Arsenal vs. Liverpool Premier League 2022-23 Preview & Team News
Liverpool will head down to London to take on Arsenal on Sunday evening. The Reds are floundering in ninth place after seven games while Arsenal currently sit at the top of the league. A Champions League win against Rangers midweek might be the confidence-booster that Liverpool need to pull out...
Arsenal 3, Liverpool 2 - Match Recap: Whatever The Ref Decides, Apparently
Gunners: Martinelli 1’, Saka 45+5’ 76’ (pen) Klopp once again runs out the 4-2-4, with a double pivot of Henderson and Thiago. Our opponents can’t easily bypass a midfield that doesn’t exist. Smart. Up top there is the quadruple threat of Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota, and Darwin Nunez. If Nunez feels like quieting some critics, today would be a good day to do it.
Arsenal 3 - Liverpool 2: statement win
Arsenal have arrived. The Gunners rode a dominant second half to a 3-2 victory over Liverpool and back to the top of the Premier League table. The scoreline flatters the Reds, at least a little bit. Arsenal had far the better of the action. Liverpool converted their only two chances of the match. And really, what does it matter? Arsenal finally beat Liverpool in the Premier League after years of frustration.
Sky Blue News: City Stroll, João Wows, Pep Jokes, and More...
Manchester City dispatched Southampton 4-0 at the Etihad Saturday. Sky Blue News has all the latest headlines to get ready for your Premier League Sunday. CITY CLIMB TO SUMMIT WITH EMPHATIC WIN OVER SAINTS - David Clayton - ManCity.com. City are top of the table as they wait for the...
5 Telling Stats from Everton’s Disappointing Loss to Manchester United
Although the Toffees’ second-half performance was undoubtedly an improvement on that of the first, the fact remains that they dug themselves a hole too big to climb out of. Although the squad has shown in recent months that comebacks aren’t outside of their realm of capabilities, those came against teams such as Crystal Palace and Southampton, not the likes of Manchester United. In fact, United have won every game that they have had a lead in so far this season.
Everton vs. Manchester United: Live stream, Time, & How to Watch The Match Online
Manchester United returns to Premier League action on Sunday evening, making the short trip to Merseyside to face Frank Lampard’s Everton at Goodison Park. United will be buoyed by their recent triumph in the Europa League on Thursday night, as a brace from Marcus Rashford and a goal from Anthony Martial ensured we took all three points against Omonia over in Cyprus.
Everton vs Manchester United - Match Preview | Can the Toffees maintain unbeaten run?
Upwardly mobile Everton chase a third successive Premier League win when they take on Manchester United at Goodison Park on Sunday. Last weekend’s win at Southampton was just their second league victory on the road in 2022, but it was enough to extend their unbeaten run to six games and put the top eight within sight.
Monday’s Toffee Bites: Lampard talks defeat, midfielder linked, Under-21s win
Everton fall to Manchester United 2-1. Here’s how it happened. [RBM]. ”There were a lot of lessons today. There was a lack of edge to our game which is normally there. We were off it in the first half. I also think we can improve our calmness in possession. We’ll work on it and we’re developing,” said Frank Lampard after the loss. [EFC]
Copenhagen v Manchester City: Champions League – live
Minute-by-minute report: Will Pep Guardiola’s side reach the knockout stages with two games to spare? Join Barry Glendenning
3 Up & 2 Down: Manchester City 4-0 Southampton
It was another comfortable victory for Manchester City over Southampton at the Etihad on Saturday. Here’s a look at which arrows are pointing up and down after the match. João Cancelo - A nearly perfect performance from the Portuguese defender. It is easy at times to take João for granted., but then he has a day like he had against the Saints. A goal, an assist, and an afternoon full of beautiful, impactful football. Man of the Match well deserved.
Sunday football open thread
Happy Sunday, Spurs fans! Yesterday was a rough day for the Tottenham Hotspur family, but the match against Brighton ended up being a solid away win. Those are tough to come by in the Premier League, so we’ll take it. There are more matches today, and a few of...
AC Milan vs. Chelsea, Champions League: Preview, team news, how to watch
The teams are the same, but everything else is different. Or at least heightened. Feelings certainly will be, especially with the home team’s anger after last week’s 3-0 smackdown. For others, like for Thiago Silva, emotions will be a bit more complex, as he returns to the place where he made his name in Europe well over a decade ago — and where a young Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was just trying to get his career started at that time.
Pep Talk: “We will speak with the physios and then decide...”
Manchester City prepare the return match vs Copenhagen as the club look to secure passage to the next round. Pep had some talk of injuries, rotations, Foden and much more. “We will speak with the physios and then decide...”. “We have to speak with the players. It’s true there is...
View From The Enemy: Q&A With An Arsenal Fan
We sat down with Aaron from the Short Fuse to ask about Arsenal’s season so far. I answered his questions here. TLO: Decent start to the season for Arsenal. Are Arsenal fully back? What’s the key to the good start?. TSF: I think Arsenal are fully back and...
Joao Cancelo: “I’m always happy when we score...”
The world’s best fullback had a game to remember! The star fullback had a really good game and was the star as he tore through the S’ampton defense and nailed a really good goal. The star man played really well everywhere else too making defensive stops and more.
Sky Blue News: Pep Presser, Ake Content, Akanji Comp, and More...
Manchester City are in Denmark to face FC Copenhagen in the UEFA Champions League. Catch up on all the headlines from Sky Blue News to get you ready for the match. Pep Talk: “We will speak with the physios and then decide...” - Saul Garcia - Bitter and Blue.
Klopp Defends New System In Wake of Arsenal Defeat
It’s not the system. That’s the conclusion from manager Jürgen Klopp as his team lost against Arsenal at the Emirates on Sunday while playing in a 4-4-2 formation. The team has been known for their 4-3-3 set up for years now, focusing their attack on the trio of Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah, and the departed Sadio Mané.
Manchester City Dispose of Saints, Win 4-0: Reaction & Tweets
Manchester City are winners on the day. Goals from Haaland, Foden ans Mahrez made it an enjoyable night at the Etihad. City go top and are still undefeated and earn a nice clean sheet!. We move, on to the reaction- Pep Guardiola Reaction. “For Kevin - especially Kevin - to...
Van Dijk Addresses Waning Confidence After Another Poor Result
After tonight’s 3-2 loss to Arsenal, Liverpool have now dropped points in six of their first eight matches of the Premier League season. As frustrating as the results have been, the performances have often been worse. It’s not the start the Reds would have liked, and it’s falling far short of the lofty expectations they’ve created over the last few years.
