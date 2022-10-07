Read full article on original website
Avery Trace To Get New Murals Of School Pride
Avery Trace Middle School will get new murals to brighten up the school. The Putnam County School Board recently approved the application of murals to be applied at outside structures using PTO funds. Principal Alma Anderson said designs include the Avery Trace “A,” Raiders icons, and themes of the school’s white and blue colors.
Gainesboro Will Observe Halloween The Saturday Before The Holiday
The Gainesboro Board of Aldermen decided that Halloween will be observed on Saturday the 29th instead of the 31st. Mayor Lloyd Williams said the city can better manage festivities and families have more fun by having the holiday on the weekend. “I’ve got young kids and it is just easier...
State Department Of Ed To Feature Putnam Schools As “Best For All” This Week
The Tennessee State Department of Education set to highlight the Putnam County Schools System all week as a “Best For All” District. Federal Programs Supervisor Bridgett Carwile said a school earns that distinction by designing significant amounts of COVID relief funding directly into student achievement. “We invested at...
Baxter To Explore Ways To Address Sidewalk Concerns
The City of Baxter will explore possible funding avenues to create sidewalks near the Upperman campuses. Parent Kim Phann brought the issue to the attention of the Board of Aldermen Thursday night. She said she’s concerned about the safety of students who walk to school. “Every morning I see...
Cookeville-Putnam NAACP Hosting Voter Registration Drive In West End Saturday
Cookeville-Putnam County’s NAACP will be knocking on doors in the West End neighborhood Saturday to help people get registered to vote. Branch President Tom Savage said it should be easy to vote and to register to vote in America, particularly for African Americans and other people of color. He said because it’s only been about 60 years since African Americans gained the right to vote, it’s important to take advantage of every opportunity.
The Scene: Jonathan Nelms & Woodworking
Get to know local woodworker Jonathan Nelms, and where his interest comes from. Join host Andrea Kruszka as she sits down with Cookeville woodworker Jonathan Nelms. They discuss how he got into woodworking, and how the interest took off, what he would like people to get out of his work, why people should make what they enjoy making, as well as how the local artist community has influenced him and his work.
White Co Student Raising Awareness About Organ Donors
Those attending the Liberty Square Lester Flatt Celebration in Sparta Saturday may see a 7th grader educating the public about organ donations. Maylee Graham attends White County Middle School. She is 2022’s Miss Volunteer State with organ donor awareness as her platform. Graham saw first hand how a organ donor can impact a family.
Local Matters With Ben Rodgers: Meet Baxter City Councilman Dustin Stanton
Dustin talks all things Baxter from the City Council to the Harvest Festival. On today’s Local Matters…Ben Rodgers talks to Dustin Stanton, a City Council member in Baxter. Dustin discusses what went into the name change from Alderman to City Councilmen, the structure of Baxter’s City Council, how many people are on it, and term lengths, and talking about the success of Baxter’s Harvest Festival this year.
Secretary Of State Grants Millard Oakley Library $7K For Solar-Powered Benches
Secretary of State Tre Hargett paid a visit to the Millard Oakley Library in Livingston Thursday to present a technology grant. The $7,100 grant went towards solar-powered benches, hotspots, and computer classes. “Now people can come here and be able to charge their devices and be able to connect to...
Clay Co. Mayor Dale Reagan: ARP Spending Plan Wants Up To Commission
Local governments have begun the process to apply for federal American Rescue Plan funding by submitting spending plans. Clay County Mayor Dale Reagan said that one of the main thing auditors wanted was for the county to direct which way they plan to go with spending its $3.1 million. He said the preliminary spending plan recently approved plan by the county commission includes HVAC upgrades and solid waste department needs.
High School Playbook: Stone Memorial Suffers First Region Loss
Clay County and White County continue towards the playoffs with their sixth win. Every week on The High School Playbook, we break down high school games from around the Upper Cumberland. Clay County’s Bruce Lamb and White County’s Mark Frasier join the show to talk about their teams earning win number six on the year. Stone Memorial falls at home to region foe Macon County at home. Livingston Academy drops a Homecoming heartbreaker to Cumberland County. Hear from them and more as we talk high school football this week on the High School Playbook.
This Week Algood Council Considers Sewer Tape Rate, Spencer Mayor Candidates Debate
This week in the Upper Cumberland the Byrdstown Board of Aldermen meets on Monday. The board will hear a report from its engineer on ongoing projects. One of those being a settling basin replacement at the sewer plant. Business starts at 5:00 p.m. The Algood City Council will workshop an...
Sparta Aldermen Approve Resolution Prioritizing Sewer Connections
The Sparta Board of Aldermen approved a resolution Thursday night that gives priority to businesses when a new sewer connection becomes available. The city is currently under a moratorium issued by the state limiting new sewer taps. Mayor Jerry Lowery said if a tap is disconnected, a new connection can be issued.
TTU Research Funding Reaches New High
Tennessee Tech has reached a new high in research funding for the 2022 fiscal year. President Phil Oldham gave a report of the growth to the university’s Academic and Student Affairs Committee Thursday. Oldham said the university had over $23 million of sponsored research. “The trend over the last...
Sparta Aldermen Accepting Bids To Smoke Test Sewer System
Sparta accepting bids to smoke test its sewer lines looking for locations where ground water enters the system. Mayor Jerry Lowery said the leaks are a main reason why the city is currently under a sewer moratorium. “They’re going to blow smoke in the pipes, and it is going to...
Wet Summer Weather To Bring Out Beautiful Fall Foliage
A wet summer is predicted to give way to a beautiful spread of fall foliage. Cookeville Urban Forester Jaime Nunan said the tree’s transition to fall colors typically follows the pattern of the weather. She said when the nights start to get cooler, that’s when the trees go dormant and start losing their chlorophyll.
