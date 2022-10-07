ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belton, TX

Comments / 0

Related
B106

Top 9 Side Jobs You Need To Hop On Now in Killeen, Texas

Hey Temple, Killeen, and everywhere in between! Listen, my name is K-Lew and I am new to Killeen, Texas. I am a wife, a mother, and I wear every other hat of a professional you can think of just like you. After a ton of searching, I found the perfect fit here at Townsquare Media, but during my journey, I considered a number of side gigs to help me get by, and I actually kept a couple of them. Today, I thought I'd share them with you.
KILLEEN, TX
KCEN

Human remains discovered in Bell County

TEMPLE, Texas — The Belton Police Department shared sad news today, reporting that they had discovered human remains in the Temple area. According to the department, a vehicle was found in the 3300 block of North 3rd St. in Temple which was registered to a man named Kenneth Corwin, who has been missing since Sept. 16.
TEMPLE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Waco, TX
City
Belton, TX
City
Killeen, TX
Local
Texas Education
Belton, TX
Education
KWTX

Baylor MBB forward inspires at Hoops for Hope banquet

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Baylor fan favorite, Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua, spoke at the annual Hoops for Hope assist banquet Monday night. Hoops for Hope is an organization that shares the game of basketball with kids all around the world. The theme of the banquet was overcoming. Tchatchoua shared his...
WACO, TX
KCEN

Waco Fire: Struck gas line on Richter Drive

WACO, Texas — Editor's Note | The videos above and below are previous segments on hazmat situations in Central Texas. The Waco Fire Department's hazmat team is on the scene of a struck natural gas line in the 2300 Block of Richter Drive. Waco Fire and the HazMat Team...
fox44news.com

Waco Fire Department Responds to Large Commercial Fire

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Waco Fire Department responded to a large business fire at the 8000 Block of Imperial Drive. The fire was located near businesses Howmet Fastening Systems, VanTran Transformers, and SSG. A call came in around 6:43 p.m. from Sun Bright Paper Recycling. The Waco...
WACO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus High School#Linus K12#Temple High School#Lorena Elementary School#Miniya#Connally High School
KWTX

Investigation underway after human remains found in Temple

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities are working to identify human remains found in Temple on Monday, Oct. 10. The Belton Police Department said a vehicle registered to Kenneth Corwin, 39, of Belton, was located in the 3300 block of North 3rd Street in Temple. A search of the area...
TEMPLE, TX
KWTX

San Antonio suspect arrested in Waco

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A San Antonio double homicide suspect has been arrested in Waco. Authorities on Sept. 13 were made aware of his location after a report of him being at a relative’s home in Waco. Hollywood Park Police Department detectives along with suspect’s mother were was able...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Iron man coming means some road closures

Waco, Tx (Fox44) – Ironman and Ironman 70.3 are coming back to Waco on October 15th & 16th with two triathlon races. Athletes from all over the country will journey down the Brazos River and travel through the Texas countryside of rural Waco. Because of the extensive journey, these athletes will be taking, there will be impacts on traffic along certain roadways.
WACO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
WacoTrib.com

Fire at Sunbright Paper Recycling closes parts of industrial district

A large industrial fire Monday evening caused closures on parts of Imperial Drive and Texas Central Parkway and damaged the hub of Sunbright Paper Recycling, the city of Waco’s main recycling partner. The Waco Fire Department responded at 6:45 p.m. to the industrial fire at the facility at 701...
WACO, TX
KWTX

Four injured in head-on collision on US 77 in Milam County

MILAM COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Four people, including a 7-year-old girl, were injured in a head-on collision Sunday morning on US 77 Sunday morning. The collision was reported at about 10 a.m. at US 77 and Norwood Circle on Oct. 9. Texas DPS Troopers said an investigation revealed a 34-year-old...
MILAM COUNTY, TX
KWTX

‘He didn’t deserve that’: Family mourns loss of teen murdered in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The family of the 14-year-old teen shot and killed on Sunday in Killeen is Davarian Lawrence, his family confirmed to KWTX. The Killeen Police Department did not release the victim’s name due to his age. KWTX News 10 previously reported that officers found Lawrence with a gunshot wound on Evergreen drive. Officials later pronounced him dead at the scene about an hour later around 7:15 a.m.
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

Texas DPS: unsafe U-turn causes collision on US-190 near Kempner

KEMPNER, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety troopers are investigating a crash blamed on an unsafe U-turn. DPS Troopers responded to the collision involving two vehicles at around 10 a.m. on Oct. 7 on US 190, five miles west of Kempner. A 1994 Ford Ranger pick-up operated...
KEMPNER, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy