Here’s what’s on the November 2022 ballot in Ann Arbor, Washtenaw County
ANN ARBOR, MI — Voters across Washtenaw County have a long list of races and ballot proposals to decide Nov. 8. In Ann Arbor, voters will decide a city climate-action tax proposal, the mayor’s race and a City Council race in Ward 5, among other races and ballot proposals.
Democrat Neeley challenged by Republican Butler in state House District 70 race
FLINT, MI -- Redistricting put all of the city of Flint in a single district in the Michigan House of Representatives, setting up the Nov. 8 election between Democrat state Rep. Cynthia Neeley and Republican Tim Butler. Neeley is serving her first full term in state House, representing the 34th...
Democrat Cherry faces Republican Gardner in race for Michigan Senate in District 27
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- A member of the Michigan House of Representatives faces an Army combat veteran in the race for Michigan Senate in District 27 on Nov. 8. State Rep. John D. Cherry, D-Flint, faces Republican Aaron R. Gardner in the contest after each won primary elections in August.
Poll: Where Macomb County voters stand on Whitmer vs. Dixon, Trump, abortion proposal, Biden
A new WDIV/Detroit news survey asked Macomb County voters about where they stand on key races and issues ahead of the November election. The new WDIV/Detroit News survey polled likely voters in the 10th district, a newly drawn district that includes a large portion of Macomb County, including Fraser, Shelby Township, Clinton Township, Warren, Roseville and St. Clair Shores.
Childress, Couch, Martus each seek first term in state House District 69 race
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- There will be a learning curve regardless of who wins the race to represent most of western Genesee County in the Michigan House of Representatives. Candidates Adam Blake Childress (Libertarian), Jesse Couch (Republican) and Jasper Ryan Martus (Democrat) are each seeking a first term in the new 69th District, which was redrawn following the 2020 census.
Buick City redevelopment plan calls for $17M from taxpayers
FLINT, MI -- Flint, Genesee County and the state of Michigan would spend a combined $17 million in public funds to help redevelop the historic Buick City site as a massive industrial park, according to a proposal that the county Board of Commissioners could act on this week. Ashley Capital,...
How students can vote at University of Michigan, Eastern Michigan and MSU on Election Day
In four weeks, Michigan residents will decide a series of local and statewide elections. That means a lot of registration and voting options for students of University of Michigan, Eastern Michigan University and Michigan State University. The three public universities have each released guidance on how to register to vote...
Ann Arbor offers 5-year outlook on how climate tax could change the city
ANN ARBOR, MI — If Ann Arbor voters say yes to a new 20-year tax on Nov. 8, city officials plan to quickly start putting the money to use on climate-action initiatives. From protected bike lanes to large solar arrays, the new millage could fund many projects.
Meet the 5 candidates vying for 2 seats on the Jackson School Board
JACKSON, MI - Voters will choose between five candidates to fill two seats on the Jackson Public Schools Board of Education in November. Voters will elect two new board members, with longtime board members Cheryl Simonetti and Erin White opting not to run for another six-year term. The five candidates...
Hillsdale GOP video tells Whitmer, Nessel and Benson that ‘God’s Gonna Cut You Down’
Hillsdale County GOP video posted by Michigan GOP Co-Chair Meshawn Maddock, Oct. 6, 2022 | Facebook screenshot. A video being amplified by Michigan Republican Party Co-chair Meshawn Maddock is drawing notice for its threatening language. The 90-second video, posted last week on the Facebook page for the Hillsdale County Republican...
Carvana dismisses MI's demand to cease operations, calls regulations 'outdated'
"Everything was flawless. Did all my paperwork, got my check, and I'm done," said Kim Jermanus as she left Carvana in Novi Monday after selling the used car retailer a vehicle.
After latest fatal jump, Ann Arbor mulls better barriers on parking decks
ANN ARBOR, MI — Standing before City Council this past week, Ann Arbor resident Peter Eckstein recalled speaking out five years ago about the urgent need to erect barriers at downtown parking decks to check “an ongoing epidemic of suicides.”. The Downtown Development Authority, which manages the city-owned...
Dexter to host information session on $8.4M public safety facility bond proposal
DEXTER, MI - This November, Dexter voters will decide the fate of an $8.4-million bond proposal funding the renovation or replacement of its 1950s-era fire station. To give them a chance to learn more about that choice, officials are hosting a public information session for residents. The meeting will take...
Whitmer signs election law changes including ballot preprocessing
Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed into law Friday legislation that would allow Michigan's election officials to carry out the initial steps of processing absentee ballots before Election Day without counting any votes. But some clerks say that the proposal that emerged from negotiations between Whitmer and GOP state lawmakers won't help them handle the large volume of absentee ballots on Election Day and expedite election night returns.
Four incumbents look for reelection on Grand Blanc Board of Education
GRAND BLANC, MI – Four incumbents on the Grand Blanc Board of Education are seeking reelection in the upcoming general election. There are four seats on the Grand Blanc up for grabs in the Nov. 8 election. Meredith Anderson, Susan Kish, Yasmeen Youngs and Ryan Yelen are all seeking...
Ann Arbor renters applaud new law, but landlords aren’t celebrating
ANN ARBOR, MI — The passage of Ann Arbor’s new right-to-renew law drew applause from renters in the City Council chambers this week. But one group isn’t applauding the move: the Washtenaw Area Apartment Association, a landlord group arguing city officials are bending to the wishes of a small, vocal cohort of University of Michigan graduate students who lobbied for the law.
Will Washtenaw County board stay all-Democrat? Here are the races in all 9 districts
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Democrats have filled all nine seats on Washtenaw County’s top governing body since a 2018 blue wave, though candidates in some predominately rural districts won by close margins during the past election two cycles. Will 2022 be the same story for the county board of...
Ann Arbor’s new curbless-design State Street opens to traffic
ANN ARBOR, MI — Downtown Ann Arbor’s first curbless street is now open to vehicle traffic. As the first phase of a major State Street redesign and rebuild winds down, the Downtown Development Authority announced the street’s reopening Saturday, Oct. 8, after four months of construction. Crews...
Dixon says she did not vote to legalize marijuana in Michigan in 2018
Following President Joe Biden’s announcement this week he will pardon people convicted of federal marijuana possession, Michigan GOP gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon said she is not familiar enough with the action to offer an opinion. But she did tell reporters after a Rochester Hills “Ask me anything” town hall Friday evening that she did not […] The post Dixon says she did not vote to legalize marijuana in Michigan in 2018 appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Thank you, Livingston GOP, for getting involved in our non-partisan school board elections
Livingston County’s hottest elections are for school board. We’ve got slates of candidates trying to outdo each other in races that answer the question: WTF? This election has everything: stealthy candidates; culture warriors; crazy family drama; wannabe library censors; and O-My-Mommas — it’s the thing when moms scream so loud you can’t make out the words, but you know they’re spouting a heaping pile of scary sass.
