Get to know local woodworker Jonathan Nelms, and where his interest comes from. Join host Andrea Kruszka as she sits down with Cookeville woodworker Jonathan Nelms. They discuss how he got into woodworking, and how the interest took off, what he would like people to get out of his work, why people should make what they enjoy making, as well as how the local artist community has influenced him and his work.

COOKEVILLE, TN ・ 21 HOURS AGO