on the Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company’s vintage engine. “It was great,” said Fitzhugh. “It was very...
oceancity.com
The Hurricane of 1933: Ocean City, Maryland
Could you imagine Ocean City without the famous Ocean City Inlet? Back in the 1930’s, it was a reality until…. It was August of 1933 and a small tropical storm out in the Atlantic had caught the eye of everyone on the mid Atlantic coast including Ocean City, Maryland. The 50 mph winds were tolerable and non threatening at the time. Slowly as the days went on, the incredible storm picked up speed and had hurled itself into hurricane status territory.
Woman With Kids In Car Busted With Needles, Drugs In Maryland Amid Crash Investigation: Police
A Maryland woman is facing charges for allegedly driving while under the influence of drugs with children inside her car before crashing in St. Mary’s County, police say. Lexington Park resident Amy Leigh Burke, 36, is facing multiple charges from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office following an investigation into a motor vehicle crash in California.
