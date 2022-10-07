The teams are the same, but everything else is different. Or at least heightened. Feelings certainly will be, especially with the home team’s anger after last week’s 3-0 smackdown. For others, like for Thiago Silva, emotions will be a bit more complex, as he returns to the place where he made his name in Europe well over a decade ago — and where a young Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was just trying to get his career started at that time.

UEFA ・ 8 HOURS AGO