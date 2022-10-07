ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ravens vs. Bengals staff picks: Who will win Sunday’s Week 5 game in Baltimore?

By Baltimore Sun staff, Baltimore Sun
 4 days ago
Ravens safety Chuck Clark, left, and cornerback Marlon Humphrey, center, fail to stop Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase on a long touchdown catch on Oct. 24, 2021. Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun/TNS

Here’s how The Baltimore Sun sports staff views the outcome of Sunday night’s Week 5 game between the Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore:

Jonas Shaffer, reporter

Bengals 23, Ravens 20: Cincinnati has allowed just one touchdown since it gave up 14 points in the first quarter of a Week 2 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Even without star tackle D.J. Reader, this is a defense that can frustrate Lamar Jackson — especially if Rashod Bateman isn’t available. The Ravens match up well with the Bengals’ wide receiver trio, but Joe Burrow generally avoids the kind of turnovers this defense needs to change games.

Mike Preston, columnist

Bengals 31, Ravens 28: Until the Ravens prove they can hold a lead and lock down a high-powered offense, I’ll take the team with Joe Burrow at quarterback and receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins on the outside and tight end Hayden Hurst in the middle. The Ravens have little speed at the cornerback position.

Childs Walker, reporter

Ravens 30, Bengals 26: The Ravens have outplayed the Bengals through four games but have only a 2-2 record to show for it. Can their defense be trusted to make a late stand against Joe Burrow if the game is close? Can their offensive line give Lamar Jackson time to work against a defense that beat him up last season? This would be an easier call if the Ravens were not again facing injury questions at key spots, but Jackson’s legs will be their salvation in another close game.

Ryan McFadden, reporter

Ravens 30, Bengals 27: Even though the Ravens are 2-2 and have lost two heartbreakers in the Bank, they have been a better team than the Bengals thus far. The secondary is going to have a tough time containing the Bengals’ wide receivers, but Jackson will make enough plays to allow the Ravens to edge this game out on Sunday night. The Ravens can’t lose three straight games at home to start the season, right?

C.J. Doon, editor

Ravens 33, Bengals 30: Three years ago, the Ravens entered a Week 5 matchup against an AFC North rival reeling from an embarrassing home loss. They beat the Steelers, 23-20, in overtime to kick-start a 12-game winning streak. I’m not expecting such a dramatic turnaround this time around, but I do expect another hard-fought win that breathes some life into a frustrating season. Lamar Jackson and Co. won’t be denied, even if the defense struggles to get stops.

Tim Schwartz, editor

Ravens 27, Bengals 24: The Ravens are desperate for a home win, and there’s no better time to show they’re still one of the AFC’s best than Sunday night in front of a national audience against a team that crushed them twice last season. The Bengals are trending in the right direction as quarterback Joe Burrow grows more comfortable after his appendix ruptured, which prompted surgery and forced him to sit out the preseason. The Ravens’ secondary, which has proven unable to stop the pass, will need to figure out how to limit Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, but I expect Baltimore to feed off its home crowd and for John Harbaugh to right the ship while Lamar Jackson does more Lamar Jackson things. Justin Tucker will make a few big kicks, and all will be well again at The Castle.

