Homecoming vs. Kansas Set for 11 AM Kickoff on ESPN or ESPN2
What could (should?) be a matchup of ranked teams next weekend, October 22, in Waco, Texas will kickoff at 11 AM on either ESPN or ESPN2, according to today’s release from the Big 12 Conference. From a tweet about it:. This looks like a fairly evenly distributed set of...
DBR: Tuesday, October 11th, 2022
Architectural Digest ranked the 53 prettiest college campuses, and Baylor made #14 on the list. To add icing on the cake, Baylor is the only Big 12 school to be recognized on the list. Men’s Basketball Announces Media Day Representatives. Next Wednesday is Big 12 Media Day for men’s...
Sit Down With Tweety Carter: Baylor MBB Director Of Player Development
This is the first of hopefully many sit downs with members of the Baylor MBB team we will be doing at ODB. Our goal for these discussions is to highlight the person, the team, and their story as a way for Baylor Nation to get to know the men that make up our Men’s Basketball program. These will be very light on the X’s and O’s and quite frankly that is intentional. There is a ton of content coming from ODB that will focus on what goes on between the lines, we hope that you enjoy this as an opportunity to take a step back and learn about these incredible men as people not only players and coaches.
Baylor Opens as 3-Point Favorite over West Virginia on Thursday Night in Morgantown
The Baylor Bears take the field on Thursday night at 6 PM CT, and Vegas has the Bears as a very slight favorite on the road in what should be a pretty crazy atmosphere (because they all are in Morgantown). From CircaSports:. This is consistent with VegasInsider.com, which has just...
