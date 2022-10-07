ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The right to access abortion is on the ballot this November. Judge candidates carefully.

By Sylvia Lazos
Nevada Current
Nevada Current
 4 days ago
The Supreme Court's ruling in the Dobbs case triggered a crisis in Americans’ understanding of the content of protected rights under the Constitution. (Getty Images)

We are living in a time of uncertainty as to the meaning of the US Constitution. It is unprecedented.

Law is a combination of federal and state constitutions, statutes, regulations, and ordinances.  The U.S. Constitution’s supremacy clause (Art VI) establishes that the federal Constitution takes precedence over state laws and even state constitutions. The Supreme Court’s interpretation of the 14 th Amendment has created vast areas where states cannot legislate, and the U.S. Constitution supersedes. The content of individual liberties that fall under the 14 th Amendment due process clause (“no state shall deprive any person of life, liberty or property, without due process of law”) has been broad, and in 100 years, Supreme Court cases have come to protect parental rights to send children to religious schools (Pierce v Society of Sisters), the right to access contraception (Griswold v Connecticut),  and gay marriage (Obergefell v Hodges).

This summer, in Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health , the Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade which protected the right of women to access abortion. This case triggered a crisis in Americans’ understanding of the content of protected rights under the Constitution. According to an August 2022 Pew Research opinion poll , Americans lost confidence in the Supreme Court –  their overall favorable view of the Court declined by 20 points from two years ago. After Dobbs , those surveyed were virtually tied (48-49) in their favorable/unfavorable views of the Court.  Fully 48% do not believe that the Court has done a good job keeping political views out of how the Court decides major cases.

For some, this instability is what they have wanted for a long time. For others it is frustrating and confusing. Count among the frustrated Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, who believed that she could do both: protect the right of women to decide when to have a family and vote with her party for Brett Kavanaugh’s ascension to the U.S. Supreme Court. She extracted assurances from Kavanaugh that he would stick to precedent – a rule that current justices of the Supreme Court will follow decisions made by past majorities of the Court. Respect for precedent promotes rule stability and anchors popular belief that the Court is apolitical. However, in Dobbs , Justice Kavanaugh and his colleagues also changed the rule as to when precedent applies. Thus, we are in a new era in which the Supreme Court will be changing what Americans previously thought was “settled” constitutional law. This 2022-23 term, the Supreme Court is poised to change the rules as to how courts settle electoral disputes, amplify the right to exclude gay men and lesbians based on religious beliefs, and end affirmative action in university admissions.

As Constitutional protections diminish, state legislatures will have more discretion to infringe on individual rights. The federal Constitution that established limits on legislatures’ discretion is steadily being cut back by this new 6-3 Supreme Court majority.

But voters can make a difference. Legislatures’ discretion can be limited — if voters  exercise their power to vote and choose representatives who align with what they think the Constitution should stand for.

Beware of candidates who are trying to confuse. One candidate has suggested that if a federal law were passed regulating abortion, it would be unconstitutional. This is misleading. Dobbs holds that there is no fundamental right to abortion. That leaves legislatures without constitutional limits on what they can do in this area, so Congress and state legislatures can limit, or expand, abortion rights through statute. More specifically, Congress could pass a statute, like those passed by Alabama and Idaho, that completely takes away the right to access abortion, with no exceptions for rape or incest. By contrast, the House during this session has twice passed legislation that would protect access to reproductive care, The Women’s Health Protection Act and Ensuring Access to Abortion Act.  Because of the Constitution’s supremacy clause, federal law will supersede state law. So Nevada’s law protecting access to abortion will be superseded by whatever Congress enacts and a president signs into law..

During the next weeks, candidates who in the past have staked out positions that are now on the wrong side of where voters stand will be re-writing their positions. Some are switching positions almost weekly.. For voters, it will be important to learn where each candidate stands.  It’s more important than ever that voters be informed, and candidates owe it to the voters to be honest and forthright.

The post The right to access abortion is on the ballot this November. Judge candidates carefully. appeared first on Nevada Current .

‘What century are we in?’ Biden asks of University of Idaho ban on abortion counseling

Policy, politics and progressive commentary The federal law prohibiting sex discrimination also bars colleges and universities from denying counseling and other services to abortion patients and contraception to all students—even in states where abortion is now severely restricted, the U.S. Education Department said Tuesday. The guidance, which clarifies the longstanding rules for federal Title IX funding that virtually all colleges and […] The post ‘What century are we in?’ Biden asks of University of Idaho ban on abortion counseling appeared first on Nevada Current.
Nevada candidates hope to help Republicans retake House

Note: This is the first of two stories on the positions of candidates running in Nevada’s three competitive U.S. House seats. The second story will examine positions of the Democratic candidates. Republican congressional candidate Mark Robertson says his top priority is to the limit the federal government, no matter...
States’ chief justices group argues against independent state legislatures ‘theory’

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Calling it “invalid,” a group of influential judges is coming down against a theory that could give state legislatures the authority to set election and redistricting laws without the oversight of state courts. The Conference of Chief Justices, a group made up of the nation’s highest judicial officers, filed a rare amicus brief recently in […] The post States’ chief justices group argues against independent state legislatures ‘theory’ appeared first on Nevada Current.
Sisolak, Lombardo trade barbs over abortion rights and who loves Nevada businesses more

Policy, politics and progressive commentary At what is likely to be the only gubernatorial debate, Republican Joe Lombardo on Sunday stumbled to clarify his seemingly in-conflict positions on abortion rights, saying they are not at risk in Nevada but expressing support for certain restrictions that do not currently exist. The outgoing Clark County sheriff, who is challenging first-term Democratic Gov. […] The post Sisolak, Lombardo trade barbs over abortion rights and who loves Nevada businesses more appeared first on Nevada Current.
Nevada Republican House candidates pan Graham’s abortion ban bill; Laxalt mum

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Two Nevada candidates for Congress Tuesday said they opposed a federal abortion ban bill proposed by South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham. A third Republican in a competitive House seat did not respond to requests for comment, and nor did Republican Senate candidate Adam Laxalt. “If we take back the House and the Senate, I […] The post Nevada Republican House candidates pan Graham’s abortion ban bill; Laxalt mum appeared first on Nevada Current.
Lombardo folds for Trump

Policy, politics and progressive commentary During his debate with Gov. Steve Sisolak last weekend, Republican challenger Joe Lombardo was asked if he thought Donald Trump was a great president. “I wouldn’t use that adjective. I wouldn’t say great,” Lombardo responded. “I’d say he was a sound president.” Later that day, Lombardo’s campaign decided to use that adjective after all. The […] The post Lombardo folds for Trump appeared first on Nevada Current.
House Republicans outline agenda in bid for control in the midterms

Policy, politics and progressive commentary WASHINGTON — U.S. House Republicans gathered inside a warehouse in Southwestern Pennsylvania on Friday to outline the legislation they’d try to enact if voters give them back control of that chamber following the November midterm elections. Speaking from an HVAC factory in Monongahela, about an hour south of Pittsburgh, House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy said […] The post House Republicans outline agenda in bid for control in the midterms appeared first on Nevada Current.
Abortion has Republicans navigating political landmines in search of cover

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Nevada’s top Republican candidates, some endorsed by national anti-abortion rights forces, are eschewing a chance to potentially slash the 24-week limit on terminating pregnancies in Nevada by nine weeks, a position that could confound pro-abortion rights voters energized by the repeal of Roe v. Wade and the prospect of a Republican-controlled Congress.  “I think it […] The post Abortion has Republicans navigating political landmines in search of cover appeared first on Nevada Current.
Federal legislation would regulate anti-abortion centers

The first crisis pregnancy center (CPC) opened its doors in 1967 in Hawaii, after the state legalized abortion. Now there are at least 2,550 operating in the U.S., including at least seven in Nevada. The centers, which are usually operated by or affiliated with religious non-profits, have long avoided regulatory...
Senators want stricter rules to protect privacy of patients seeking abortion services

Policy, politics and progressive commentary The Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization ruling overturning the nearly 50-year precedent of Roe v. Wade and South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham’s introduction of a federal abortion ban bill  both ushered in new legal concerns about the long-sensitive subject of health data privacy.  While the federal government clarified that Health Insurance Portability and […] The post Senators want stricter rules to protect privacy of patients seeking abortion services appeared first on Nevada Current.
Tribal law enforcement boosted under bill proposed by members of Congress from the West

Policy, politics and progressive commentary A bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers re-introduced legislation Thursday to provide more resources for tribal law enforcement, an issue they say has become more urgent as Congress begins to consider how to respond to a July Supreme Court case that complicated state-tribal criminal jurisdiction. The bill, introduced in the House by U.S. Rep. Ruben Gallego […] The post Tribal law enforcement boosted under bill proposed by members of Congress from the West appeared first on Nevada Current.
Chattah, Fiore, and Marchant disgust and demean the entire state

Policy, politics and progressive commentary If Sigal Chattah, Michele Fiore and Jim Marchant had any decency they’d apologize to the people of Nevada and withdraw their candidacies. People who have no business holding public office run for office all the time. Sometimes they even get elected. If Chattah, Fiore, and Marchant were only guilty of being bungling office-shoppers looking for […] The post Chattah, Fiore, and Marchant disgust and demean the entire state appeared first on Nevada Current.
Biden to pardon all federal offenses for simple marijuana possession, review criminalization

Policy, politics and progressive commentary WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Thursday announced executive actions that would pardon thousands of people with prior federal offenses of simple marijuana possession. Biden then called on governors to follow suit with state offenses for simple marijuana possession, saying that “just as no one should be in a Federal prison solely due to the possession of marijuana, […] The post Biden to pardon all federal offenses for simple marijuana possession, review criminalization appeared first on Nevada Current.
Democratic secretary of state candidate warns election denying opponent ‘will tear down the system’

Policy, politics and progressive commentary How do you convince voters to pay attention to the race for secretary of state, a historically mostly low-profile administrative office that oversees how elections are conducted? It’s not merely a theoretical question for several secretary of state candidates in the U.S. this year, who are running against election deniers who want to win the […] The post Democratic secretary of state candidate warns election denying opponent ‘will tear down the system’ appeared first on Nevada Current.
Question 1 would put equal rights into Nevada Constitution

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Nevadans will vote on codifying equal rights in the state constitution this November through Question 1, which will guarantee that people can not be discriminated against based on “race, color, creed, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, age, disability, ancestry, or national origin.” The constitutional amendment originated as Senate Joint Resolution 8 during the […] The post Question 1 would put equal rights into Nevada Constitution appeared first on Nevada Current.
Ad campaign warns Marchant seeks to end early voting, vote by mail

A Democratic Association of Secretaries of State-backed group, which launched a wave of advertisements in battleground states, is investing nearly $6 million in Nevada to prevent Republican secretary of state candidate Jim Marchant, an election denier who has pushed conspiracy theories claiming voter fraud, from becoming the top election official.
Democrats feel pressure to ‘save the republic’ in campaigns to run state election systems

Cisco Aguilar’s first foray into electoral politics has not been an easy one. Aguilar, he Democrat running for Nevada secretary of state against Republican Jim Marchant, a 2020 election denier who has parroted former President Donald Trump’s voter fraud conspiracies, says he lays awake at night worrying about the future of Nevada’s elections, given how much is at stake if he were to lose.
Appointed judge and private attorney vie for District Court seat

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Newly appointed Clark County Judge Ellie Roohani faces attorney Anna Albertson in the  November general election. Gov. Steve Sisolak appointed Roohani to fill the Dept. 11 vacancy left last year by Judge Elizabeth Gonzalez’s departure. Albertson also applied for the appointment.   Roohani is a graduate of UNLV’s Boyd Law School. She worked as a law […] The post Appointed judge and private attorney vie for District Court seat  appeared first on Nevada Current.
Democracy: Use it or lose it

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Republicans, as they continue to call themselves, have good reasons to be against democracy. Their nominee lost the popular vote in five of the last six presidential elections. And yet on two of those five occasions, their candidate ended up in the White House anyway. And the framers of the U.S. Constitution, in an unsavory […] The post Democracy: Use it or lose it appeared first on Nevada Current.
Senate panel advances bill aimed at preventing another Jan. 6

Policy, politics and progressive commentary WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate Rules and Administration Committee on Tuesday passed legislation that would update an 1887 elections law and clarify how electoral votes are certified, with the hopes of averting another attempt to overturn a presidential election. Sens. Amy Klobuchar, a Minnesota Democrat and Roy Blunt, a Missouri Republican, put forth the bill, S. 4573, known […] The post Senate panel advances bill aimed at preventing another Jan. 6 appeared first on Nevada Current.
