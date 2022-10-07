ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Search for victims done, Southwest Florida aims for Ian recovery

FORT MYERS (AP) An army of 42,000 utility workers has restored electricity to more than 2.5 million businesses and homes in Florida since Hurricane Ian’s onslaught, and Brenda Palmer’s place is among them. By the government’s count, she and her husband, Ralph, are part of a success story.
FLORIDA STATE
Gov. DeSantis provides Hurricane Ian update in Englewood East

Governor Ron DeSantis held a news conference in Englewood East on Monday to provide an update on Hurricane Ian recovery efforts. The governor was joined by First Lady Casey DeSantis, Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis. Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie and Department of Economic Opportunity Dane Eagle. The...
ENGLEWOOD, FL
Transitional Sheltering Assistance available for 19 Florida counties post-Ian

On Saturday, the Florida Division of Emergency Management announced that the Transitional Sheltering Assistance Program has been activated by the state of Florida in partnership with FEMA. Residents of Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Flagler, Hardee, Highlands, Hillsborough, Lake, Lee, Manatee, Orange, Osceola, Pinellas, Polk, Putnam, Sarasota, Seminole, St. Johns and Volusia...
FLORIDA STATE
Cape Coral parish food distribution helping those in need

The City of Cape Coral, like so much of Southwest Florida, was pummeled by Hurricane Ian. So, to help residents, the city is providing free water, tarps, and charging stations at different locations in Cape Coral. Food stacked high and helpful hands to distribute them to those in need packed...
CAPE CORAL, FL
Contractor arrested in Naples, wanted for residential contractor fraud and theft

The Naples Police Department arrested a man after discovering he was wanted for fraud and theft in another state. Keith Diprima, 45, was arrested on Saturday after officers learned that he was wanted in Louisiana for residential contractor fraud and theft. They say he was possibly doing restoration work on a site in the Park Shore neighborhood.
NAPLES, FL
Harlem Heights community dealing with significant storm damage

A Harlem Heights community is dealing with significant storm damage. It is a grim time for homeowners in the community, where people were waist-deep in water after Hurricane Ian. Many residents were left to sleep on water-filled mattresses or on the floors inside of their homes, where mold is beginning to grow, because they have nowhere else to go.
LEE COUNTY, FL
Man wanted after armed robbery at Villas gas station

Deputies are seeking an unidentified man after a Sunday morning armed robbery at a Villas gas station. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect entered the Discount Tobacco & Beer gas station located at 2101 Crystal Drive. He pulled a handgun out of his pocket and motioned to the clerk for the money from the register. The man left the store with over $1,200and drove away in an unknown white sedan of an older model.
VILLAS, FL

