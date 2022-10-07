ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Bruins' Brad Marchand: Moved to LTIR

Marchand (hip) was shifted to long-term injured reserve Monday, Matt Porter of The Boston Globe reports. Marchand is expected to be out until late November so this is just a cap-related move for the Bruins. The 34-year-old will be back in his usual top-line role once he's healthy and should still provide strong offensive numbers.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Tweaks something at practice

MacKinnon (undisclosed) left Saturday's practice after tweaking something, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports. Coach Jared Bednar believes MacKinnon should be considered day-to-day. He was skating between Artturi Lehkonen and Mikko Rantanen on the top line during the session. MacKinnon also took a puck to the face at practice during the preseason, so it hasn't been an easy training camp for the star center. He still has some time to recover before Opening Night on Oct. 12 against Chicago.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Doesn't practice Saturday

McCollum (ankle) did not practice Saturday, Erin Summers of Bally Sports New Orleans reports. The veteran is still dealing with a lingering ankle issue. He should be considered questionable to play Sunday against the Spurs.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy