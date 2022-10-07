Friends of the Salina Public Library are hoping to find new homes for thousands of books and other items during the organization's upcoming used book sale. “We have thousands of books just waiting to be taken home and enjoyed,” said Gretta Kontas, used book sale chair. “We have westerns, mystery, romance as well as general fiction. We have movies, music CDs, and games. We have expanded our offering of materials for children and young adults, so I really think there is something for everyone.”

