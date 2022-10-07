Read full article on original website
ohmymag.co.uk
Netflix's new releases in October: Here are 4 movies you shouldn't miss
It’s that time of the year again. Spooky season is officially here as we crawl into the second week of October. With shorter days, longer nights, and not to mention Halloween coming up, there is a lot of eeriness in the air. And Netflix is here to add to the general spookiness of the season.
8 new releases hit Netflix today – here’s what you should watch
An adaptation of a Stephen King story. A reality game show, a documentary about the Thai cave survivors, and a glam- and glitz-filled reality series about Asian and Asian-American friends living the high life in Los Angeles. For those of you keen to find something new to binge, these and more titles are among the new Netflix releases debuting on the streaming giant today, and we’ve got all the details below.
New Netflix releases: 6 movies and shows everyone will be talking about next week
One of the most anticipated Netflix releases of the year — Blonde, in which Ana de Armas gives a career-best performance as Marilyn Monroe — hits the streamer next week, following an initial and limited theatrical run. This one is noteworthy for so many reasons, not the least of which are that it has Oscar bait all over it; it will also be Netflix’s first movie rated NC-17; and Ana has once again shape-shifted, chameleon-like, into a role that will no doubt leave many viewers’ mouth agape and in awe.
22 movies and shows leave Netflix this week – watch these while you can
The end of the month is upon us, which means a few different things for Netflix fans eager to stream the newest hits on the service like the just-released movie Blonde and hit TV series like Ryan Murphy’s Dahmer. Content like those titles, of course, is constantly being added to the incomprehensibly large library of shows and movies that already exists for the streamer’s subscribers to binge. But plenty of titles are also leaving Netflix, too — and in short order.
wegotthiscovered.com
A sexy shoot ’em up that critics couldn’t stand pulls the trigger on Netflix
Luc Besson often tends to favor style over substance, and while it’s worked out pretty well for the prolific writer, director, and producer on a commercial level, a lot of his output tends to leave critics cold. 2019’s Anna remains his last feature from behind the camera, and it sums up the filmmaker’s sensibilities in a nutshell.
CNET
You Don't Need Every Streaming Service in October. Cancel These
Summer is officially behind us, and many of you may have Halloween on the brain. Though Netflix dropped its annual Netflix and Chills list in September, arrivals like The Watcher and two disturbing Jeffrey Dahmer series may not entice you to stick with the streamer this month. You don't have to binge on horror movies to be entertained in October -- but keep in mind Michael Myers shows up on Peacock.
Polygon
Guillermo del Toro’s Netflix horror anthology looks like the best of monsters and murder
Guillermo del Toro’s highly anticipated horror anthology series finally has a release date. Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities is coming out on Oct. 25, just in time for Halloween. Additionally, Netflix released a new trailer teasing more of the collection to fans on Friday. The anthology will...
17 more Netflix releases are coming this week – here’s the full list (Sep 21-24)
Back in 2013, a movie from one of my favorite directors (Sofia Coppola) hit theaters — The Bling Ring, starring Emma Watson, dramatizing the exploits of a group of celebrity-obsessed teenagers who broke into the luxe Hollywood pads of stars like Paris Hilton and Orlando Bloom. Netflix, meanwhile, has just debuted its own 3-episode limited series that brings a documentary perspective to the same events, with The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist joining more than a dozen other new Netflix releases this week.
ComicBook
Beloved Dwayne Johnson Movie Lands on Netflix Top 10
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson on any kind of charts should come as no surprise at this point. The WWE legend-turned-Hollywood megastar has cemented himself as one of the most popular actors in the eyes of fans. He's proven to be especially popular on Netflix, where several of his films have leaped onto the streamer's Top 10 lists soon after arriving. That goes for new original films as well as some of Johnson's past adventures.
wegotthiscovered.com
A cursed blockbuster that went $100 million over budget but somehow didn’t suck saves the day on streaming
Any conversation about what could be named as the single most tortured production ever mounted simply wouldn’t be complete without a mention of Marc Forster’s World War Z, which seemed to fall into some kind of trouble at every turn. Looking back at everything the cast and crew...
Popculture
Best Horror Movies on Netflix
Spooky season is upon us, and as the days grow shorter and the nights grow longer, it's the perfect time to settle down inside under the covers with a horror movie. As the countdown to Halloween 2022 begins, horror movie viewing season is underway, and Netflix is packed to the brim with an impressive horror catalogue sure to conjure up more than just a few screams.
A.V. Club
Netflix will give Glass Onion a limited theatrical release at the end of November
In a surprise move for a streaming service that spent $450 million to get the rights to the movie (and at least one additional sequel), Netflix has decided to give Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery a small theatrical run. And by “small,” we mean “bigger than these things usually get, but still not very big.” This comes from Deadline, which says Netflix has worked out a deal with AMC, Regal, and Cinemark that will put the movie in 600 theaters from November 23-29—so one week, give or take—at which point it will be gone until it hits Netflix on December 23. That’s assuming that theaters don’t just decide to hold onto it because it’s doing well, which is apparently still a possibility.
AdWeek
Why You’re About to Pay More for Hulu
Next Monday, Hulu will be hiking its rates. As first announced in August, the price increase means subscribers will be paying $7.99 per month with ads and $14.99 per month without ads. There won’t be any pricing changes for the Disney Bundle, which includes Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+. When...
Popculture
HBO Max Adds 2022 Summer Movie That's Still in Theaters
DC League of Super-Pets just joined the HBO Max catalog, even though it is still playing in theaters in some parts of the U.S. After standing out as one of the summer's biggest family hits, it is finally available to watch from the comfort of home. Its all-star cast list will entice even casual fans to give it a try.
Netflix’s Knives Out sequel is coming to theaters first
Netflix is officially pulling out all the stops for its Knives Out sequel. This week, the streamer announced that Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery will come to theaters for a theatrical sneak preview event from November 23 – 29. It will be the first Netflix original film to debut across all three major theater chains: AMC, Regal, and Cinemark.
Why are Netflix's top movies so bad?
The Netflix top 10 is littered with bad movies, and the only question we have is "why?"
msn.com
Netflix’s new No. 1 movie is Mr. Harrigan’s Phone — and it’s based on a Stephen King novel
October is the perfect time for watching scary movies with all the lights switched off, and Netflix is hoping to ensnare horror fans with its latest film based on a short story from legendary author Stephen King. And it appears to have worked. Named Mr. Harrigan’s Phone, the spooky flick...
Kevin Smith Will Never Direct a Marvel or ‘Star Wars’ Movie Because It’s a ‘Fool’s Errand’
Kevin Smith is sticking to DC…maybe. The “Clerks” director, who famously was offered to head up Warner Bros’ DC department in 1996, revealed that he will never work for Marvel or the “Star Wars” franchise due to the “rabid” fans of both IPs. “It’s a fool’s errand — you’re going to piss somebody off,” Smith told The Guardian. “Fandom is rabid and tribal. When I worked on ‘Masters of the Universe,’ I took a lot of heat from people who felt like I had ruined their childhood. Going near a Marvel or a Star Wars would make me insanely reticent.” Smith continued, “They’ve...
The Oldest Movies on Netflix in Every Genre
Netflix has only existed since 1997, and until 2015 they never produced or released their own titles. Before that, they were in the business of sending DVDs to customers through the mail. Later, they began licensing pre-existing films and shows from other companies to stream on their website. That goes...
The 24 best Netflix action movies to watch right now
Our picks of the best Netflix action movies to stream right now. Netflix is packed with high octane flicks that are more than worth a watch, but pinning down the best Netflix action movies can often prove quite the challenge given how many titles are hosted on the platform. If you've found yourself scrolling endlessly through the streamer's selection but can't make up your mind on what to watch, we're here to help.
