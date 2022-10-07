In a surprise move for a streaming service that spent $450 million to get the rights to the movie (and at least one additional sequel), Netflix has decided to give Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery a small theatrical run. And by “small,” we mean “bigger than these things usually get, but still not very big.” This comes from Deadline, which says Netflix has worked out a deal with AMC, Regal, and Cinemark that will put the movie in 600 theaters from November 23-29—so one week, give or take—at which point it will be gone until it hits Netflix on December 23. That’s assuming that theaters don’t just decide to hold onto it because it’s doing well, which is apparently still a possibility.

