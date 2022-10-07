Karrion Kross wants to face Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Kross had a brief run on the main roster in 2021. He debuted in July, but after a few inconsistent months, the company released the two-time NXT Champion on November 4 in a wave of budget cuts. His time on WWE Raw was criticaly panned because his gimmick was stripped down and he was presented without Scarlett Bordeaux, a vital part of his act in NXT. Shortly after Triple H took over as the head of creative on July 25, Kross re-debuted on the August 5 episode of SmackDown, where he attacked Drew McIntyre while the latter confronted Reigns.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO