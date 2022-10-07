ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Americans are taking pumpkin spice sales to new levels

ABCNY
ABCNY
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I0l0i_0iPwFnei00

Americans are going out of the gourds for pumpkin spice.

Data from Nielsen reveals Americans spend about half a billion dollars on pumpkin spice products every year.

From the popularity of Starbucks' pumpkin spice lattes to the annual introduction of new pumpkin-related products, like Hefty's sold-out pumpkin-scented trash bags.

Starbucks alone reportedly sells 20 million pumpkin spice lattes annually.

According to the coffee giant, the highly-favored pumpkin-flavored beverage earned the company its best sales week of all time when the drink was reintroduced to fans on August 30.

"There's no practical reason to put pumpkin in your cup of coffee, to put it on your front stoop, to sweeten it and put it in your pie," said Cindy Ott, a historian, college professor, and the author of 'Pumpkin: The Curious History of an American Icon.' "But those modern-day traditions actually date back to much older traditions of associating the pumpkin with a small family farm. The idyllic kind of small family farm in American life."

The brightly-colored crop seems to hold a special place in the hearts, minds, and wallets of Americans.

ALSO READ | Who is the NYC rooftop jumper? Eyewitness News solves mystery behind viral daredevil stunt

An Emmy award-winning film director caught a sky-high daredevil act in Lower Manhattan on camera and his social media post of it has gone viral. Kemberly Richardson gets to the bottom of this mystery.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Comments / 0

Related
Parade

27 Best Wallets for Women to Elevate Your Accessory Game

Buying a wallet is a very personal purchase because it's something you'll have with you 99 percent of the time. You may be looking for something slim enough to fit in your pants or jacket pocket, or maybe you want something larger to keep in your work bag. No matter what you're looking for a wallet should make your life easier and be easily accessible when you're on the go.
SHOPPING
ABCNY

ABCNY

New York City, NY
124K+
Followers
14K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.

 https://abc7ny.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy