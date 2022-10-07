ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Cortez Masto slams Laxalt for inspiring Jan. 6: ‘It is unforgivable’

By April Corbin Girnus
Nevada Current
Nevada Current
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36weTz_0iPwFltG00

The Nevada Association of Public Safety Officers (NAPSO) has endorsed Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto. (Photo: April Corbin Girnus)

Policy, politics and progressive commentary

With poll after poll showing her in a dead heat with Republican Adam Laxalt, Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto went on the offensive Thursday, holding a campaign event to highlight her challenger’s connection to election denialism and the Jan. 6 insurrection that resulted in the deaths of five police officers.

“(Laxalt) has an extreme agenda that he is trying to hide and play safe,” said Cortez Masto, who is considered one of the most vulnerable senators up for reelection this year. “He can’t do it because I’m not going to let him.”

Her remarks come days before Laxalt is scheduled to appear at a rally in Minden, Nev. with former President Donald Trump. As state co-chair of Trump’s reelection campaign in 2020, Laxalt was front and center in Nevada pushing the Big Lie — the false claim that widespread voter fraud occurred and influenced the outcome of elections.

That conspiracy theory “absolutely fueled” the mob that stormed the capital building on Jan. 6, 2021 in hopes of disrupting the procedural process of accepting certified election results from all states, said Cortez Masto, who characterized the event a danger to democracy.

“He’s continuing to do it. Already (he’s) calling out if he loses it’s because there’s wholesale election fraud in this state,” she went on, referring to comments Laxalt has made to conservative media about preparing for election lawsuits early.

“Also then (he’s) going into a rural community that he knows is predominantly conservative and saying, ‘Oh, but your votes are okay. It’s just down in those urban areas.’ He continues to pedal conspiracies and lies. It is dangerous and people see it.”

The Jan. 6 insurrection contributed to the deaths of five capitol police officers and four people in the crowd. One officer, Brian Sicknick, was physically attacked by the mob. Four other officers died by suicide in the days and weeks after. Dozens of other officers were injured.

“He said nothing,” said Cortez Masto of Laxalt. “Five police officers died. And Adam Laxalt said nothing.”

Laxalt, like many Trump-aligned Republicans, laid low publicly in the immediate aftermath of the Jan. 6 insurrection. Laxalt paused from posting on social media for the better half of a year before emerging to promote his annual Basque Fry event, which featured other Trump loyalists.

“Laxalt could not bring himself to show an ounce of remorse for his actions,” said Cortez Masto. “It is unforgivable and Nevada will not forget his actions.”

Laxalt, whose campaign routinely refuses to respond to requests for comment from the Current and other news organizations, told The Associated Press in February of this year that “Democrats and the media are embracing exaggerated and inaccurate accounts of the attack and using them as political weapons.” He referenced a comment House Speaker Nancy Pelosi made wherein she called the insurrection “the darkest day in American history.”

“(It’s) not even close,” he remarked.

Cortez Masto said his silence after the attack made her lose all respect for Laxalt, who, like her, is a former attorney general. Attorneys general are considered the state’s top law enforcement official.

Both Senate candidates have pushed themselves as pro-law enforcement. The Laxalt campaign this week launched an ad highlighting an endorsement by the Public Safety Alliance of Nevada (PSAN), which says it represents more than 10,000 law enforcement officers across 100 state and local unions and groups. Meanwhile, Cortez Masto’s campaign event Thursday highlighted her endorsement from the Nevada Association of Public Safety Officers (NAPSO) and Nevada Law Enforcement Coalition (NLEC), which says it represents thousands of law enforcement officials across 19 different unions.

Several PSAN member organizations were a part of NAPSO in 2016. That year , they endorsed Cortez Masto over Republican Joe Heck.

Numerous polls have Cortez Masto and Laxalt neck and neck among likely voters. Meanwhile, a CNN poll released Thursday found Republicans are far more enthusiastic about voting in the upcoming election than Democrats.

The post Cortez Masto slams Laxalt for inspiring Jan. 6: ‘It is unforgivable’ appeared first on Nevada Current .

Comments / 50

Anonymous patriot
4d ago

they're going to go with this fake narrative forever her Reckless spending is what's destroying nevada, her voting in lockstep with Democrats is what's destroying Nevada. but January 6th and abortion is all they have to hold on to, it's basically like a drowning man reaching for a straw of hay

Reply(2)
20
Douglas Cleveland
3d ago

Catherine Cortez Masto Drug Mule's are on the move Throughout NEVADA , Besure to be checking your children's Trick R Treat Candy's during the Nevada's Birthday ( Halloween Night ) Candy Collection .

Reply
10
Ragnar Lothbrok
3d ago

What's unforgivable is Nasty Masty perpetrating lies in a last ditch effort to save her cash cow, Nevada.

Reply(2)
15
Related
Nevada Current

Lombardo folds for Trump

Policy, politics and progressive commentary During his debate with Gov. Steve Sisolak last weekend, Republican challenger Joe Lombardo was asked if he thought Donald Trump was a great president. “I wouldn’t use that adjective. I wouldn’t say great,” Lombardo responded. “I’d say he was a sound president.” Later that day, Lombardo’s campaign decided to use that adjective after all. The […] The post Lombardo folds for Trump appeared first on Nevada Current.
NEVADA STATE
Nevada Current

Sisolak, Lombardo trade barbs over abortion rights and who loves Nevada businesses more

Policy, politics and progressive commentary At what is likely to be the only gubernatorial debate, Republican Joe Lombardo on Sunday stumbled to clarify his seemingly in-conflict positions on abortion rights, saying they are not at risk in Nevada but expressing support for certain restrictions that do not currently exist. The outgoing Clark County sheriff, who is challenging first-term Democratic Gov. […] The post Sisolak, Lombardo trade barbs over abortion rights and who loves Nevada businesses more appeared first on Nevada Current.
NEVADA STATE
Nevada Current

Chattah, Fiore, and Marchant disgust and demean the entire state

Policy, politics and progressive commentary If Sigal Chattah, Michele Fiore and Jim Marchant had any decency they’d apologize to the people of Nevada and withdraw their candidacies. People who have no business holding public office run for office all the time. Sometimes they even get elected. If Chattah, Fiore, and Marchant were only guilty of being bungling office-shoppers looking for […] The post Chattah, Fiore, and Marchant disgust and demean the entire state appeared first on Nevada Current.
NEVADA STATE
The Independent

Jen Psaki says Trump is handing the Democrats the midterms in first MSNBC appearance: ‘They love to be opposed to him’

Former Biden White House Secretary Jen Psaki made her first appearance as an MSNBC commentator, arguing that Democrats are becoming increasingly engaged in the midterms the more former President Donald Trump inserts himself into the race. Ms Psaki appeared on Alex Wagner Tonight on Tuesday, with Ms Wagner saying that...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
City
Minden, NV
Local
Nevada Government
Washington Examiner

Arizona and Nevada voters believe they would be better off with GOP winning Congress: Poll

Voters in Arizona and Nevada believe they would be better off with Republicans taking control of Congress in the midterm elections, a new poll indicates. In both Arizona and Nevada, 47% of likely voters believe they would be better off should the Republicans win control of Congress, whereas only 40% and 36%, respectively, believe they would be worse off, according to a new poll released by CNN on Thursday.
ARIZONA STATE
The Hill

Lujan Grisham leads in New Mexico governor’s race: poll

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham (D) is leading Republican contender Mark Ronchetti by 5 percentage points in New Mexico’s gubernatorial race, according to a new Emerson College Polling-The Hill survey released on Wednesday. The poll of likely voters in New Mexico shows Grisham receiving 48 percent support compared to Ronchetti’s...
ELECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Adam Laxalt
Person
Donald Trump
Washington Examiner

Texas Gov. Abbott pulling away from O’Rourke thanks to abortion and border

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is pulling away from Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke, aided by the support of Hispanics and the state’s opposition to abortion. In the latest Emerson College/the Hill survey, the abortion issue — recently supercharged by the U.S. Supreme Court’s move to strike down Roe v. Wade — appeared to be helping the Republican governor.
TEXAS STATE
Nevada Current

At Nevada rally, Trump brags about size of crowd on January 6

Policy, politics and progressive commentary During a visit to rural Nevada on Saturday, former President Donald Trump painted a picture of Las Vegas and other American cities as “drenched in the blood of innocent victims,” and boasted that “the largest crowd I’ve ever seen” was January 6. With less than five weeks to go before the 2022 midterm elections, Trump […] The post At Nevada rally, Trump brags about size of crowd on January 6 appeared first on Nevada Current.
NEVADA STATE
Nevada Current

Abortion has Republicans navigating political landmines in search of cover

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Nevada’s top Republican candidates, some endorsed by national anti-abortion rights forces, are eschewing a chance to potentially slash the 24-week limit on terminating pregnancies in Nevada by nine weeks, a position that could confound pro-abortion rights voters energized by the repeal of Roe v. Wade and the prospect of a Republican-controlled Congress.  “I think it […] The post Abortion has Republicans navigating political landmines in search of cover appeared first on Nevada Current.
NEVADA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawsuits#Democrats#Republicans#Democratic
Nevada Current

Democrats feel pressure to ‘save the republic’ in campaigns to run state election systems

Cisco Aguilar’s first foray into electoral politics has not been an easy one. Aguilar, he Democrat running for Nevada secretary of state against Republican Jim Marchant, a 2020 election denier who has parroted former President Donald Trump’s voter fraud conspiracies, says he lays awake at night worrying about the future of Nevada’s elections, given how much is at stake if he were to lose.
NEVADA STATE
Nevada Current

Democratic secretary of state candidate warns election denying opponent ‘will tear down the system’

Policy, politics and progressive commentary How do you convince voters to pay attention to the race for secretary of state, a historically mostly low-profile administrative office that oversees how elections are conducted? It’s not merely a theoretical question for several secretary of state candidates in the U.S. this year, who are running against election deniers who want to win the […] The post Democratic secretary of state candidate warns election denying opponent ‘will tear down the system’ appeared first on Nevada Current.
NEVADA STATE
Nevada Current

How to get away with torture, insurrection, you name it

Policy, politics and progressive commentary The U.S. House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection intends to hold another public hearing, likely the last before it releases its official report. The hearing had been scheduled for Sept. 28, 2022 but was postponed because of Hurricane Ian. Through earlier hearings this past summer, the committee has shown how former President […] The post How to get away with torture, insurrection, you name it appeared first on Nevada Current.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Nevada Current

Federal legislation would regulate anti-abortion centers

The first crisis pregnancy center (CPC) opened its doors in 1967 in Hawaii, after the state legalized abortion. Now there are at least 2,550 operating in the U.S., including at least seven in Nevada. The centers, which are usually operated by or affiliated with religious non-profits, have long avoided regulatory...
NEVADA STATE
Nevada Current

Democracy: Use it or lose it

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Republicans, as they continue to call themselves, have good reasons to be against democracy. Their nominee lost the popular vote in five of the last six presidential elections. And yet on two of those five occasions, their candidate ended up in the White House anyway. And the framers of the U.S. Constitution, in an unsavory […] The post Democracy: Use it or lose it appeared first on Nevada Current.
ELECTIONS
Nevada Current

Nevada candidates hope to help Republicans retake House

Note: This is the first of two stories on the positions of candidates running in Nevada’s three competitive U.S. House seats. The second story will examine positions of the Democratic candidates. Republican congressional candidate Mark Robertson says his top priority is to the limit the federal government, no matter...
Nevada Current

Groups shift to registering, turning out young voters through issues like climate crisis

Policy, politics and progressive commentary While polls show economic issues and particularly inflation are top of mind for likely voters, some groups are hopeful that political messaging focused on climate issues will help drive first-time voters — especially young ones – to the polls. On Tuesday, as part of National Voter Registration Day, the Nevada Conservation League and Chispa held […] The post Groups shift to registering, turning out young voters through issues like climate crisis appeared first on Nevada Current.
NEVADA STATE
Nevada Current

Nevada Current

2K+
Followers
996
Post
380K+
Views
ABOUT

Nevada Current is a nonprofit online source of political and policy news and commentary. We seek to demonstrate how policies, institutions and systems make life harder for Nevadans than it needs to be; document how things got that way, and; explore what it might take to fix them. The Current is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Current retains editorial independence.

 https://www.nevadacurrent.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy