NYC sanitation worker charged in Brooklyn crash

Driver Kyle Brown, 34, was charged with failure to yield and failure to exercise good care for the Thursday morning crash in Bensonhurst. Theodore Parisienne/New York Daily News/TNS

A city garbage hauler who hit and seriously injured an 81-year-old woman with his truck as she crossed a Brooklyn street has been arrested, police said Friday.

Kyle Brown, 34, was charged with failure to yield and failure to exercise good care for the Thursday morning crash in Bensonhurst.

Brown was making his rounds with his white garbage truck at 8:30 a.m. when he made a left turn from 85th St. onto 15th Ave., police said.

As he made the turn he struck the woman as she crossed 15th Ave.

The senior citizen suffered severe injuries to her legs and was taken to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn, where she remained in critical condition Friday.

Brown’s arraignment in Brooklyn Criminal Court was pending.

The accident was one of a handful of bloody traffic crashes throughout the city Thursday that included an 18-wheeler mowing down a man in Midtown , and an NYPD police cruiser slamming into a group of people on a Bronx street corner .