Search for victims done, Southwest Florida aims for Ian recovery
FORT MYERS (AP) An army of 42,000 utility workers has restored electricity to more than 2.5 million businesses and homes in Florida since Hurricane Ian’s onslaught, and Brenda Palmer’s place is among them. By the government’s count, she and her husband, Ralph, are part of a success story.
Gov. DeSantis spoke in Fort Myers Beach after touring Ian cleanup efforts
On Saturday, Gov. Ron DeSantis was in Fort Myers Beach to tour the area as it cleans up the widespread damage left by Hurricane Ian. In a press conference, DeSantis addressed plans, concerns, and other efforts being taken to fix everything at Fort Myers Beach. Residents wanted to know when...
Gov. DeSantis provides Hurricane Ian update in Englewood East
Governor Ron DeSantis held a news conference in Englewood East on Monday to provide an update on Hurricane Ian recovery efforts. The governor was joined by First Lady Casey DeSantis, Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis. Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie and Department of Economic Opportunity Dane Eagle. The...
Transitional Sheltering Assistance available for 19 Florida counties post-Ian
On Saturday, the Florida Division of Emergency Management announced that the Transitional Sheltering Assistance Program has been activated by the state of Florida in partnership with FEMA. Residents of Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Flagler, Hardee, Highlands, Hillsborough, Lake, Lee, Manatee, Orange, Osceola, Pinellas, Polk, Putnam, Sarasota, Seminole, St. Johns and Volusia...
Cape Coral parish food distribution helping those in need
The City of Cape Coral, like so much of Southwest Florida, was pummeled by Hurricane Ian. So, to help residents, the city is providing free water, tarps, and charging stations at different locations in Cape Coral. Food stacked high and helpful hands to distribute them to those in need packed...
Contractor arrested in Naples, wanted for residential contractor fraud and theft
The Naples Police Department arrested a man after discovering he was wanted for fraud and theft in another state. Keith Diprima, 45, was arrested on Saturday after officers learned that he was wanted in Louisiana for residential contractor fraud and theft. They say he was possibly doing restoration work on a site in the Park Shore neighborhood.
Harlem Heights community dealing with significant storm damage
A Harlem Heights community is dealing with significant storm damage. It is a grim time for homeowners in the community, where people were waist-deep in water after Hurricane Ian. Many residents were left to sleep on water-filled mattresses or on the floors inside of their homes, where mold is beginning to grow, because they have nowhere else to go.
4 people transported to hospital after a helicopter crashes in Iona on Saturday
A helicopter with four passengers in Iona crashed Saturday evening. According to the Iona McGregor Fire District, all four people inside the helicopter have been transported to the hospital. The crash happened behind a fire station. A small fire was at the scene of the crash and has since been...
Man wanted after armed robbery at Villas gas station
Deputies are seeking an unidentified man after a Sunday morning armed robbery at a Villas gas station. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect entered the Discount Tobacco & Beer gas station located at 2101 Crystal Drive. He pulled a handgun out of his pocket and motioned to the clerk for the money from the register. The man left the store with over $1,200and drove away in an unknown white sedan of an older model.
