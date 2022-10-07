Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Bruins' Brad Marchand: Moved to LTIR
Marchand (hip) was shifted to long-term injured reserve Monday, Matt Porter of The Boston Globe reports. Marchand is expected to be out until late November so this is just a cap-related move for the Bruins. The 34-year-old will be back in his usual top-line role once he's healthy and should still provide strong offensive numbers.
CBS Sports
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Tweaks something at practice
MacKinnon (undisclosed) left Saturday's practice after tweaking something, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports. Coach Jared Bednar believes MacKinnon should be considered day-to-day. He was skating between Artturi Lehkonen and Mikko Rantanen on the top line during the session. MacKinnon also took a puck to the face at practice during the preseason, so it hasn't been an easy training camp for the star center. He still has some time to recover before Opening Night on Oct. 12 against Chicago.
CBS Sports
Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Doesn't practice Saturday
McCollum (ankle) did not practice Saturday, Erin Summers of Bally Sports New Orleans reports. The veteran is still dealing with a lingering ankle issue. He should be considered questionable to play Sunday against the Spurs.
