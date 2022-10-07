ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

NYC sanitation worker charged in Brooklyn crash

By Thomas Tracy, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Nhrru_0iPwFViW00
Driver Kyle Brown, 34, was charged with failure to yield and failure to exercise good care for the Thursday morning crash in Bensonhurst. Theodore Parisienne/New York Daily News/TNS

A city garbage hauler who hit and seriously injured an 81-year-old woman with his truck as she crossed a Brooklyn street has been arrested, police said Friday.

Kyle Brown, 34, was charged with failure to yield and failure to exercise good care for the Thursday morning crash in Bensonhurst.

Brown was making his rounds with his white garbage truck at 8:30 a.m. when he made a left turn from 85th St. onto 15th Ave., police said.

As he made the turn he struck the woman as she crossed 15th Ave.

The senior citizen suffered severe injuries to her legs and was taken to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn, where she remained in critical condition Friday.

Brown’s arraignment in Brooklyn Criminal Court was pending.

The accident was one of a handful of bloody traffic crashes throughout the city Thursday that included an 18-wheeler mowing down a man in Midtown , and an NYPD police cruiser slamming into a group of people on a Bronx street corner .

Comments / 11

E Pluribus Unum
4d ago

That's not going to stick just a little show that's why it's called an accident. Anyway, I'm glad God gave this elderly woman strength to survive God bless and a speedy recovery ma'am!

Geraldine Busby
3d ago

I read where the lady is doing well thank God. I still dont know why the worker was arrested he was turning and she was probably in his blind spot. I pray for the driver and the woman.

Christina Shaw
4d ago

I truly hope this woman will heal from her injuries. That had to be so scary for I can't even imagine.🙏 on the other hand I have witnessed these sanitation drivers going up streets the wrong way going down streets the wrong way making turns on red lights like they have the right too. They have to realize what they are driving it's not like it's a smart car. Pay attention!

