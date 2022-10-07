Read full article on original website
Robby Ashford learns tough lessons from the 42-10 Georgia loss
Robby Ashford’s third start as Auburn’s quarterback had several twists and turns in a 42-10 loss against No. 2 Georgia at Sanford Stadium. Ashford threw for 165 yards on 13 out of 38 passing attempts against the Bulldogs. Completing less than 40% of your passes isn’t ideal as a quarterback. However, several of the incompletions were throws out-of-bounds on third down when Georgia’s defensive line pressured the Tigers’ offensive line, and the Bulldogs’ secondary blanketed the Tigers’ receivers.
Auburn’s poor run-blocking has Tank Bigsby mired in mediocrity
Auburn’s offense has a crack in its foundation. The Tigers spent all offseason talking up the idea of building their offense around star running back Tank Bigsby, but the team has been unable to get its preseason first-team All-SEC back going through the first half of its schedule. The run game has struggled to find its footing, and Bigsby’s numbers have been mired in mediocrity six games into the season.
The pressing issue Auburn’s offense must resolve to have a chance against No. 9 Ole Miss
Auburn’s offense was left searching for more answers after its meandering performance last weekend against Georgia, and one of the most pressing issues the unit needs to resolve entering Week 7 — with a trip to Ole Miss on the itinerary — is finding a way to sustain drives.
Joseph Goodman: Bryan Harsin proving Doug Barfield wasn’t so bad
Bryan Harsin is giving Auburn a new appreciation for Doug Barfield. Can’t really frame what’s happening this season any better than that. At least Barfield could recruit. At least Barfield lasted five seasons. At least Barfield had a winning record in the SEC. And so maybe it’s time...
What Bryan Harsin said about Auburn’s upcoming game against No. 9 Ole Miss
The second half of the season is about to get underway for Auburn, as the team tries to steady the ship following an uneven and often frustrating first half of the schedule. Auburn (3-3, 1-2 SEC) is coming off its third loss in the last four games and second in a row, a 42-10 thrashing on the road against rival Georgia. The Tigers are set to hit the road for the second straight game, traveling to Oxford, Miss., on Saturday to take on No. 9 Ole Miss (6-0, 2-0) at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. on ESPN.
What they’re saying nationally about Auburn’s blowout loss to Georgia
Auburn endured a familiar result against one of its biggest rivals in its first road game of the season. For the sixth straight time overall, and the eighth consecutive time at Sanford Stadium, Auburn fell to archrival Georgia. The latest installment of the recently one-sided series: a 42-10 blowout between the hedges that marked the Tigers’ worst loss in The Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry since the dreaded 2012 season.
Scarbinsky: Auburn will be helpless and hopeless until it is Harsin-less
I’m glad Pat Dye wasn’t alive to see this. With his roots in Georgia and his legacy at Auburn, the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry moved him like no other, in a different way than the Iron Bowl, which he lifted to a level all its own. Dye...
Bryan Harsin ‘freaking frustrated’ by miscues in loss at No. 2 Georgia
An exhausted Bryan Harsin let out an audible sigh before answering a question on Auburn’s scoring woes Saturday after the Tigers lost 42-10 against No. 2 Georgia. “I wish I had the answer for that. Alright? I really do,” Harsin told reporters. “If I did, we would fix those things. I think part of the struggle is you’re playing good teams. Part of the struggles are self-inflicted things we’ve done to ourselves.”
Jalen Milroe ‘played with a lot of anxiety’ against Texas A&M, Saban says
The lights were bright and the stage grand for Jalen Milroe’s first start as Alabama quarterback. Stepping in for injured Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young, the redshirt freshman had a primetime network audience for Saturday night’s showdown with Texas A&M. Though ultimately successful, the native Texan’s night ran hot and cold.
How Alabama compares to Tennessee
The Alabama-Tennessee hype train is coming down the tracks don’t expect it to slow down. With ESPN’s College GameDay coming in the morning and a 2:30 p.m. CT CBS broadcast timeslot, this will be the game everyone’s watching this week. These two are in the top six of the AP poll as the Vols carry a 6-0 record into what’ll be the hottest Neyland Stadium ticket in decades.
Alabama lands in-state 5-star WR during Texas A&M game
During its game against Texas A&M on Saturday night, Alabama got an early jump on its 2025 recruiting class when Saraland sophomore wide receiver Ryan Williams announced his commitment on social media. Williams, who was a quarterback prior to his freshman season, is a 5-star recruit, according to the 247...
What Saban said about Alabama’s win over Texas A&M, QBs
Alabama just survived the scare of the year to beat Texas A&M, 24-20 in Bryant-Denny Stadium. Nick Saban is about to step to the podium. Refresh for the latest. -- Saban said it’s always great to win. He said the fans “probably has as much to do with the win as anything.”
Former Auburn star on Tuberville’s ‘reparation’ remark: ‘Unnecessary, dead wrong, ugly’
This is an opinion column. I’m not at all convinced Tommy Tuberville even knows the meaning of reparations. Not even in the context of the criminal justice system. Last Saturday, our junior senator (God help us) spewed an inane and racist rant at a place where he felt safe doing so—a Donald Trump rally.
Deion Sanders shoved by Alabama State’s Eddie Robinson Jr. in heated on-field exchange after game
Tempers were short following Jackson State’s 26-12 win over Alabama State on Saturday. Jackson State coach Deion Sanders and Alabama State coach Eddie Robinson Jr. met at mid-field after the game. There was a handshake, then Sanders tried to hug Robinson, but the Hornets coach appears to shove Sanders away. Sanders, surrounded by police escorts, seemed aggravated by the gesture.
Longtime Montgomery radio personality Mel Marshall dies from traffic crash
Longtime Montgomery radio personality Melvin “Mel” Marshall, 69, died Thursday in a traffic crash. According to Alabama State University, Marshall had just finished his early morning show on the Alabama State National Public Radio station. He had hosted a show on WVAS for more than 30 years. WSFA...
Alabama Hyundai parts supplier, temp agency hit with fines, penalties for ‘oppressive child labor’
A Hyundai parts supplier and a temporary employment agency have been hit with fines from federal court and the Alabama Department of Labor after investigators found workers as young as 13 employed in one factory. The U.S. Department of Labor announced the action today against SL Alabama, which employs about...
