Columbus, OH

With help on the way, Lions cutting WR Maurice Alexander

ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions announced they are cutting wide receiver Maurice Alexander. Alexander was signed last week to help the Lions get through their injury troubles at wide receiver. DJ Chark did not play in the loss against New England because of an ankle injury, while Amon-Ra St. Brown was largely ineffective while playing through a high ankle sprain. He caught four passes for just 18 yards, matching the second-worst game of his career.
DETROIT, MI
4 reasons why Tigers’ 2022 season went south

DETROIT -- When did things start to go wrong in 2022?. Maybe it was that chilly weekend in Kansas City. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
DETROIT, MI
Former Michigan State forward starts fourth pro season in Bahrain

Nick Ward is off to a high-scoring start to the season in a unique location. The former Spartans forward has started his fourth professional basketball season playing for Al-Najma in Bahrain’s Premier League. Through two games, Ward has proven to be a dominant frontcourt player in the 11-team league...
EAST LANSING, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio State#Michigan State Football#Mlive Com
DETROIT, MI
Amani Oruwariye benched by Lions in New England, Amon-Ra St. Brown active

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Amani Oruwariye has been benched in New England, a stunning development for a veteran cornerback who once looked like he might cash in when his contract expires at the end of the season. He will watch the Detroit Lions fight for their season in street clothes, a healthy inactive for the first time since his rookie year.
DETROIT, MI
KANSAS CITY, MO
3 things we learned: Lions’ mismanagement with kicker position now haunting them

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- The Detroit Lions’ losing streak has hit three games after a 29-0 shutout on Sunday in New England. Here are three things we learned in the defeat. Dan Campbell has a kicker problem. There is no other way to explain the decision to go for it on fourth-and-9, while trailing just 6-0 in the second quarter. He didn’t try, either.
DETROIT, MI
Carolina Panthers fire coach Matt Rhule after 1-4 start

The NFL season is only five weeks old, but one team is ready to move on from their head coach. The Carolina Panthers announced Monday that it is parting ways with third-year head coach Matt Rhule. Rhule, 47, leaves with an 11-27 record. The Panthers fell to 1-4 after a...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Instant observations: Lions hit rock bottom in 29-0 loss against Patriots

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- The Detroit Lions promised personnel changes to their league-worst defense. Their solution was to play former cornerback Saivion Smith at safety and former safety Will Harris at cornerback, both of whom wound up leaving the game. Smith left in an ambulance after just one play. His replacement,...
DETROIT, MI
30 surprise players from Michigan’s 2022 high school football season

Between a pair of 5-star quarterbacks and another couple dozen more players committed to Power Five college football programs, Michigan has a lot of high-level talent taking the field on Friday nights this fall. But there are many more players that entered the 2022 high school football season flying under...
SAGINAW, MI
Lions suffer worst shutout loss since 2001, set record for most failed 4th downs

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- The Detroit Lions brought the league’s best offense to New England. They left without any points at all in a 29-0 loss against the Patriots. That’s the organization’s worst shutout loss since falling 35-0 against the St. Louis Rams on Oct. 8, 2001, and their first shutout of any kind since a 20-0 setback against Carolina in 2018. That was their penultimate game under Matt Patricia, and it just might have ended that man’s reign right there if not for the Thanksgiving game lurking four days later.
DETROIT, MI

