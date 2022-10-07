Read full article on original website
Kelly: Salina's Central Kansas Mental Health to receive $1M
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly today announced that Kansas has received more than $12.6 million to help 13 community mental health centers (CMHC) qualify as certified community behavioral health clinics (CCBHC), which offer a more comprehensive array of services. These funds will help Kansas CMHCs offer new services such...
Pay, remodeling, new jail on Saline County Commission agenda
Sheriff's office pay plan, remodeling, and the jail project update are among the items on the Saline County Commission agenda for Tuesday. Saline County Commission is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday in room 107 of the City-County Building, 300 W. Ash Street. The meetings also can be viewed on Saline County’s YouTube channel:
Kansas wildfire task force to meet Wednesday in Salina
MANHATTAN — The Governor’s Wildfire Task Force will meet from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday at the Kansas Regional Training Institute, 2929 Scanlan Ave., Salina. The meeting is open to the public and will discuss recommendations for how federal, state and local officials, along with Kansas communities, can better prevent, respond to and recover from wildfires. A Zoom link can be available upon request.
Saline County Booking Activity, Oct. 11
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Corey, Dustin Warren; 44; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Failure to appear. Failure to...
Small earthquake shakes part of Dickinson County
HOPE - A small earthquake rattled part of Dickinson County Sunday morning. A 2.4 magnitude quake struck at 8:37 a.m. Sunday east-northeast of Hope, according to the Kansas Geological Survey. The earthquake was centered just east of Rain Road between Kansas Highway 4 and 800 Avenue.
Street Eats & Beats set for Oct. 22 in downtown Salina
Food, fun, and music will be the fare of the day at Street Eats & Beats later this month. Salina Area Young Professions (SAYP) annual Street Eats & Beats event is scheduled for 1-5 p.m. Oct. 22 at the 67401 Plaza in Downtown Salina (N. Santa Fe Avenue/W. Ash Street).
KWCH.com
Former Sonic employee recounts experience after franchisee fined for violating child labor laws
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Following a near-$42,000 fine against an area Sonic Drive-in franchise operator for violating child labor laws, 12 News spoke with a former employee who spoke anonymously about what she experienced. The U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division found that BBR Investments LLC, based in...
City of Salina reducing northbound Ohio to 1 lane for Greeley repairs
On Monday, Bob Davis Concrete Construction of Salina will begin pavement repairs on Greeley Avenue east of S. Ohio Street. Due to the proximity of the repairs to S. Ohio Street, Greeley Avenue will be closed at S. Ohio Street, and while work is occurring northbound traffic will be reduced to the inside northbound lane. The work is expected to be complete in two weeks, weather permitting.
Friends of the Salina Public Library Used Book Sale this weekend
Friends of the Salina Public Library are hoping to find new homes for thousands of books and other items during the organization's upcoming used book sale. “We have thousands of books just waiting to be taken home and enjoyed,” said Gretta Kontas, used book sale chair. “We have westerns, mystery, romance as well as general fiction. We have movies, music CDs, and games. We have expanded our offering of materials for children and young adults, so I really think there is something for everyone.”
Police urge members of the public to not make themselves victims
Between Oct. 5 and Oct. 7, 2022, the Salina Police Department worked five vehicle burglaries in central Salina involving the theft of firearms. Most, if not all, of these vehicles were unlocked at the time of the theft. These firearms will potentially be used to commit other crimes, which makes the Salina community and law enforcement less safe.
Planning board to hear case on iced tea store
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The options for early morning beverages continue to spread in the Salt City. The Hutchinson Planning Commission will take on a rezoning as part of its meeting on Tuesday to allow for an HTeaO, a drive-thru iced tea store. HTeaO is a business that features 25...
WIBW
KBI continues investigation into Junction City Police Department
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A KBI investigation into the Junction City Police Department continues. The agency started looking into the conduct of unnamed JCPD personnel in June, those employees are on administrative leave. The KBI says former Linn County Attorney James Brun has been appointed as special prosecutor to review...
Check out what's new at the Salina Public Library
See what's new this week at the Salina Public Library at:. There are nine new bestsellers, 31 new movies, 21 new audiobooks, and 41 other new books. The new bestsellers this week include "Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America," "Adrift: America in 100 Charts," and "The Butcher and the Wren: A Novel." The new movies this week include "Beast," "Orphan First Kill," and "Watcher."
Saline County closing part of S. Woodward Road for drainage work
Saline County has announced that part of S. Woodward Road will be closed today through Friday for drainage work. According to the Road and Bridge Department, S. Woodward Road between E. Magnolia Road and E. Crawford Street will be closed while crews replace a drainage structure. The department advises motorists...
WIBW
Salina Police attempt to identify possible witnesses of travel center theft
SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - Salina Police are attempting to identify possible witnesses of the theft of a travel center that left it out more than $1,300. The Salina Police Department says that on Sept. 26, officers were called to the Pilot Travel Center at 1944 N 9th St. with reports of a theft.
Semi overturns, spills load of beer in Saline County
SALINE COUNTY —Just before 7a.m. Tuesday, the Kansas Highway Patrol responded to a rolled semi on southbound Interstate 135 just north of the Kansas Highway 4 exit in southern Saline county, according to a social media report from the KHP. First responders shut down the right lane of the...
15-year-old Kan. girl hospitalized in Salina after rollover accident
TREGO COUNTY — Two people were injured in an accident just before 5p.m. Monday in Trego County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a Chevy S-10 pickup driven by Meagan Lynnette Herrington, 35, Ellis, was traveling in the 32000 block of Old 40 just west of Kansas 147. The driver...
Salina woman scores big early-bird prize in lottery's holiday raffle
The Kansas Lottery’s annual Holiday Millionaire Raffle is in full swing, and while there are still a couple months to go until the Grand Finale drawing, there are already big winners claiming prizes. Mona Cramer of Salina has been playing the Holiday Millionaire Raffle since it first started and...
KWCH.com
Wichita police officer arrested in Newton for DUI, possessing firearm
NEWTON, Kan. (KWCH) - Newton police arrested an off-duty Wichita police officer early Saturday morning for charges of DUI and possession of a firearm while intoxicated. The Wichita Police Department (WPD) identified the officer as Louis Hebert. He was booked into the Harvey County Jail following the arrest but has since been released.
Multiple shots fired into Salina residence
According to Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester, at approximately 10:30 p.m. Oct. 7, officers were dispatched to area of Morrison and 10th Street to reports of shots fired. Officers arrived at the scene and were unable to discover the source of the reported shots. At 11:45 p.m., officers were contacted by Wade Hardesty, 28, Salina, who reported that his residence in the 400 block of South Phillip Street had been shot at multiple times.
