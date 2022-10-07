ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Changes Made To 9/28 AEW Dynamite Due To Hurricane

AEW Dynamite was heavily affected by the Hurricane in Florida. As made public by Tony Khan this week, those who lived in the area were not required to attend tonight's AEW Dynamite in Philadelphia. Grapsody's Will Washingston learned a couple of those absences that led to big changes on the show.
Mick Foley Says He's Been Contacted About Upcoming Season Of Dark Side Of The Ring

Mick Foley regrets not continuing to narrate episodes of Dark Side of the Ring. Mick Foley narrated the episode of Dark Side of the Ring on Bruiser Brody. The third episode of season one is the only episode narrated by Mick Foley. The rest of the episodes in season 1 were narrated by Dutch Mantell and the episodes in seasons 2 and 3 were narrated by Chris Jericho.
Dan Lambert: Jim Cornette Is The Greatest Manager Of All Time

Dan Lambert calls Jim Cornette the greatest manager of all time. Dan Lambert was previously featured in AEW as the face of American Top Team. He worked alongside Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page, and he heped bring Paige VanZant to AEW. During his run, he delivered a number of memorable, if not controversial, promos that turned him into one of the company's most hated villains. Lambert has been compared to Cornette, one of the most legendary managers in wrestling history. Cornette was the mouthpiece for top stars like Yokozuna, Owen Hart, Vader, and The Midnight Express, among others.
Swerve Strickland Explains How Challenges Are Good For Tony Khan And AEW

All Elite Wrestling just hit its third year anniversary and the company has shown growth over time with pay-per-view buys increasing, new television deals being signed, and wrestlers having a viable second option outside of WWE. The company and owner Tony Khan have experienced growing pains in the first three...
Bandido Had To Scramble To Put Together Gear For AEW Debut

Things were wild for Bandido last week. We're told that the booking to get Bandido on AEW last week was very last minute -- announced two days before -- largely because of issues surrounding the Hurricane. This left Bandido in an unusual situation. He was traveling from one place, while...
Saraya On Multi-Year Deal With AEW, More Details

Saraya is All Elite, and it looks like she's going to be for quite some time. The former Paige hit free agency in early July, and Fightful heard that All Elite Wrestling made contact with her not long after. There was word as far back as Starrcast weekend that AEW had interest in the former Divas Champion, though not many details were known until last week.
Matt Hardy Apologizes For Posting Apparent Suicide Note On YouTube In 2011: I Really Regret That

Matt Hardy apologizes for posting what appeared to be a suicide note on his YouTube channel in 2011. In August 2011, Matt Hardy said goodbye on his Twitter account and linked to a YouTube video that basically read like a suicide note. The message in the video read, "Goodbye, World... My time here is Almost complete...I only have a few hours & minutes...I loved you all...Regardless of how you felt about me...I'll miss you all...September 23, 1974 - August 31, 2011."
Swerve Strickland Gives What He Thinks Is The Next Step For The AEW Women's Division

Swerve Strickland weighs in on the next step for the AEW women's division. Triple H is praised by fans, peers, and the wrestlers for helping talent like the Undisputed ERA, Johnny Gargano, Tommaso Ciampa, gain more exposure and allowing them to shine while he was the head of NXT. Swerve Strickland has previously said that Triple H allowed him to be himself when they worked together in NXT.
Karrion Kross Wants To Face Roman Reigns, Compares Him To Bruno Sammartino

Karrion Kross wants to face Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Kross had a brief run on the main roster in 2021. He debuted in July, but after a few inconsistent months, the company released the two-time NXT Champion on November 4 in a wave of budget cuts. His time on WWE Raw was criticaly panned because his gimmick was stripped down and he was presented without Scarlett Bordeaux, a vital part of his act in NXT. Shortly after Triple H took over as the head of creative on July 25, Kross re-debuted on the August 5 episode of SmackDown, where he attacked Drew McIntyre while the latter confronted Reigns.
Bret Hart, Jerry Lawler, And Kane To Appear On WWE Table For 3

Three WWE Hall of Famers will appear on the newest episode of WWE Table For 3. WWE has announced that the episode, titled "Table For 3: New Generation Gathering", will feature Bret Hart, Jerry Lawler, and Kane. All three WWE legends worked for the company during the New Generation, a crucial era in WWE history in which stars like Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels rose to the top of the card. The New Generation preceded The Attitude Era and set the stage for the latter's revolutionary success.
Sean Waltman Hopes Chyna Is Honored At DX Anniversary On WWE Raw, Doesn't Want To Bury Young Talent

WWE will celebrated 25 years of D-Generation X on Monday's WWE Raw with a reunion featuring Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Road Dogg, and Sean Waltman. Triple H, Michaels, and Road Dogg remain involved in WWE with Triple H leading WWE creative, Michaels leading NXT creative, and Dogg producing. Waltman (X-Pac) has remained close with the group despite not working for the company.
Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.

 https://www.fightful.com/

