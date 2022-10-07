Read full article on original website
Football: Five takeaways from then-No. 3 Ohio State’s 49-20 win over Michigan StateThe LanternEast Lansing, MI
4 Great Pizza Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
3 Places To Get Pierogi in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Men’s Soccer: No. 17 Buckeyes travel to Ann Arbor, face rival Michigan TuesdayThe LanternAnn Arbor, MI
Men’s Swimming and Diving: Holty hopes to inspire students to be themselves, speaks on queer student-athlete experienceThe LanternColumbus, OH
Former Michigan State RB records first NFL touchdown on 69-yard run
There’s the Kenneth Walker III we remember. After a quiet first few games of his NFL career, the former star Michigan State back broke loose for a 69-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter of the Seattle Seahawks’ Sunday game against the New Orleans Saints. The run marked...
MLive.com
With help on the way, Lions cutting WR Maurice Alexander
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions announced they are cutting wide receiver Maurice Alexander. Alexander was signed last week to help the Lions get through their injury troubles at wide receiver. DJ Chark did not play in the loss against New England because of an ankle injury, while Amon-Ra St. Brown was largely ineffective while playing through a high ankle sprain. He caught four passes for just 18 yards, matching the second-worst game of his career.
MLive.com
4 reasons why Tigers’ 2022 season went south
DETROIT -- When did things start to go wrong in 2022?. Maybe it was that chilly weekend in Kansas City. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
MLive.com
Former Michigan State forward starts fourth pro season in Bahrain
Nick Ward is off to a high-scoring start to the season in a unique location. The former Spartans forward has started his fourth professional basketball season playing for Al-Najma in Bahrain’s Premier League. Through two games, Ward has proven to be a dominant frontcourt player in the 11-team league...
Amani Oruwariye benched by Lions in New England, Amon-Ra St. Brown active
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Amani Oruwariye has been benched in New England, a stunning development for a veteran cornerback who once looked like he might cash in when his contract expires at the end of the season. He will watch the Detroit Lions fight for their season in street clothes, a healthy inactive for the first time since his rookie year.
North Carolina native Wilks to be introduced as new Panthers interim head coach
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Charlotte native Steve Wilks is being introduced Tuesday at Noon as the new head coach of the Carolina Panthers Tuesday, albeit with an interim tag. Wilks grew up playing at West Charlotte High School, attended App State, and is a former head coach at Charlotte HBCU Johnson C. Smith […]
MLive.com
Amon-Ra St. Brown limited to one of his worst games ever due to high ankle sprain
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Amon-Ra St. Brown says he is dealing with a high ankle sprain, an injury notorious for being extremely painful to play through, and has a nasty habit of nagging those who try to do so anyway. St. Brown tried to do so anyway, without much success. The...
MLive.com
3 things we learned: Lions’ mismanagement with kicker position now haunting them
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- The Detroit Lions’ losing streak has hit three games after a 29-0 shutout on Sunday in New England. Here are three things we learned in the defeat. Dan Campbell has a kicker problem. There is no other way to explain the decision to go for it on fourth-and-9, while trailing just 6-0 in the second quarter. He didn’t try, either.
MLive.com
Carolina Panthers fire coach Matt Rhule after 1-4 start
The NFL season is only five weeks old, but one team is ready to move on from their head coach. The Carolina Panthers announced Monday that it is parting ways with third-year head coach Matt Rhule. Rhule, 47, leaves with an 11-27 record. The Panthers fell to 1-4 after a...
MLive.com
Saivion Smith has ‘full motor skills,’ cleared to fly home after hospitalization
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Detroit Lions defensive back Saivion Smith has been discharged from a local hospital and cleared to fly back home to Detroit on the Lions’ team plane, excellent signs that a scary situation might prove to be more scare than anything else. “He’s got full motor skills,”...
MLive.com
Instant observations: Lions hit rock bottom in 29-0 loss against Patriots
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- The Detroit Lions promised personnel changes to their league-worst defense. Their solution was to play former cornerback Saivion Smith at safety and former safety Will Harris at cornerback, both of whom wound up leaving the game. Smith left in an ambulance after just one play. His replacement,...
MLive.com
Halftime analysis: Lions QB Jared Goff has got to take better care of ball
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Jared Goff has played well this season. So enough that some are openly wondering whether the quarterback is playing his way into the long-term future of the position in Detroit. He also has three turnovers that went for six points the other way this season, all of...
MLive.com
30 surprise players from Michigan’s 2022 high school football season
Between a pair of 5-star quarterbacks and another couple dozen more players committed to Power Five college football programs, Michigan has a lot of high-level talent taking the field on Friday nights this fall. But there are many more players that entered the 2022 high school football season flying under...
MLive.com
Lions suffer worst shutout loss since 2001, set record for most failed 4th downs
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- The Detroit Lions brought the league’s best offense to New England. They left without any points at all in a 29-0 loss against the Patriots. That’s the organization’s worst shutout loss since falling 35-0 against the St. Louis Rams on Oct. 8, 2001, and their first shutout of any kind since a 20-0 setback against Carolina in 2018. That was their penultimate game under Matt Patricia, and it just might have ended that man’s reign right there if not for the Thanksgiving game lurking four days later.
