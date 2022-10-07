Read full article on original website
River Falls Journal
Somerset Domino’s partners with Fire and Rescue to promote fire safety
Somerset Domino’s, 830 Rivard St., and the National Fire Protection Association are teaming up with Somerset Fire and Rescue to promote fire safety during Fire Prevention Week, Oct. 9-15. On Tuesday, Oct. 11 from 4-7 p.m., anyone who orders a Domino’s pizza may be randomly selected and surprised at...
River Falls Journal
Ann Burtis
Ann Burtis, age 50, of Woodbury, MN, formerly of Hudson, WI, passed away peacefully at her home with her family at her side. Ann was born in Edina on December 19, 1971, to parents Steve and Gloria Keller. She attended Hudson High School where she was a part of the marching band and swim team. She graduated with the class of 1990. She then continued her education at St. Olaf where she earned a degree in finance and accounting. On June 18, 1994 Ann married her high school sweet heart John Burtis. Ann worked as a finance accountant for 8 years but once she had her son Jack, she dedicated her life to being the best mother she could for her only child. Ann was very involved with Jack’s school and even helped start the carnival at River Crest Elementary when it first opened. As a family John, Jack and Ann where able to travel to many places around the world and got to experience many cultures. She loved finding new and exciting places on their travels.
River Falls Journal
Three games to watch: State, conference championships on the line
Eight area athletes will compete at the girls’ state tennis tournament while conference titles will be decided in football and cross country. Players from Hudson and New Richmond will be competing for state titles at the three-day tournament in Madison. For Hudson, Lily Holmberg qualified in singles play while Grace Lewis and Grace Hanson are seeded 16th in the 64-team doubles field. Raiders Nicole Hockin and Jenna Simmons will also compete in doubles. New Richmond’s Izzy Brinkman, and the doubles team of MhKellan Storie and Bella Baillargeon will represent the Tigers.
