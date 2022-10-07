ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Leaves turning colors later this fall in Southern Colorado

By Maggie Bryan
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uFmnz_0iPwFcwj00

It's that time of year for Coloradans and out-of-staters to enjoy the changing leaves and scenery we have here in Southern Colorado.

After extended summer heat, the timeline for fall colors is a bit different this year. Linda Groat, the program coordinator for Mueller State Park said this year is unusual for the changing colors because of the lingering warm weather through September.

"We didn't get any sudden or deep cold snaps, so we just had a lingering warm, late summer, which was really nice. That's allowing the colors to change slowly and they'll continue for another couple of weeks slowly," Groat said.

The leaves in Colorado Springs are starting to turn, but the farther south you go, the more vibrant those colors are right now. Groat said this weekend and possibly next weekend will be primetime for leaf-peeping, as the park reaches its busiest time of the year.

Colleen Fillion and her husband make the trip from Monument every year to camp at the park. Like many others, this is one of their last trips before stowing away for the winter.

"I love the color of the leaves. I love the feel of the air. Just the lighting when the sun comes in this time of year. Yeah, it's my favorite. Fall is my favorite time of year," Fillion said.

Park officials also said now is primetime for seeing wildlife in the park, but to make sure to keep your space if they cross your path.

"The deer and elk are getting ready for their breeding season, the bears are eating like crazy trying to get ready for their long winter sleep. So the animals are really active," Groat said.

Groat said the leaves will continue to turn on trees until the first wave of really cold temperatures, snow, or rain.

"That can shut it off really quickly and make the leaves just quit and fall off and be done. And then we have winter," she said.

If you have plans to go leaf peeping this weekend, Colorado Parks and Wildlife ask visitors to stick to trails and only park in designated parking areas to avoid damaging vegetation.

KOAA
The average dates for peak fall color viewing in Colorado.

For more information on the best places to enjoy the changing fall colors, you can check out Meteorologist Sam Schreier's Fall Color Guide.
_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5 , download and start watching.

Comments / 0

Related
OutThere Colorado

Hunter impaled by arrow while traveling off-trail in Colorado

A hunter was impaled by a lost arrow last week while traveling off-trail in Routt County, according to officials from Route County Search and Rescue (RCSAR). The incident occurred in the South Fork of Mad Creek, about 8 miles north of Steamboat Springs. The hunter reportedly walked into an arrow that officials believe was released earlier in the archery hunting season.
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
K99

Don’t Let the Name Trick You, This Plant is Unwanted in Colorado

Although Tree of Heaven is a nice-sounding name, this invasive plant is anything but glorious - especially to Coloradans. Tree of Heaven is a noxious plant that can destroy entire ecosystems once it spreads to an area. The wind-born seeds make it easily spreadable, as well as suckers from mature trees. Once established, the plant releases chemicals through its roots that can inhibit other vegetation from growing around it.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
State
Colorado State
Colorado Springs, CO
Government
City
Monument, CO
Local
Colorado Government
The Denver Gazette

A 'wildlife soap opera': Inside the quintessential Colorado experience of the elk rut

ESTES PARK • In an aspen-lined meadow crowned by the regal peaks of Rocky Mountain National Park, a bull elk raises his snout to the setting sun. It’s a tell-tale sign of the sound Coloradans long for this time of year, when one of the state’s most iconic beasts is most active in one of the most iconic landscapes. “Here comes a bugle,” says Bruce Marshall, among a large audience admiring from the road, phone at the ready. ...
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fall Colors#State Of Colorado#Bears#Coloradans#Mueller State Park
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Colorado

If you live in Colorado or you wish to travel there soon and you are looking for new places where you can enjoy amazing food then definitely check out this list of four fantastic steakhouses in Colorado that are well-known for their impeccable service and for their truly delicious steaks, paired with amazing atmosphere every day of the week.
COLORADO STATE
KKTV

Protests in Colorado over Columbus Day celebration in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - The controversial celebration of Christopher Columbus Day returns to Pueblo amid concern over rising tensions between supporters and protesters of the holiday. Observed annually at the Christopher Columbus Piazza on Abriendo Avenue, the event has become less a celebration of the Italian explorer that’s credited with...
PUEBLO, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Another Colorado Classic Has Closed For Good After 57 Years

Another classic local Colorado business has said goodbye after almost six decades in business. What's the reason for yet another Colorado favorite closing its doors?. The sad emojis are flying in messages all around our state because we're about to lose another long-time business in Colorado. Sadly, it's become a trend not just in Colorado, but across the country. Local favorites closing up shop and locking the doors for good. Some of it can be blamed on the pandemic, right?
95 Rock KKNN

You’ll Never Guess Which Town this Colorado Mansion is in

A home for sale in Colorado is nothing short of amazing. It's quite literally a mansion, is 12,000 square feet in area and currently carries a price tag of nearly $8 million. You'd probably expect to find a massive home like this in one of the ritzy Colorado ski towns like Aspen or Vail, or maybe nestled between Jerry Seinfeld and Oprah's mansions in Telluride, but it will likely surprise to you know that all 12,000 square feet of stone columns, extraordinary architecture, and elegance are located in the town of Pueblo, Colorado.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Large homeless camp fire reported in Stratmoor Hills area of Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Crews with the Stratmoor Hills Fire Department responded to a large fire at a homeless camp northeast of Fort Carson Gate 3. KRDO Crews responded to the area of Fairway South and Greensboro South, just after 1:45 a.m. Monday. This is just east of Stratmoor Hills Elementary School on the The post Large homeless camp fire reported in Stratmoor Hills area of Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

100-foot-long mural shows history of Pueblo’s oldest hospital

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The community is being invited to see a 100-foot-long mural completed along the Arkansas River Levee that details the 140-year history of Pueblo’s oldest medical institution, Saint Mary-Corwin Hospital. Pueblo-based muralist, Shannon Palmer, better known as ‘deadhand,’ finished her largest mural to date and is inviting the community to see the mural’s […]
PUEBLO, CO
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Colorado Springs, Colorado news and weather from KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy