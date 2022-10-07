FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- The Detroit Lions’ losing streak has hit three games after a 29-0 shutout on Sunday in New England. Here are three things we learned in the defeat. Dan Campbell has a kicker problem. There is no other way to explain the decision to go for it on fourth-and-9, while trailing just 6-0 in the second quarter. He didn’t try, either.

DETROIT, MI ・ 22 HOURS AGO